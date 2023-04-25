DigitalOcean: A Long-Term Compounder

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
443 Followers

Summary

  • DigitalOcean's operational results have been fantastic.
  • DOCN stock is oversold and primed for a rebound.
  • The potential entry multiple, at 45x FCF, is much more reasonable than it has been historically.
  • Selling at-the-money puts offers investors a great way to earn yield and mitigate potential risks while still maintaining a high possibility of assignment and long-term capital appreciation.

Neon Lightning Glowing Lines and Cloud over the Sea

akinbostanci

In today's market, it's relatively uncommon to come across a hidden gem like DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), a leader in its niche with consistently excellent operating results. We first took note of DOCN back in 2021 following its world beating

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

TradingView

DOCN

Trade Strike & Expiration (TradingView)

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
443 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Give us a follow for high-yield trade ideas and compounder analysis!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DOCN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.