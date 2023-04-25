Lucid May Have A Growth Problem (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 25, 2023 2:05 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
Summary

  • Lucid disappointed the market with its production and delivery results for Q1’23.
  • Investors may now be more doubtful that the EV company’s production guidance for FY 2023 can be achieved.
  • Lucid is still an attractive choice in the EV segment as it ramps up deliveries and becomes a mass producer of electric vehicles.

Lucid Air Electric Car

hapabapa

Electric vehicle company Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) dropped a bombshell on investors earlier this month when it pre-released production figures for the first-quarter that raised concerns about the company's ability to meet its production target for FY 2023. Lucid's production

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCID, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

