Top Biotech Stocks For Q2 2023: First Gem Is BioNTech

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

We are pleased to announce the launch of a series of articles that will feature our selections of the best companies from different stock market sectors, with different capitalization, varying policies of dividend, and more. Some of these articles will contain information on how we approach the formation and modeling of the optimal portfolio of securities depending on the investment horizon while considering the peculiarities of the economic and political development of the countries where companies do business. In each article, we will provide a detailed analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each company, catalysts that can radically improve the investment attractiveness of a business, a comparative analysis of products relative to competitors, technical analysis, and the main risks that investors need to consider.

This first article presents our selection of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization above $1 billion and the most attractive risk/reward ratio.

Introduction

Pharmaceutical companies play one of the most critical roles in human life, providing patients with medicines that can prevent and cure many diseases and thereby improve their quality of life. Moreover, the activities of the health sector have a reasonably wide range of influence on the economies of countries and can have a positive impact on other industries such as advertising, transport, analytical laboratory services, and more. In late 2020, the FDA approved the Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (PFE) (BNTX) for emergency use, significantly increasing interest in the industry. So, in 2021, many of the companies included in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the FAANG companies, but as the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, the situation began to change. The main reasons for the decline in interest in biotech companies over the past six quarters are profit-taking, implementation of a stricter FDA policy regarding the approval of product candidates, and rising interest rates. Despite this, there has been an increase in acquisition activity in recent months. We believe that the number and volume of M&A deals will increase in the coming quarters due to the improvement of the macroeconomic situation in the world and the need for large companies to mitigate the risks of losing the exclusivity of their blockbusters.

Selection of promising pharmaceutical companies

To identify the most promising pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion, we use an eight-step selection process, which will be discussed below.

The first step in the selection process: using the Seeking Alpha screener

In the first step of selecting the most promising pharmaceutical companies with a capitalization exceeding $1 billion, we use the Seeking Alpha screener, which has a massive number of parameters and the purpose of which is to exclude the riskiest assets.

We use the following parameters when selecting companies with a $1-10 billion market capitalization. When selecting assets from this sub-group of companies, we use the fewest parameters noted in the table below to make sure to get all the most promising companies developing next-generation experimental drugs with multimillion-dollar sales potential.

Source: Created by author

After that, we proceed to select companies with a capitalization of $10-50 billion, and in doing so, we use the following parameters. First, a P/E ratio (TTM) of less than 55 and a P/S ratio (TTM) of less than 10 allows us to select growth assets that are not overvalued by Wall Street. At the same time, we filter out those assets on which market participants have high hopes, and in the event of unforeseen situations or even small failures in business development, this will lead to a decrease in their investment attractiveness and a downward revision of the financial models of analysts. In addition, a debt-to-FCF ratio between 0 and 10 indicates that a company's debt is relatively low compared to its free cash flow. In addition, this financial ratio cuts off companies with negative cash flow, and, as a result, we reduce the risks associated with stock dilution. Also, we believe that the minimum value of the gross margin is 60% since lower values increase the risks associated with the company's ability to show high growth rates in operating profit as the business expands.

Source: Created by author

We use the following parameters when selecting companies with a market cap over $50 billion.

Source: Created by author

Pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization of more than $50 billion have less volatility than companies from the two previous subgroups, which is one of the critical factors in choosing assets by more conservative investors. In addition, in our opinion, the dividend yield of these companies should be at least 1.5%, and the payout ratio should not exceed 70%. If the payout ratio exceeds the red line of 70%, then the risk of dividend cuts is significantly increased, negatively affecting the company's share price. We believe the gross margin should be above 50% and the EBITDA margin should be above 30%, as lower values indicate significant risks with the product portfolio and a lack of substantial opportunities to provide active R&D and M&A policies needed to expand the business. A P/E ratio (TTM) of less than 35 and a P/S ratio (TTM) of less than 7 indicate that the company is still not heavily overvalued, nor are we filtering out promising assets that have an extensive pipeline of product candidates or a portfolio of approved medicines whose sales are growing at a significant pace.

The second step of the selection process: initial analysis of the company's pipeline

In the second step , the pipeline of the company is analyzed. When selecting companies with a market capitalization of over $1 billion, we first look for at least one candidate product in the pipeline in a phase 2b/3 clinical trial. If all product candidates are in earlier clinical phases, we cut off such a company from the list obtained at the first selection step . The reason for this is that Mr. Market places overly high hopes on technology, people, and the direction of the company's development, and the slightest failure in the clinical development program will lead to a significant revaluation of the asset for the worse.

In some cases, management will have to resort to drastic measures, some of which will be aimed at both firing promising employees and significantly reducing the pipeline. As a result, this will lead to the loss of long-term investors and the suspension of partnership agreements with large pharmaceutical companies that cover R&D expenses.

In addition, it costs hundreds of millions of dollars to bring a drug to market, and failures at the most bloated companies can cause long-term mistrust from hedge funds, which will begin to question the CEO's competence in running the business. In general, we believe that any organization that burns money and cannot move a product candidate from a preclinical study into a Phase 3 clinical trial, followed by regulatory approval in an adequate amount of time, should be avoided.

One such example is Affimed (AFMD), which has been struggling to move AFM13 out of phase 1/2 into larger clinical trials for several years, and the net loss continued to rise year on year to $92.1 million in 2022.

The third step of the selection process: a detailed analysis of the company's product candidates and approved medicines

To analyze product candidates, we use a system consisting of several criteria. First, we seek to find a company with one or more product candidates whose mechanisms of action can effectively treat various diseases. If a drug has a safe profile and efficacy for treating one disorder, this is considered a positive factor. However, if it is possible to expand research to other areas and if regulatory authorities approve a medicine and its label is expanded, this will increase brand awareness and reduce the burden on production and marketing costs. Thus, we are looking for companies that develop medicines based on patented technology platforms that target various diseases, and in the case of vaccine candidates, we look for those that can be relatively quickly and relatively easily adapted to target new variants.

Then, we analyze the results of Phase 1/2 clinical trials. First, we look at whether the primary and secondary endpoints were achieved and, if so, how much the therapeutic effect of treatment with the experimental drug exceeded the effect achieved in the placebo group. Subsequently, we estimate the number of patients who participated in a study, and the more patients, the more likely it is that the results shown will be repeated in phase 3 clinical trial.

Reviewing the ongoing phase 3 pivotal clinical trial, we primarily focus on its protocol. If a clinical trial protocol includes the same endpoints as in a previous, smaller study, this is a favorable factor, as the risks of failure are relatively low. Suppose a clinical trial contains new, more stringent primary and/or secondary endpoints. In that case, this substantially increases the risks with the ability of the experimental drug to show the efficacy achieved in the phase 1/2 clinical trial. In general, we are most cautious if a new large multicenter trial includes a comparison group in which patients take an already approved drug instead of a placebo, and previous clinical studies have analyzed the efficacy of the product candidate relative to placebo.

Ultimately, we aim to find companies that will publish a series of clinical trial results within a relatively short period of time, namely within 1-2 months. First, it reduces the risks of a significant drop in the asset's share price if one of the studies fails. But secondly, such a strategy allows us to find the most exciting assets which will attract the most attention from institutional investors.

The fourth step of the selection process: analysis of the therapeutic market and the prevalence of the disease

We seek to find assets whose product candidates target high-prevalence diseases, as they have a higher chance of achieving commercial success if approved, which will ultimately allow the company's management to pursue a more aggressive R&D policy and expand the business. But at the same time, it must be considered that there is high competition in these multibillion-dollar markets. As a result, we analyze medicines already approved or under development in detail to select those with a competitive advantage over competitors. Companies that do not have substantial competitive advantages are more likely to go one day bankrupt, which poses a high risk for investors to lose their invested funds.

In addition, we select companies that operate in those therapeutic areas that do not have cheap generics that have secured the 'gold standard' statute in treating a particular disease. Suppose such a drug exists on the market. In that case, the company's medicine must have a significant advantage in efficacy, safety profile, or method of administration for patients and doctors to switch to it.

The fifth stage of the selection process: drug exclusivity end date

Also, in the case of pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 billion, we pay close attention to drug exclusivity expiration dates. The closer that day comes, the greater the downward pressure on the company's share price. Moreover, market participants expect that management will take active steps to search for assets for buyback or enter into partnership agreements to develop and commercialize next-generation product candidates to reduce the negative impact of a future decline in revenue and net income due to the emergence of generic versions of the company's branded drug on the market.

The sixth step of the selection process: analysis of the company's management

We avoid investing in companies if their management is unable to enter into win-win partnerships with larger players that have significantly more experience and resources in developing drugs and successfully commercializing them in highly competitive markets. In general, partnership agreements promote cost-sharing, whereby the larger partner assumes a significant share of the expenses, reducing the financial risks for the other party and increasing its chances of becoming a successful company that creates considerable value for patients and investors. In some cases, partnership agreements result in the acquisition of a company by a larger partner. Some examples are noted in the table below.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

In addition, we are looking for assets where the CEO, both in his current position and in the management of previous companies, continues to show his business-building skills. Also, we prefer companies where management realistically assesses the resources needed to achieve the following milestones in its development.

The seventh step of the selection process: the company evaluation

At the seventh stage of the selection process, we conduct an in-depth assessment of the company based on the criteria and methods described in the previous steps and new ones, ultimately leading to the building of a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model.

The eighth step of the selection process: technical analysis of companies

Not least, an essential step after selecting promising companies is to determine the optimal entry points and stop-loss levels for each of them. They are one of the critical components in a well-thought-out exit and entry strategy, which allows us to manage risks effectively. We use various technical analysis tools and combine elements from multiple theories of technical analysis to complement and enhance the accuracy of fundamental analysis with the goal of lowering the risk/reward ratio. In other words, after selecting the most promising assets, we determine the optimal entry points for them, at which the probability of making a profit is much greater than reaching the stop loss level. For example, an essential step in determining entry points to an asset is the need to normalize historical support levels if a company conducted dilutive secondary public offerings, which led to an increase in the total number of shares outstanding. Sometimes the entry point we have noted is far from the company's current stock price, which may cause readers to be puzzled by the need to wait for these levels. But we believe that patience, being one of the main components of critical thinking, plays a crucial role in achieving tremendous success in a long investment journey.

In addition, before conducting a technical analysis of a particular asset, we analyze two major biotech ETFs: the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and the iShares Biotechnology ETF. This approach provides information about the sentiments of most market participants towards the entire industry and a certain subgroup of companies included in it. Ultimately, the information obtained can inform us about emerging trends and more accurately determine a particular company's entry points.

The ninth step of the selection process: summing up the previous stages and compiling the final rating of the companies

Based on the results of the previous seven stages, we compiled a rating of the most promising companies, in our opinion, with a capitalization exceeding $1 billion. Some of these companies may be considered high-growth potential assets, while others are moving into the category of defensive assets, which is paramount for some long-term investors.

Top 10 pharmaceutical companies for Q2 2023

The table below highlights the top ten pharmaceutical companies with the most investment potential and capitalizations over $1 billion to keep a close eye on in Q2 2023.

Source: Created by author

BioNTech

BioNTech is a German biotechnology company that has become world famous for its innovative work on mRNA technology, which has led to the development of numerous products aimed at combating cancer, infectious diseases, and severe diseases with unmet medical needs and causing enormous damage to human health. The COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with Pfizer has become the most used worldwide, bringing huge investment interest and significantly improving BioNTech's financial position. The company's operating income reached a record high of about $29.49 billion over the past two years, accelerating the development of mRNA vaccines against infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, human alphaherpesvirus 2 (HSV-2), and shingles. Pfizer's pipeline of product candidates is one of the most extensive among companies, with a capitalization of $10-50 billion, which creates the prerequisites for a significant increase in revenue in the next five years.

Source: BioNTech Pipeline

The P/S ratio [TTM] is 1.55x, and the P/E ratio [TTM] is 2.92x, significantly lower than the healthcare sector average and thus the first factor indicating that Wall Street has underestimated BioNTech substantially. In 2022, BioNTech bought back $1,987.7 million of the company's shares and, at the end of Q1, announced a new share buyback program worth up to $500 million, which will run until the end of 2023.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

In addition to the company's strong financial position, which was achieved through the sale of Comirnaty, a vaccine against COVID-19, the company has an extensive pipeline to fight cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates there were 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2020, with nearly 9.96 million dying from these deadly diseases.

Source: The Global Cancer Observatory

In oncology, BioNTech continues to actively develop an innovative portfolio of mRNA-based therapeutics for cancer, including FixVac, a pioneering approach to developing several product candidates. The German company is developing intratumoral immunotherapies using mRNA technology in collaboration with the French company Sanofi (SNY). The peculiarity of these experimental drugs is that the active substance is injected directly into the tumor to increase the activity of the immune system in the fight against cancerous tumor cells. In collaboration with Genentech, individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) is being developed that targets specific neoantigens present in a patient's tumor. Also, the company has a portfolio consisting of neoantigen-based T-cell therapies, CAR-T cells, and TCR therapies for treating patients with solid tumors. In addition, next-generation antibodies are being developed in partnership with Genmab (GMAB) to treat non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and solid tumors.

BioNTech has an extensive pipeline of experimental drugs to combat infectious diseases, which are among the leading causes of death worldwide. For example, in October 2022, a Phase 1 clinical trial was launched in partnership with Pfizer to evaluate a combination vaccine candidate's efficacy and safety profile against COVID-19 and influenza. In addition, at the beginning of Q4 2022, Pfizer launched a phase 3 clinical trial involving approximately 36,000 people to evaluate the efficacy of BNT161, a quadrivalent modified RNA influenza vaccine candidate.

In terms of technical analysis based on the Elliot Wave theory and our expectation that the company's revenue will decrease in 2023 as a result of falling demand for Comirnaty, we believe that the price of BioNTech's shares may decline to a strong support zone in the range of $95-96 per share. After reaching this price zone, we expect the beginning of the accumulation stage, within which we plan to acquire the company's shares.

Conclusion

In this article, we have presented the nine main steps used in selecting pharmaceutical companies with the potential to create significant value for investors and improve patients' quality of life. In addition, we have begun publishing our top 10 assets for Q2 2023, and the first company on this list is BioNTech. This German biotech company has become world famous for its innovative work on mRNA technology, which has led to the development of numerous products aimed at fighting cancer, infectious diseases, and COVID-19. In the following article, we plan to provide an analysis and reveal the names of the remaining nine companies, which, in our opinion, can be excellent choices for long-term investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.