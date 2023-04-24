imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is an automotive parts supplier that designs and manufacturers specific auto parts for a wide range of vehicle models in the automotive industry. The company’s stock has remained stable over the last year, but their bonds have retreated in price due to a higher interest rate environment. Now, the company’s 2028 maturing debt is yielding over 9% which I believe creates a good opportunity for high yield investors to consider.

American Axle saw sales jump by more than 10% in 2022, but it came at a cost as COGS outpaced revenue growth. The company’s gross profit ended up down slightly from the year before at $700 million. Despite the lower gross margin and gross profit, the company managed to control fixed costs and finished the year with $244 million in operating income, slightly higher than 2021. More importantly, the operating income was able to cover a decreased interest expense and the company finished the year with nearly $60 million more in net income than the year before.

From a balance sheet standpoint, American Axle had a successful year by lowering leverage. The company reduced its long-term debt by approximately $200 million (including the current portion), and while the company’s total assets declined, it was due to mostly long-term assets being amortized and depreciated. Shareholder equity grew from $457 million to $627 million.

For fixed income investors, the cash flow statement is very important because it needs to demonstrate the company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to deleverage. In American Axle’s case, cash flow from operations dropped by $90 million from a year ago, but some of that was related to a build in working capital (see current assets in the balance sheet). After capital expenditures, the company’s free cash flow was a rather healthy $277 million. The company’s free cash flow allowed it to pay down debt by nearly $200 million, following debt pay downs of nearly $400 million and $200 million in the prior two years.

Another positive to investing in American Axle’s debt is how the company has managed its debt maturities. Currently, the company has no significant maturities to deal with until 2027. Additionally, an examination of the balance sheet reveals that the company has more cash on hand than the maturities from 2023 through 2026 combined.

American Axle’s debt maturity profile is one of the best I’ve seen among companies whose unsecured debt are rated ‘B’. The company’s debt composition shows that American Axle used excess cash flows to pay down its 2026 bonds in 2022, meaning that no covenants appear to restrict the company from reducing unsecured debt with free cash flows. The company does mention that it has financial covenants in its 10-K that are guided by leverage, but did not go into specifics.

Should American Axle find itself unable to obtain refinancing for whatever reason, it is important to point out that the company currently has $866 million in available borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility on top of its $512 million in cash. The $1.4 billion in liquidity is enough to pay off half of its existing debt and cover all debt maturities through 2027.

American Axle investors should be mindful of one key risk that lies within the automotive industry. The industry itself is highly concentrated with a few large players. Despite the company's diverse product mix, should economic conditions impact the automotive industry, American Axle's financial results will be adversely affected.

Despite the concentration risk, American Axle has done an amazing job deleveraging their balance sheet while maintaining healthy free cash flows over the last three years. Their defensive management of the balance sheet and steady operating results should assure fixed income investors that their debt will be paid at maturity, if not before.

CUSIP: 02406PBA7

Price: $91.34

Coupon: 6.875%

Yield to Maturity: 9.063%

Maturity Date: 07/01/2028

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B2/B+

