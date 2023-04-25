Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Yes, we are likely in a recession. In the face of high interest rates, a pileup of credit card debt, and widespread white-collar layoffs, consumers have begun cutting back their spending on just about everything. The one exception to this, it seems, is travel spend.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), the parent company behind Booking.com, OpenTable, Priceline, and Agoda; and one of the largest OTAs (online travel agents) in the world, has been major beneficiary of the post-COVID resurgence in travel demand. Its shares are up >35% year to date:

Data by YCharts

I bought stock in Booking earlier this year and am remaining fervently bullish on the name.

Here, in my view, are the key reasons to be bullish on Booking.com:

Red-hot travel demand. After a quiet COVID season, travelers are catching up on lost vacations. Picking up on strong end-customer demand, airlines and hotels have also raised rates, which benefits Booking's commission model.

After a quiet COVID season, travelers are catching up on lost vacations. Picking up on strong end-customer demand, airlines and Work from anywhere. Airbnb (ABNB) has cited this as a benefit to its growth in stays: now that many companies have allowed remote-work from anywhere, many travelers are opting to stay in vacation destinations for extended chunks of time, bringing their work laptops with them. This new "format" for travel has increased wallet share and spending on overall travel.

Airbnb (ABNB) has cited this as a benefit to its growth in stays: now that many companies have allowed remote-work from anywhere, many travelers are opting to stay in vacation destinations for extended chunks of time, bringing their work laptops with them. This new "format" for travel has increased wallet share and spending on overall travel. Proven to co-exist with Airbnb. Speaking of Airbnb, now that both OTAs and Airbnb have been side by side in the market for years, we can see that there is room for both. Airbnb certainly has its uses and functions (larger homes for group trips, more localized stays in smaller towns); but so does staying in hotels (convenience of a check-in counter when needed, amenities like gyms and spas, proximity to city centers). The notion that Airbnb will kill hotels and OTAs has become antiquated.

Speaking of Airbnb, now that both OTAs and Airbnb have been side by side in the market for years, we can see that there is room for both. Airbnb certainly has its uses and functions (larger homes for group trips, more localized stays in smaller towns); but so does staying in hotels (convenience of a check-in counter when needed, amenities like gyms and spas, proximity to city centers). The notion that Airbnb will kill hotels and OTAs has become antiquated. Merchant model growth. Booking has made progress in growing its mix of merchant bookings, which is where Booking directly handles payment from the customer rather than in the agency model, where hotels collect payments and send Booking its commission after the stay. This conversion has helped Booking secure its long-term profitability and cash flow.

Booking has made progress in growing its mix of merchant bookings, which is where Booking directly handles payment from the customer rather than in the agency model, where hotels collect payments and send Booking its commission after the stay. This conversion has helped Booking secure its long-term profitability and cash flow. Diversity of brands. With each of Booking's key subsidiaries being individually well known (including OpenTable, which gives Booking exposure to the dining space as well), the company is well-positioned to grow long-term market share.

Stay long here: Booking is riding strong tailwinds, and investors still have plenty of rally left to go.

Q4 download

Let's now review Booking's latest quarterly results in greater detail to highlight the incredible strength that the company has experienced to date.

Booking Q4 results (Booking Q4 earnings release)

Booking's revenue grew 36% y/y in its most recent quarter to $4.05 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.90 billion (+31% y/y) by a huge five-point margin. Underneath this, note as well that merchant revenue grew 71% y/y and represented a high watermark of 44% of overall company revenue.

The chart below shows how Booking's core bookings metrics have trended. Room nights, by far Booking's largest source of gross bookings and revenue, accelerated to 40% y/y growth in Q4, versus just 32% y/y growth in Q3. Overall gross bookings in dollar terms, meanwhile, grew 44% y/y to $27.3 billion. There is a sharp FX headwind here; in constant-currency terms, bookings would have grown 58% y/y.

Booking key metrics (Booking Q4 earnings release)

Booking notes that room night trends have accelerated over FY19 as well (stripping out any impact of 2021 still being COVID-impacted). Per CEO Glenn Fogel's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Room night growth versus 2019 of 10% in the fourth quarter improved from 8% growth in Q3. And for the first time, we saw room nights across four of our major regions above 2019 levels for the quarter, which was another important milestone for our recovery. Room night growth trends have further strengthened in 2023, with January room nights up 26% compared to 2019 or up about 60% year-over-year. We are very encouraged by the continued strength and resiliency of travel demand last year and into the new year which speaks to consumers’ strong desire to travel. However, as we stated last year, month-on-month trends can be volatile and we recognize that there is uncertainty regarding the future path of the world’s economy. And David will provide further details on our fourth quarter results and on the recent trends we have been seeing in 2023."

Fogel's remark that January bookings have continued to accelerate versus Q4 is also quite promising - and may highlight the conservatism in Wall Street's 17% y/y revenue growth estimate for 2023. And note that on top of room nights/units sold counts, pricing may be a tailwind in 2023 as hotel and travel operators take advantage of the inflationary environment and strong demand to raise prices.

Booking has done a fantastic job converting strong top-line results into robust profitability. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA grew 32% y/y to $1.24 billion, representing 31% of overall revenue; full-year Adjusted EBITDA expanded 82% y/y to $5.30 billion, also a 31% margin and 450bps stronger than the prior year.

Booking adjusted EBITDA (Booking Q4 earnings release)

Similarly, Booking's free cash flow more than doubled this year to $6.19 billion (helped in no small part by the huge growth in merchant bookings), representing a 36% FCF margin - thirteen points better than in the year-ago quarter.

Booking FCF (Booking Q4 earnings release)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $2,700, Booking trades at a market cap of $101.32 billion. After we net off the $12.40 billion of cash and $12.50 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Booking's resulting enterprise value is $101.42 billion.

For FY23, Wall Street consensus is calling for $20.1 billion in revenue (+17% y/y) and $130.35 in pro forma EPS (+31% y/y); for FY24, estimates are landing at $22.28 billion in revenue (+11% y/y) and $155.29 in pro forma EPS (+19% y/y)

I think the best way to look at Booking's valuation is on an FY24 P/E basis; and on that front, Booking's 17x FY24 P/E looks reasonable, especially against an expected ~25% EPS CAGR over the next two years.

Stay long here and ride the upward wave.