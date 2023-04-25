Galeanu Mihai

It’s important to not have too many regrets in life, and focus on the future. The same holds true for investing, and many people will experience some form of regret after making a stock purchase.

For example, if you buy a stock and it goes down, you may naturally regret paying too much. On the flip side, if you buy a stock and it goes up, you may regret not having bought more. If you dwell over this too much, then you’ll never be happy.

That’s why it is important to focus on the future and not too much on the past. This brings me to Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), which I last covered here back in September of last year, offering a bullish take on what I saw as being a greatly undervalued opportunity.

The stock has been one of my best picks over the past 6+ months, giving investors a 45% total return, far surpassing the 5% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

While you can’t turn back time and get OMC at a bargain price right now, in this article, I highlight why it remains a good opportunity at present with a positive outlook ahead of it.

Why OMC?

Omnicom Group is the second largest of the Big 5 global marketing conglomerates with over 5,000 clients and operations in 70+ countries. Impressively, OMC has been able to achieve this position primarily through internal growth rather than acquisitions. Scale matters in this space, and OMC has been able to leverage its global marketing expertise to expand into new growth areas like digital advertising and data analytics and ad campaign measurement services.

OMC recently demonstrated strong first quarter results, with adjusted EPS landing at $1.56, beating consensus estimate by $0.16. Impressively, OMC was also able to grow organic revenue by 5.2% YoY (or $179 million) amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and grow adjusted EPS by 12.2% YoY to $1.56. This was driven by broad-based growth across business segments, geographies, and client sectors.

Also encouraging, it doesn’t appear that cost inflation is impacting OMC much, as it demonstrated strong operating leverage. This is reflected by adjusted operating margin landing at 13.5% for the quarter, which sits just 20 basis points shy of the 13.7% operating margin in the first quarter of 2022, despite headline making news around inflation over the past 12 months. Plus, management expects the picture to brighten for the remainder of the year, with guidance for 15% to 15.4% operating margin for the full year 2023.

Looking ahead, OMC should continue to be able to leverage its in-house analytics to drive increasing digital engagements with its clients. In fact, its capabilities led Ad Age to recently name Omnicom as its 2023 Holding Company of the Year, noting its “data-driven powerhouse”, enabling marketers to transform businesses using OMC’s capabilities in CRM, e-commerce, and experience management.

Plus, there may be plenty of greenfield opportunities ahead for OMC with respect to artificial intelligence. An example of which includes OMC being the second company that Microsoft (MSFT) has engaged, with the first one being Disney (DIS), to leverage OMC’s data on top of ChatGPT to see how they can improve workflows and business outcomes for their clients, as management noted during the recent conference call:

Presently, we have in excess of 20 projects going on, testing different things, and it has a lot of potential to positively impact the business. I don’t think you will see that in 2023 because as I also said in my comments, you have to be very careful with this. And maybe one of the reasons Microsoft picked us is because we are very careful. There is a lot of ethical questions and there is a lot of privacy questions. There is a lot that this incredibly powerful tool can do, but you have to get the guidelines and the rules in place before you can actually use it efficiently. In the long-term, I think our knowledge workers, will only find their jobs enhanced by the way that we will utilize this 5 years from now. And so we are very optimistic.

Meanwhile, OMC maintains a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with a reasonably low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x and $4 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet, backstopped by an additional $2.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Moreover, it currently yields a respectable 3% and the dividend is well-protected by a 39% payout ratio. While it hasn’t grown the dividend since 2021, OMC has paid an uninterrupted dividend for 15 years.

Admittedly, OMC isn’t as cheap as it was back in September, but I still see value in the stock at the present $93.78 with forward PE of 12.7, sitting below its normal PE of 16.1. Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $101, equating to a potential 11% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Omnicom’s first quarter of 2023 was a success and the company looks well-positioned to benefit from its in-house capabilities and potential for leveraging AI into its workstreams. The stock is not as attractive as it was back in September, but I still see it as an interesting long-term play given its strong competitive positioning, robust balance sheet, and reasonable valuation. As such, I believe that OMC is worth considering for long-term investors who are seeking exposure to the advertising and marketing industry while getting paid a respectable yield at the same time.