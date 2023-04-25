Four Corners Property: Buy The Dip On This Restaurant REIT
Summary
- Four Corners Property is executing well with both top and bottom line growth.
- It's diversifying into healthcare properties at attractive cap rates.
- Recent share price weakness has pushed the dividend yield and valuation to an attractive level.
Consumer tastes are constantly changing and that means a constant flow of creative destruction, as most recently reflected by the bankruptcy of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). That’s why it may be a far better idea to own a diversified basket of REITs (VNQ) that can stand the test of time.
This brings me to the internally managed net lease REIT, Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), which I last covered here in January, giving a bullish take on the stock. The stock price has declined by 4% since then, and as shown below, is now trading materially down from the $29 level reached in February.
In this article, I highlight recent developments and discuss why the stock is a bargain now that it’s again trading in a valley, so let’s get started.
Why FCPT?
Four Corners Property Trust is a net lease REIT that’s based in Mill Valley, California. It got its start with a restaurant portfolio after being spun-off from Darden Restaurants (DRI) back in 2015. At present, FCPT owns a portfolio of 1,023 properties spread across 131 brands and has presence in nearly all states in the continental U.S. As shown below, FCPT has greatly diversified its portfolio since the time of spin, with non-Darden properties now representing 46% of its annual base rent.
FCPT is also virtually fully leased with a 99.9% occupancy rate, and has a long-weighted average lease term of 8.3 years, which is close to the 10 year average for most net lease REITs. An obvious risk for FCPT is its high exposure to Darden Restaurants. However, it’s worth noting that 85% of FCPT’s leases carry corporate guarantees and that Darden carries a respectable BBB investment grade credit rating. As shown below, FCPT’s rent collections and occupancy never dipped below 98.8% and 99.6%, respectively, over the past three years.
Meanwhile, FCPT saw strong rental revenue growth of 10% YoY during the fourth quarter, driven by both external acquisitions and internal growth through rent escalations. Importantly, FCPT isn’t growing just for growth’s sake, as AFFO per share rose by a respectable 5.1% YoY last year to $1.64.
Looking ahead, FCPT maintains plenty of growth opportunities in the healthcare space, as it’s not limiting itself to just restaurant properties. This is reflected by the recent slate of primary care, urgent care, emergency care, orthopedic, and pediatric care properties over the past month, with cap rates ranging from 6.8% to 8.1%. These properties come with annual rent escalators. Plus, these cap rates sit above FCPT’s current 6.45% cost of equity (based on forward P/FFO of 15.5) and 3.6% cost of debt.
FCPT’s balance sheet is in good shape, with a safe net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 5.6, sitting below the 6.0x level generally considered safe by ratings agencies and has BBB/Baa3 credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s (MCO). Management amended a $150 million credit facility from 2023/2024 to 2027/2028 while raising an incremental $30 million on top of that. FCPT also has no debt maturities this year, and just $50 million worth of debt maturing in 2024.
Near term headwinds include higher cost of debt, but FCPT’s $344 million in total liquidity enables it to be opportunistic as higher leveraged private equity players are priced out of the acquisition market due to higher interest rates. Also, management has proven to be adept at recycling capital as it sold eight underperforming properties last year for $26 million, with which it deployed into better positioned real estate.
Importantly for income investors, FCPT currently yields an attractive 5.4%. The dividend is covered by an 83% AFFO payout and comes with a 5.4% 5-year CAGR. The stock is currently priced for value at $25.41 with a forward P/FFO of 15.5, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 18.0 since inception. Analysts have an average price target of $28, which implies a potential 16% total return over the next 12 months.
Investor Takeaway
Four Corners Property Trust is an attractive net lease REIT with a strong portfolio of properties and a long-term occupancy rate near 100%. It’s well-positioned to benefit from growth in its existing portfolio and from its branching out into in-demand sectors such as healthcare. Importantly, the company has sound balance sheet metrics with plenty of liquidity and no debt maturities this year. Lastly, the material dip in FCPT’s share price over the past couple of months gives value and income investors a great entry point.
