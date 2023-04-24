Sladic

Nutrien's (NYSE:NTR) shares are looking very attractive trading at only 4.98x TTM P/E in a volatile economy that might be headed for a recession. The company has a strong economic moat in the agriculture/fertilizer industry and fertilizer supply is expected to stay constrained in 2023. The tight fertilizer market helped drive record commodity prices in 2022 which in turn led to record profits at Nutrien as this article will highlight. Recession or war, the world has got to eat and Nutrien's business plays an important role in our food chain.

The appeal to invest in Nutrien now arises because the market is currently discounting the high 2022 earnings as a one-off/short-term event causing the company to trade at a very low 4.98x TTM earnings. After some initial over enthusiasm last year when fertilizer prices spiked due to the Ukraine conflict, Nutrien's shares are now currently trading 34.5% below those 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

Favorable trends in the fertilizer commodity market look likely to continue with the company's CEO recently saying in an interview that supply is expected to remain tight due to constraints out of Belarus and Russia continuing into 2023 in addition to alternative outlets for fertilizer sought during the conflict starting to be exhausted over the past year. Even if fertilizer prices were elevated last year, looking at management's forward guidance and also the average results from the past three years (as we will discuss later), Nutrien still is great bargain in these uncertain market conditions in my opinion.

This article will look at Nutrien's recent performance over the latest year in the commodity cycle while also discussing longer-term results for a company with a great economic moat. In an uncertain market, Nutrien looks set to become a long-term holding in my personal portfolio.

Great 2022 Earnings at a 20% Earnings Yield!

The great earnings of 2022 were driven by trends that are ongoing in the fertilizer market due to geopolitical tensions that led to huge leaps in potash and nitrogen segment earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as can be seen below. Nutrien's strong 2022 results saw diluted EPS up 157% to $14.18 per share (adjusted EPS up 112% to $13.19). The market does not expect these strong results to continue and is discounting the shares leading to the low 4.98x TTM P/E. Even if these +100% growth metrics moderate (or entirely reverse), this is a low price for this high quality company to be trading at with a good margin of safety!

Q4 2022 investor presentation

The rise in profits within the potash and nitrogen segments were driven by higher commodity prices as mentioned earlier. The majority of the $4.5 billion increase in EBIT from 2021 to 2022 came from the potash segment ($3.0 billion) and nitrogen segment ($1.6 billion). From the below graph of fertilizer prices over the past two years, what is to be taken away in addition to the main graph is the long-term pop out in the top left corner where we see the spike in fertilizer prices due to the war in Ukraine. The price of potash has moderated slightly now to $645 but reached above $800 for much of 2022. Prior to the Ukraine conflict, prices were in the sub $400 region for potash.

Illinois Farm Doc Daily, Ohio State University

For the upcoming 2023 fiscal year, the company gave adjusted net earnings per share guidance of $8.45 to $10.65 per share. At the mid-point of $9.55 EPS guidance this would imply a 7.39x forward P/E at the current price of $70.62. In the format of an earnings yield, this 7.39x P/E represents impressive potential returns of 13.5%!

Nutrien was a nicely profitable company prior to the price spike in 2022 as this article will discuss. Even if we conservatively cut management's 2023 guidance in half when fertilizer prices fall, Nutrien is still trading at an attractive 14.8x management's 2023 guidance. The next couple of years might be highly rewarding for shareholders if fertilizer prices stay high, but long-term investors in this company should be earning strong normalized profits regardless as favorable cycles come and go. Notably, the company looks prepared to return these near-term profits to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks as will be discussed.

Introduction to the Company

Nutrien has the world's largest crop nutrient production portfolio combined with a global retail distribution network that includes more than 2,000 farm retail centers and +500,000 grower accounts in seven countries as of the 2022 annual report. This means the company is vertically integrated through its mining and production operations on the crop input side, combined with the retail business which sells its own products, among other 3rd party products, directly to farmers.

In 2022, the largest segment at Nutrien by sales was the retail segment, Nutrien Ag Solutions, which had 57% of the revenues ($21.4 billion). However, the retail segment is low margin (only 7.3% EBIT margin) and so only makes up around 14% of the companies EBIT ($1.6 billion). The most profitable potash segment (with a 67.4% EBIT margin!), where the company also has its roots, contributed to 47% of EBIT ($5.3 billion) in 2022 even though it only made up 21% of sales ($7.9 billion). The breakdown of all the segments for 2022 can be seen in the below graphs and tables.

Segment Sales & EBIT (Nutrien 2022 Earnings Release)

Segment Sales & EBIT (Nutrien 2022 Earnings Release)

For city folks like me who might be wondering just what "retail" means in the agricultural sector, I have provided a snapshot from the 2018 annual report of what a standard retail facility looks like. The retail operations provide everything from sales of the company's fertilizer products, to seed products, to equipment fleet services and maintenance.

Nutrien 2018 Annual Report

The company continues to expand its retail footprint globally after the 2018 merger between Agrium and PotashCorp which formed the new Nutrien we see now. The diversification of fertilizer production and retail provides a more stable vertically integrated value chain in the essential agriculture and fertilizer industry.

As laid out in their 2022 annual report, Nutrien continued to expand their presence in Brazil, acquiring a Brazilian company Casa do Adubo S.A. This acquisition added 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers to expand Nutrien's retail footprint in Brazil from 5 to 13 states. As mentioned earlier, the Ag Solutions segment is present in 7 countries with over 500,000 grower accounts. While lower margin, this retail segment adds stability against fluctuating commodity prices.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Nutrien does a great job of returning cash to shareholders and in 2022 the company continued this practice by returning $5.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. This is significant for a $35.4 billion market cap company as it represents a whopping 15.8% of the current market cap! The company's shares sport a dividend yield of 3.0% which was recently increased by 10% in Q4 2022. Important to keep in mind is that this dividend is in addition to the 3.5% average share repurchase rate since 2018! I expect management to act on current weakness in the share price to repurchase shares at favorable prices while the company is spewing off cash in the high price fertilizer market.

In 2022, Nutrien repurchased a net 31 million shares representing nearly 5.5% percent of shares outstanding and has already repurchased an additional 8 million shares so far in 2023 (1.5% of 2022 average outstanding shares repurchased year-to-date). Adding 2022's actual 5.5% share repurchase rate to the current 3.0% dividend yield would indicate shareholder yields of 8.5%. These share repurchases look ripe to continue as mentioned earlier. I always like to see share repurchases by a company, especially if done at opportunistic prices, as it shows capital discipline and management's long-term faith in the business.

The below slide from Nutrien's Q1 2019 investor presentation is one of my favorites I have seen from the company and further highlights the company's opportunistic strategy to share repurchases through the agricultural cycle. The latest repurchases in 2022 were done at high price levels, but the most recent 8 million repurchased year-to-date in 2023 are getting some cheaper prices. Either way, I am a of dollar-cost averaging type of investor so am happy if the company buys shares at basically any price.

Q1 2019 investor presentation

Getting a Sense of Valuation

In addition to the TTM P/E of 4.98x discussed earlier, the $9.55 EPS mid-point of management's 2023 guidance implies that Nutrien is currently trading at 7.39x forward P/E (a 13.5% earnings yield) at the current share price of $70.62. On a historical basis, the company is trading at 6.99x based on the average of the past 3 year earnings divided by the current share count.

Compiled by author from Nutrien's earnings releases

Compiled by author from Nutrien's earnings releases

The three year average is based off the latest historical 2020 - 2022 fiscal years which averaged approximately $3.8 billion. Over the past three years, earnings ranged from a high of $7.7 billion in 2022 to a low of $0.5 billion in 2020. Notable, this three year average conservatively includes impairments/write-offs of assets such as Nutrien's $824 million of impairments in 2020. This item was conservatively included in the valuation summary as such impairments will be a normal course of business for Nutrien as they continue to expand globally and not all acquisitions can be expected to work out to their budgeted potential leading to potential future impairments.

For the three year valuation metric, we use the historical actual net income combined with the current, now lower weighted average share count of 540 million in 2022 due to material share repurchases happening during the last three years which would mean higher EPS for investors if the company is to repeat those earnings in the coming year.

This sub 8x P/E valuation based on different time periods is very decent considering the company stands to continue to benefit from a growing global population and rising standards of living across developing countries (leading to an increase in their caloric intake and agricultural needs). I would feel pretty comfortable adding a long-term 3% growth rate to represent global GDP growth on top of these earnings yields for a company with such a strong economic moat. That being said, the no-growth earnings yields from the above summary look pretty good by themselves already.

Risks

While Nutrien has a strong economic moat in the agricultural and fertilizer industry, the company is not without its risks. Global miner BHP Billiton has been slowly building out its own potash mine in Canada to compete and bring another major player into the space. Production is expected to come online from BHP's new Jansen potash mine in late 2026. The growing global population and caloric intake provide more market demand for all competitors to supply, but the increase in production from new players would have a negative impact on the potash segment's great margins discussed earlier.

Leverage at Nutrien looks healthy with debt capital being around 2.1x equity capital in the structure as of 2022. Interest coverage ratios fluctuate in line with the company's cyclical business. With last year's great earnings, interest coverage was 19.2x but in less profitable years, interest coverage can fall into the low single digits. The debt maturity schedule of the company looks nicely staggered so there should be no massive jump in interest expense due to the company having to refinance debt in the current interest rate environment. As of the end of 2022, $3.4 billion of the $17.0 billion of debt, lease, and derivative liabilities are set to mature in 2023 with $9.4 have maturity schedules greater than five years.

Takeaway

Nutrien is a world-class business trading near 52-week lows and a valuation of only 7.39x P/E based on the $9.55 EPS midpoint of management's 2023 guidance. This is a great valuation for a company critical to feeding the needs of a growing global population. The 8.5% total yield coming from Nutrien's 3% dividend yield and 5.5% share buyback rate in 2022 should get investors excited in this uncertain market too which might be headed for a recession. The company's budgeted allocation to share repurchases during weakness in the agricultural cycle is something to applaud, and I will be increasing my own portfolio's allocation to this company in turn.

