The odds of a recession remain significantly high. In a recent interview, Elon Musk warned that the situation could worsen and tilt into a depression. It is easy to see why. The yield curve has inverted to the lowest point since the 1980s. The last time the curve was this inverted, it led to a recession that lasted between July 1981 and December 1982.

As shown above, an inverted yield curve has been the best predictor of a recession. Therefore, while it is hard to predict when a recession will happen, history suggests that it will happen in the next few months or years. In its most recent Fed meeting, the committee predicted that there will be a mild recession later this year, saying:

“Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.”

Other recession indicators

Another unlikely pointer of recession is the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate has been in a strong downward trend in the past few months. After peaking at 13.2% in 2020, the jobless rate has dropped to a multi-decade low of 3.5%. In the chart below, in most periods, recessions happen when the jobless rate is low.

Further, in most periods, recessions happen when the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates. Today, the Fed is both hiking rates and also shrinking its balance sheet. Estimates are that the Fed will shrink its balance sheet from the current $8.9 trillion to ~$5.9 trillion by 2025.

Analysts are now penciling in another 0.25% rate hike in May followed by a prolonged pause as the committee observes trends in inflation. The challenge is that inflation remains stubbornly high, with the average gas price being at $3.66.

The commercial real estate sector is struggling as maturities worth trillions approach. This, combined with the tighter liquidity in regional banks, means that the economy is on the verge of a major move downward.

Investing in a recession

History suggests that recessions and major downturns in the American economy create the best opportunities to invest. The Covid recession led to the fastest rally on record. The same is true with the Great Depression of 1929, the dot com bubble, and the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008.

Therefore, while stocks tend to drop in the early days of a recession or market turbulence, the next move is usually to the upside. This happens mostly because of actions of the Federal Reserve, which tends to lower interest rates, and most recently, implement quantitative easing.

My best approach to approach before and after a recession is to invest in America. While the country faces many challenges, including political uncertainties, it is still the best place to invest in. In his recent letter to investors, Warren Buffett summed it really well, saying:

“In its brief 232 years of existence ... there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking. Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America.”

A good way to look at this is to compare the S&P 500 index with its global blue-chip peers like the Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, CAC 40, and the FTSE 100. Since 2000, the index has jumped by almost 200%, with the DAX coming a distant second with a ~125% performance.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

That said, I believe that the best approach to invest before and during a recession is to invest in US equities. As such, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is one of the best funds to invest in since it tracks the biggest American companies.

However, my main concern with the SPY ETF is its sector concentration, since 26% of the companies are in the technology sector. The other concern is its relatively low dividend yield.

Instead, I recommend investing in the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The SCHD is an ETF that tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 index. This index tracks the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks. As shown below, despite the 2009 recession, $10,000 invested in the fund a decade ago is now worth ~$35,537. This is partly the reason why Morningstar (MORN) gives it a five-star rating.

The SCHD has an expense ratio of just 0.06% compared to SPY’s 0.09%. And as shown below, its sectoral breakdown is relatively balanced, with industrials, health care, financials, consumer defensive, and technology having the biggest share in the fund. The top ten holdings account for ~41.45% of the fund.

In addition to the low expense ratio and the strong dividend yield, the biggest constituents in the fund are highly defensive companies that tend to do well in almost all market conditions. They do that by consistently growing their dividends and providing earnings growth.

AbbVie, the sixth biggest biomedical company, focuses on key areas like immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, and aesthetics. Its stock tends to do well during recessions.

Coca-Cola is another good example of a large defensive play in the SCHD ETF. The company, which Warren Buffett has owned for decades has weathered numerous economic storms, including the dot com bubble and the Global Financial Crisis. In all, the stock has more than doubled in the past two decades.

Chevron is another top-ten stock in the ETF that will do well even in a recession. The energy supermajor is flush with cash and benefiting from the relatively higher oil prices. Further, the lack of major investments in the energy sector and the hurried transition to EVs will make companies like Chevron more valuable.

Other large all-weather stocks in the top ten of the SCHD ETF are Chevron, Amgen, and PepsiCo. Most importantly, it holds other companies that I love, including Blackrock, ADP, Altria, Newmont, and Northern Trust. These are all firms that meet Warren Buffett’s criteria of investing, including strong cash flows, large moat, and highly profitable.

Blackrock, the biggest money manager in the world, is a stable company that has continued growing its assets under management despite criticism about its ESG stand. Its business tends to do well in all market conditions because of its stable fees. In 2020, the company's revenue jumped to ~$16 billion from the previous ~$14.5 billion.

ADP exists in a near duopoly with Paychex. The company has an easy-to-understand business model and its revenue tends to be stable in times of recession. Revenue jumped to ~$14 billion in 2020 from the previous ~$13.5 billion. It is also a dividend aristocrat that has continually increased its dividends for almost 50 years.

Newmont Mining is a good proxy for gold, which I expect to do well with or without a recession. Demand for gold by central banks is rising. For example, central banks bought the most gold in 30 years as concerns about the dollar hegemony continued.

Therefore, SCHD is a well-balanced ETF that has minimal costs and has demonstrated many years of dividend growth. As shown below, the fund's dividend growth has been higher than that of its key peers, including the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

Risks for SCHD ETF

One of the top risks in the ETF is that it has several regional banks, including M&T Bank, Regions Financial, Huntington Bancshares, First American Financial and Zions Bancorp. Most of these banks will likely underperform if there is a recession in the next few months. For one, many of them have exposure to the commercial real estate industry and will need to tighten their balance sheets.

On a positive note, many regional banks have proven to be relatively stable. Western Alliance, which was seen as one of the highest-risk banks, even managed to pare back some of the deposit losses in the past few weeks. In a recent note, analysts at Wedbush wrote:

"We expect deposits to be under pressure in 1H23, in-line with guidance calling for a decline of $3-$5 billion, but we expect core deposits to exhibit relative stability thereafter."

These risks will partially be offset by the ETF's composition since financials consist of about 14% of the total fund.

The other risk of investing in the SCHD ETF is that technicals are not supportive for now. This is partly because of the rising fears of a recession. As shown, the ETF has already moved below the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMA). It has also moved below the descending trendline that connects the highest levels since January 2022. Therefore, because of this performance, we will likely see more downside in the next few weeks. The more it drops, the more I will keep buying. On a positive side, the fund has also formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bullish sign.

Summary

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is one of the three ETFs that are in my portfolio. I have also invested in Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). These funds help me to sleep well at night since the rest of my portfolio is made up of individual stocks and gold.

I believe that the SCHD will continue to outperform in the next few years. It is a highly diversified fund that has an attractive dividend and high stability.