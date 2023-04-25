akinbostanci

In today's market, it's relatively uncommon to come across a hidden gem like DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), a leader in its niche with consistently excellent operating results. We first took note of DOCN back in 2021 following its world beating post IPO run, but fell out of touch with it as the high-growth tech sector came under indiscriminate fire as rates rose in 2022.

While some companies in that time suffered tremendously as business dried up, DOCN has continued to grow and execute. Additionally, technical analysis reveals that the stock is significantly oversold, presenting an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a potential bounce back. Considering that we think the company is poised to be a massive outperformer in the next business cycle, the short put strategy we'll be discussing today offers an enticing way to generate income and mitigate risk while gaining exposure to this promising company.

Financial Results

DOCN has consistently demonstrated high-quality financial performance over the last few years. In the most recent quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 36% year-over-year, reaching $163 Million in sales. This isn’t an isolated incident, either, as the company has continued to grow sales both QoQ and YoY:

This growth can be attributed to the successful execution of DOCN’s business plan, which involves selling IaaS products to small and medium businesses, as opposed to large companies. Think AWS, for startups and small/mid-sized firms which have been historically underserved. Less complex businesses need less complex solutions, which is what DOCN offers.

However, companies like this that grow quickly tend to ignore the bottom line, favoring growth over profitability. Surprisingly, that isn’t happening here. DOCN’s cash flow generation has been robust, with free cash flow surging more than 100% in 2022 vs. 2021:

This strong cash generation enables DOCN to invest in research and development, expand its operations, and maintain a competitive edge in the industry. It also enables the company to buy back shares, which it has already begun doing:

In terms of liquidity, DOCN is also well-positioned. With a current ratio of 5.7 and over $800 Million in cash, the company has more than enough short-term assets to cover its liabilities. The only real liability to keep track of is a long-term debt burden of about $1.5 Billion. Given the company’s operating results and the long-term nature of the debt, this doesn’t appear to be a threat to stability at all.

In sum, DOCN’s solid financial position and breakneck growth makes it an attractive investment opportunity, especially when considering its oversold technical condition, which we'll discuss in the next section.

Technicals

A closer look at recent DOCN price action reveals a compelling technical setup. The stock is currently heavily oversold, with a more than -63% performance gap vs. The broader market:

Drilling into the tech sector, we see something similar; a -60% performance gap:

Even vs. other cloud computing stocks, DOCN is materially oversold:

Why is this? Well, in short, it’s mostly due to the fact that DOCN had further to fall. At its peak in 2021, the stock was trading for 295x Free Cash Flow. In other words, the valuation was so lofty that even perfect execution saw massive multiple contraction as interest rates rose.

Since then, the valuation has come in somewhat to only 45x FCF, a much more reasonable entry point for a company with as much top and bottom-line growth as DOCN.

Additionally, the stock has also been putting in a technical bottom:

Price structure and trends are usually best analyzed by plotting recent highs and lows and seeing if they tell a compelling story. In the case of DOCN, since the highs in 2021, the company had been making consistently lower highs and lower lows; the hallmark of a downtrend. Recently though, DOCN began making higher highs and higher lows, which is the clearest definition of an uptrend. As conditions continue to improve, this may accelerate.

Taken together, the improved entry multiple, big picture underperformance, and recent change in trend make now a good time to get involved in the stock.

The Trade

So, how can investors capitalize on this opportunity while generating income and mitigating risk? The best way to do it is by selling put options on the underlying stock. For those unfamiliar, selling put options in this example involves taking on the obligation to buy the DOCN stock, at a certain price, by a certain point in the future, in return for cash premiums.

In this case, because we are quite bullish on DOCN, we think selling the $30 strike, June 16th contracts is the most attractive risk/reward profile choice. In return for trading these puts, sellers can collect $1.65 per SHARE in premium over the next 53 days. This nets out to $165 per contract.

Given that each contract only requires $3,000 in margin to sell, the $165 cash premium translates into a massive ~5.8% return per share and annualizes to a very healthy 40% return on capital.

If DOCN stock finishes June 16th trading above $30 per share, then you get to keep the premium.

If DOCN stock finished under $30 a share on June 16th, you’ll get to keep the premium AND purchase the underlying stock, which, as we’ve already discussed, is a really attractive opportunity.

Risks

While the investment setup presents potential rewards, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the risks. Here are some things to keep in mind if you sell these puts:

Execution risk: If DOCN management fails to continue their track record of excellent operational execution, the shares could suffer as financial results lag. This doesn’t seem that likely given the lack of C-suite turnover so far, but that may change.

Competitors: While the TAM isn’t as large for SMB IaaS as the enterprise market they currently compete in, AWS (AMZN), Google Cloud (GOOG), or Azure (MSFT) may decide that they want to come in and take a piece of DOCN’s action. This would drastically increase competitive pressures and probably cost the company’s bottom line.

Earnings: DOCN reports earnings on May 9th. Earnings are tricky. While we expect good results, one can never anticipate the market’s reaction to what the company reports. Even strong numbers could send the stock lower. Thankfully, our put option trade credit would cushion against some of these losses.

Summary

In conclusion, DOCN presents an enticing opportunity with its robust financial performance and oversold technical condition. By employing a short put strategy, investors can generate income and mitigate risk while exposing themselves to this promising upstart. As we've discussed, the stock is poised for a potential price rebound, and selling put options at a strike price of $30 could yield an attractive 5.8% return in just 53 days. While earnings or other risks could come into play, it’s tough to see this as anything but a win-win opportunity for keen-eyed market participants.