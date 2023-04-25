I am 3D animator artist/iStock via Getty Images

Fundamentally, the Chinese economy has been recovering well since the re-opening last year, with industrial output and retail sales last month accelerating to +3.9% and +11%, respectively. With ~$2.6tn of excess savings still sitting on the sidelines as well, the pieces for a consumption-led earnings rebound are falling into place. While bears will argue that the easy money has been made following the post-November 2022 market recovery, the China re-opening trade is just moving into its second innings, in my view. Case in point - the supportive regulatory 'u-turn' toward Internet platform companies, with Alibaba's (BABA) surprise corporate split last month setting the stage for the split up of the other Chinese tech platforms down the line. Plus, the benefits of increased consumption are only just beginning to translate into earnings, as highlighted by the most recent quarterly outperformance from consumer tech giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Valuation-wise, the Chinese market isn't that pricey on fwd earnings, with consumer/tech-focused growth funds like the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) still trading below historical levels at ~19x fwd P/E. The PGJ portfolio primarily comprises US-listed depository receipts, though, so investors looking to add this ETF will need to be clear about how much regulatory/geopolitical risk they are willing to stomach.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview - A Cost-Effective Chinese ADR Investment Vehicle

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF tracks, before fees, the performance of the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. In line with the index, the fund primarily holds US-listed Chinese depositary receipts ('ADRs'), so investors will need to consider their risk tolerance toward the regulatory risks of the associated ownership structures. The ETF held a market value of $204m at the time of writing (down from ~$273m when I last covered PGJ) and comes with a 0.7% expense ratio (mainly from the 0.5% management fee). The expense ratio makes this ETF a relatively cost-effective option vs. actively managed funds, though it is by no means the cheapest US-listed passively managed vehicle for Chinese equities.

As reflected in the table below, the fund's sector allocation continues to skew toward consumer discretionary at 53.9% (vs. 53.0% prior). At 25.2%, the communication services sector has also seen its contribution decline in recent months, while information technology has gained slightly at 7.2% (vs. 7.1% prior). The biggest gainers were industrials and real estate at 5.3% (+1.1%pts) and 4.1% (+0.5%pts), respectively. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for 94.6% of the total portfolio.

Jan-23 Apr-23 Consumer Discretionary 53.9% 53.0% Communication Services 25.2% 25.0% Information Technology 7.1% 7.2% Industrials 4.2% 5.3% Real Estate 3.6% 4.1% Financials 3.9% 3.1% Health Care 1.9% 1.7% Consumer Staples 0.3% 0.6% Others (Including Cash) 0.1% 0.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The fund's largest holding remains e-commerce leader Alibaba Group at 8.6%, though the stock's contribution is down slightly over the last few months. Meanwhile, leading online travel agency Trip.com (TCOM) is now the second-largest holding at 7.9% (up from <6% prior), moving Internet-related services and artificial intelligence company Baidu into third place at 7.7%. Fast-growing e-commerce company PDD Holdings (PDD) has also seen its allocation cut to 6.7% (down from 8.2% prior), below e-commerce platform JD.com (JD) (6.8%). The top ten holdings represent ~60% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 10% (note allocation restrictions remain in place, with only five securities allowed to cross 8%). The consumer discretionary/e-commerce DNA of the fund means this isn't the most well-diversified ETF, so investors looking for exposure to a broader cross-section of the Chinese economy should look elsewhere.

Invesco

Fund Performance - A Volatile Growth-Focused Fund with Limited Capital Return

While PGJ has led the YTD rally in Chinese equities, the ETF has since declined in recent months, leaving the fund performance to date at -4.5%. Over a longer time horizon, on the other hand, the fund has still compounded at a steady +5.0% since its inception in 2014, closely tracking its benchmark NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. The key drag remains the poor performance over the last two years, largely due to COVID-driven factors, with comparable funds like the Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) and Rayliant Quantamental China (RAYC), seeing similarly large double-digit drawdowns through the period.

Invesco

The fund has never offered investors a good distribution, and this likely isn't changing anytime soon. Given the ETF's holdings in high-growth tech and consumer names, the capital allocation preference generally skews toward reinvestment over cash returns. Thus, the distribution yield has been unsurprisingly low throughout its operating history, with the COVID impact in recent years further dragging down the trailing yield to <1%. An earnings recovery this year and further growth as the global monetary tightening cycle ends (likely in H2 or next year) should, however, boost distribution growth.

Morningstar

Private Sector Renaissance Marks the Second Inning of the China Recovery

A series of controversial regulatory crackdowns over the last two years in the name of 'common prosperity' has led to the Chinese tech sector falling out of favor with investors. But since the zero Covid 'u-turn,' regulators have turned surprisingly supportive of the role of the private sector as an economic growth engine. As events over the past weeks have shown, this more favorable tone has extended to the major tech platforms as well - starting with BABA, a series of value-accretive platform restructurings are in the pipeline (likely green-lighted by regulators well in advance). This time around, the favorable regulatory stance is here to stay, in my view. For one, the private sector is a major engine of job creation, particularly for the youth, at a time when the youth unemployment rate is running in the high-teens %. Plus, the state ownership of 'golden shares' in the tech platforms (typically ~1% via government funds) aligns financial interests with shareholders, particularly on the capital return front.

Yahoo Finance

At the corporate level, the move from tech conglomerates toward separate businesses also adds valuation upside - splitting off unrelated business units with limited synergies from the parent typically unlocks a fair bit of shareholder value. Given this trend also aligns with the state's antitrust and oversight interests, expect further separation of non-core businesses going forward, allowing investors cleaner access to the core monopoly-like tech businesses. As many of the Chinese internet platforms are also consumer-focused and, thus, more exposed to regulatory shifts, the latest reversal paves the way for further upside. China funds like PGJ with a tech/tech-enabled consumer focus screen favorably as key beneficiaries of this trend.

Still On Course for a Reopening-Driven Rebound

As China's Q1 GDP growth of +4.5% showed, the post-COVID recovery is gaining steam. Given the favorable base effects of Q2-Q4 as well (when COVID outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns weighed heavily on the economy last year), this year's official ~5% GDP growth target looks very achievable. Also boosting the consumption-led re-opening trade is an acceleration in retail sales growth (+10.6% in March) and the prospect of ~$2.6tn of excess savings being deployed. While the first inning of the post-reopening rebound is likely reaching an end, the recovering property market and continued monetary easing bode well for a consumer-led second inning.

For consumer-focused funds like PGJ, the increasingly supportive regulatory tone toward Internet platform companies also bodes well for an earnings recovery. And on the valuation side, the break up of tech conglomerates like BABA, PGJ's largest holding, should also unlock shareholder value down the line. Relative to its fwd earnings, the high-growth PGJ portfolio isn't valued all that richly at ~19x; investors willing to stomach the risks associated with ADR-focused exposure should do well in the coming months.