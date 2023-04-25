VNQ: Collapsing Transaction Volumes And Bank CMBS Liquidity Spell Trouble For REITs

Zigmunds Dizgalvis/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past year, I have maintained a bearish outlook for the REIT sector, with my last bearish article detailing primary issues in the office and retail REIT markets. Since then, office REITs have collapsed in value, with Vornado (VNO) and Boston Properties (BXP) losing a quarter of their value this year. The office REIT "crisis" has begun to spread to the commercial mortgage market, with banks (also facing a liquidity crunch) pulling back CMBS lending, resulting in rising spreads. The current CMBS spread to Treasuries is 6.6%, well above the 2-3% "normal" level, meaning commercial borrowers may pay upwards of 9-10% on BBB-rated commercial mortgage loans. Further, total CMBS sales have fallen by a staggering 85% YoY, indicating that the credit market is freezing.

Thus far, office REITs have taken the hardest hit, with most other REITs only suffering more minor losses. However, as this issue spreads into the banking system and banks begin to sell commercial loans, many other REITs may struggle to refinance their debt. Crucially, REITs often use shorter-term loans of around seven years, meaning a reasonable amount will need to refinance every year. More importantly, as debt financing falters, transaction volumes decline, eventually causing prices to reverse. Even "low-risk" segments such as multifamily are not immune, with apartment transaction volume falling by 74% YoY, the most significant annual sales volume decline since 2009 (the nadir of the GFC). REIT capital offerings are also down by 50% YoY and 17% MoM in a seasonally strong part of the year.

Based on virtually all objective measures, the REIT industry is facing its greatest crisis since 2008. Indeed, Morgan Stanley's CIO recently predicted that the coming commercial property crash might be worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis. Despite this issue, VNQ still trades at a high valuation and only pays a 4.1% yield, lower than investors could earn in "zero risk" Treasury bills. In my view, this fact implies VNQ is giving no discounts despite the excessive risks in the REIT market, potentially due to excessive investor exuberance. As sentiments begin to reflect reality, I believe VNQ may be in for staggering losses over the coming months.

All REITs Subject to Rising Cap Rates

Certain REITs face particular issues due to changes in the fundamental economic structure-primarily the growing increase in office and retail vacancies and the growing obsolescence of many properties. The overarching trend is "bifurcation," with high-quality properties maintaining sales and "lower quality" properties emptying. However, virtually all property owners must increase capital investments or reduce prices to keep up with the growing competition (due to declining demand needs).

The second issue impacting all REITs (including "low risk" storage, data centers, health care, etc.) is the sharp rise in interest rates and its impact on commercial property valuations. As detailed in "Public Storage: Why 'Low Risk' REITs Are The Most Vulnerable Today," these "lower risk" REITs carry greater exposure to changes in interest rates because their lower cap rates carry more implied duration risk.

To make a simple example, consider a "very low risk" REIT like Prologis (PLD), which pays a 2.8% yield today. Now that interest rates on "zero risk" Treasuries are ~4%, up from <2%, it makes little sense to buy PLD because higher returns can be found in a lower risk asset. Further, because PLD's yield is ~3%, its price would need to fall considerably (~25%) for its yield to rise above 4%, whereas an 8-10% yielding REIT need not decline significantly for its yield to rise by ~1%. In reality, leverage exaggerates this impact on equities, and the change is primarily driven by increasing capitalization rates (which are tied to real interest rates).

Eventually, as real interest rates cause fair property valuations to decline (with higher cap rates), the net asset value of virtually all REITs will likely fall by around 20-35%+, given how low cap rates were before the recent rise. With transaction volume crashing in recent months, negative price discovery will likely accelerate over spring and summer. By year-end, I believe most properties will be much cheaper, better reflecting a fair value based on today's higher interest rates. Of course, lower prices will raise loan LTV ratios at a time when many banks lack the capital to make new loans. This risk factor could exacerbate REIT issues as banking liquidity dries up.

The "Banking Crisis" Likely Not Over

The "banking crisis" earlier this year shocked many investors who have been led to believe that Basel rules had "fixed the banking system." As was seen, those new rules proved inadequate as they allowed "low-risk" Treasury and MBS assets to not be accounted for in solvency measures. The sharp rise in interest rates caused these assets to devalue tremendously (for the same reason as above), leaving many banks with immense unrealized off-balance sheet losses. As the falling M2 ratio and savings cause deposits to reverse, banks are forced to sell those assets at a discount, creating significant realized losses.

Last month, the "contagion" slowed as banks withdrew liquidity from the Federal Reserve's discount window system. This "mini QE" event delayed the negative shift in the liquidity market; however, commercial bank deposits have reversed lower sense as this short-term liquidity dries up. Further, these events have caused banks' asset-to-deposit ratios to rise significantly. See below:

Data by YCharts

I believe the bank asset-to-deposit ratio is more critical than their loan-to-deposit ratio today because many banks have increased asset investment to keep loan-to-deposit ratios low. Most of these assets are government bonds or agency-backed mortgage securities, which have fallen in value due to the rise in interest rates. Accordingly, banks are likely at much higher "leverage" with significantly lower available liquidity than it may seem after considering off-balance sheet factors.

Until the Federal Reserve makes a major dovish shift or banks are nationalized/centralized under a CBDC plan, the overarching trend in deposits should continue to be negative. As indicated by immense yield curve inversion and a low PMI, the potential for a recession would accelerate this trend by decreasing savings and increasing loan losses. In my view, investors should not fear this circumstance but would be wise to educate themselves on the matter as many may underestimate the historical degree of monetary changes in the world today.

Problematically for REITs, commercial property loans are now at the epicenter of banking solvency risks. Many banks have had to dramatically increase expected loan losses on commercial property loans, causing the lending environment to begin to shudder. As seen in 2007-2011, such a situation can exacerbate losses as no transactions can occur if banks are unwilling to lend (at reasonable interest rates). In my view, the most critical factor for VNQ will be the rise in capitalization rates; however, the bank lending CMBS issue could greatly exacerbate or accelerate this issue, likely creating volatility for VNQ.

What is VNQ Worth Today?

The top three weightings in the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) are Telecom (14.7%), Industrial (13.4%), and Retail (12.7%). The ETF owns important data centers and diversified and specialized REITs, all of which generally fit into the "low-risk" category. In my view, roughly 70-80% of VNQ's holdings are in lower-risk REITs, as the fund has dramatically reduced its exposure to Office, Hotel, and related REITs as their market capitalization has plummeted. I believe retail REITs are a gray area as, although many believe they carry less risk today, there are reasons to think a recession could greatly impair the sector, far more than is priced-in to most retail REIT valuations.

While VNQ does have limited exposure to the highest-risk segments of the REIT market, that may not benefit the fund since lower-risk REITs carry higher "duration risk exposure" as interest rates promote higher capitalization rates this year. This concept was illustrated last year in the significant underperformance of "low-risk" corporate bonds (LQD) compared to "high-risk" junk bonds (JNK). Put simply, lower starting yields equal higher price-reaction to a rise in interest rates. Accordingly, VNQ's holdings are at elevated risk of facing a significant decline in NAV associated with rising capitalization rates compared to hotel or office REITs. As capitalization rates hardly rose last year, this factor has not been realized in most of VNQ's holdings. However, the ongoing decline in transaction volumes and banking credit crunch should make this factor more realized throughout 2023, as we've begun to see over the past month.

Most "high quality" REITs are trading at lower discounts to their NAV today of around 0-10%. Of course, I expect cap rates to rise by an additional 1-2% (based on real interest rates today), implying most will see their asset values decline by ~20-25%. Accounting for leverage of ~33% liabilities-to-market cap plus net liabilities (a median figure for VNQ's top holdings), this would translate to a ~30%-37% decline in VNQ's equity market capitalization. This translates to a price target of ~$55. So, while VNQ's assets may trade at a minimal discount to current NAVs, it trades at a considerable premium to expected NAVs based on interest-rate parity. Importantly, it may take a year or more for property NAVs to decline, as I expect, and that could never occur if market conditions change dramatically.

Of course, numerous assumptions in my outlook could alter my target, the largest of which is a lack of government stimulus. To me, this is a reasonable assumption considering the issue is large enough that it could require $1-$2T in stimulus to stop, a figure that is likely too high given inflation issues today, particularly considering the stimulus that may be provided to other sectors as well. However, because many investors believe the government will always bail out the market (due to past experiences of such), VNQ and similar assets seem to trade at a higher valuation, with market sentiment implying a "Fed put." In my view, as this expectation fades, we will likely see VNQ and related assets face more significant losses that cause valuations to reflect economic and monetary reality better.