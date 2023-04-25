SCHD: The Best Dividend ETF To Buy With Or Without A Recession

Crispus Nyaga profile picture
Crispus Nyaga
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has warned that the US will go through a mild recession this year.
  • The SCHD ETF is an all-weather ETF that could flourish during and after the recession.
  • It is a well-diversified fund that has demonstrated strong dividend growth and stability in the past decade.
Dow Jones Average Falls To Low For Year

Spencer Platt

The odds of a recession remain significantly high. In a recent interview, Elon Musk warned that the situation could worsen and tilt into a depression. It is easy to see why. The yield curve has inverted to the lowest point since the 1980s. The last

This article was written by

Crispus Nyaga profile picture
Crispus Nyaga
3.36K Followers
I am a financial analyst specializing in the technology, consumer, and industrial stocks. I operate a private office in Nairobi that invests in American and European equities. I am also the founder of rkdream.com, a financial media platform. Fellow contributor, Stella Mwende is one of my colleagues.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.