da-kuk

Investment Thesis

China's recovery is expected to reach an inflection point in the coming months, at least compared to the economic data from last April/May when Shanghai was under a full lockdown. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) comprises several online retail giants such as Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and Pinduoduo (PDD), which are highly concentrated in the ETF. A broad-based business recovery will also revive the demand for advertising and traveling. As a result, the expected surge in consumption and business growth is likely to have a significant impact on the fundamentals and rebuild a consistent upside momentum for KWEB. Therefore, I remain optimistic about KWEB's ability to capitalize on the country's economic recovery in the near term. Additionally, investing in China through ETFs can also offer diversification benefits to mitigate idiosyncratic risk.

KWEB Presentation

An Inflection Point

J.P. Morgan source

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (the chart above shows the data year-to-date), 1Q23 is expected to be a weak quarter in general due to a spike in Covid cases in most major cities after the PBOC lifted the lockdown in November 2022. However, there are some silver linings of improvement in online retail sales. Apparel online sales increased by 8.6% YoY in 1Q23 compared to 4% in the first two months of the year (2M23), suggesting an acceleration in sales growth in March. Food online sales also saw an increase in growth, rising to 7.3% YoY in 1Q23 from 5.3% in 2M23. However, daily-use products’ online sales growth only improved slightly, increasing to 6.9% YoY in 1Q23 compared to 5.7% in 2M23. It is worth noting that the data has been weak since April 2022, particularly in the apparel and daily-use categories, due to the Shanghai lockdown, which created a very low basis for growth rebound in April 2023. Despite the slow economic recovery in 1Q23, I expect that most of the constituents in KWEB will experience a growth inflection in the coming quarters.

KWEB Presentation

We should keep in mind that most countries in DM, including the US, are currently in the slowdown stage. This has led to concerns among investors that the Fed's interest rate hikes could tip the US economy into a recession by H2 2023. In contrast, China is currently in the initial recovery stage with very low inflation, which is a tailwind for cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary and information technology. The chart shows that both China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are above the expansion threshold of 50. China's 1Q 2023 GDP came in 4.5% YoY, above the consensus of 4%, showing a flying start this year. Additionally, KWEB could play a role in hedging DM exposures in a portfolio, as the business operations of KWEB's constituents are mainly focused on mainland China, which is more resilient against further fundamental deteriorations in DM.

Less Delisting Risk

KWEB Presentation

Concerning the delisting risk, the ETF has converted the majority of US holdings to Hong Kong shares from 43% on December 31, 2021, to 66% on March 31, 2023. The move towards Hong Kong-listed shares can help mitigate some of the risks associated with delisting or increased regulatory scrutiny of US-listed Chinese companies. By investing directly in Hong Kong, the ETF can provide exposure to Chinese companies while avoiding the risks associated with US listing. Additionally, Hong Kong is still an important hub for Chinese companies to list in post-pandemic era, providing offshore investors with access to a wider range of Chinese stocks in the future.

A High Risk-Reward ETF

KWEB is currently experiencing high volatility due to investors craving more evidence of fundamental improvements among its constituents. This has resulted in the price action being heavily influenced by market sentiments, including headline news, technical indicators, and correlation of China's broader indexes. Despite the PBOC's promises to prioritize economic growth by mitigating the extent of the tech crackdown, the ETF has yet to attract significant inflows from institutional investors. Since most KWEB holders are offshore investors, geopolitical risks such as US-China decoupling, potential military conflict with Taiwan, and the China-Russia alliance require a higher risk premium for investing in China.

KWEB Presentation

For buy-and-hold investors, simply picking a stock or ETF with the highest absolute return can result in the greatest risk. In some cases, risk can be reflected through volatility, which can be beneficial to these investors in a long run. A successful investment decision is one that offers tremendous upside potential but limited downside risk within a given investment horizon, despite the possibility of high volatility throughout the period. While investing in China does come with some tail risks or black swan events, certain sectors like technology are trading at a discount relative to their history. Some may argue that it is cheap for a reason. I admit that investing in China demands a higher risk premium than investing in the US. However, this is where the greatest opportunities may be found, as it has already been reflected in the country's cheaper valuations.

Valuation

KWEB Presentation Bloomberg Terminal

Despite more than 40% rally from the October low last year, the ETF is still trading at 19x P/E Fwd, which is 30% below the 20-year average and 19% cheaper than Nasdaq composite. Although some investors may argue that a mean reversion to 20-year average of 27.5x P/E Fwd is unlikely in the near term, given that the multiple expansion would be capped by country-specific risks. I believe that earnings consensus in the technology sector is still very low right now. If the fundamentals improve better than expected, the P/E Fwd could be even lower in the coming months. In addition, if constituents receive a series of upward earnings revisions, the valuation could become even cheaper, potentially driving the price higher without requiring any multiple expansion. On the other hand, if the US enters a recession, the earnings revisions for Nasdaq composite may decrease, causing the P/E ratio to increase, assuming a constant numerator.

Price Actions and Technical Analysis

Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the chart, KWEB almost had doubled from the October low in three months after the relaxation of Covid restrictions, surpassing the 60% rally of Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) and 50% rebound of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI). This indicates that KWEB could significantly outperform its peers whenever there is any positive breaking news. However, it's not surprising that KWEB retreated 20% from its recent high in January and reentered a bear market. The reason is straightforward: Until its fundamentals begin to improve, the ETF will continue to trade based on market sentiments. In other words, we need upward earnings revisions from sell-side analysts and better-than-expected forward guidance provided by managements to drive a persistent rally.

Seeking Alpha

The closing price was 28.45 on 04/21/2023, which was slightly below 200D SMA of 28.7. If the price fails to rebound above the 200D in the coming weeks, it could be considered a bearish signal from a technical standpoint. However, at the beginning of this year, KWEB has formed a gold cross, the 50D SMA consistently above 200D SMA since then, indicating an early upward trend. Moreover, the gap between 50D MA and 100D SMA is narrowing. If 50D SMA breaks through 100D SMA and stays consistently above it, there will be a clear upside momentum for KWEB.

Conclusion

Without a meaningful improvement in fundamentals, KWEB's trading range would likely be narrow and highly sensitive to headline news. While I admit that the ETF's price could experience a dramatic downturn if geopolitical risks materialize, I consider it unlikely in the near term. On the other hand, China's consumption growth is expected to rebound significantly in the coming months, offering significant upside potential for KWEB. Additionally, China's economic recovery coincides with a looming recession in DM, making KWEB more valuable in a DM-concentrated portfolio. This is why I am bullish on KWEB ETF.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.