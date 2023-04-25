Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Monero: An Ideal Long-Term Opportunity In Digital Assets? (Fundamental Analysis)

Apr. 25, 2023 3:39 AM ETMonero USD (XMR-USD)BTC-USD, BSV-USD, BCH-USD
Summary

  • Monero is a well-designed privacy coin with features that give it some important advantages over Bitcoin.
  • These advantages include privacy, better fungibility, ASIC resistance, dynamic block size, a faster block time, and a very objective community.
  • Monero is misunderstood and undercovered, making it a sort of “deep value” play in the digital assets space.
  • There are some common criticisms of Monero, and I address them.
  • The ultimate risk of Monero is that it nevertheless fails to make known its benefits as a decentralized money candidate. I rate it a speculative buy.

Horizontal view of cryptocurrency tokens including Monero XMR, Bitcoin, Riddle, seen from above on a black background

Avi Rozen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Monero (XMR-USD) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was first launched in 2014. It has gained a reputation as one of the most secure and anonymous digital currencies available and it is probably the cryptocurrency

Comparison between Monero and Bitcoin block times

Comparison between Monero and Bitcoin block times (Monero.how)

XMR and BTC hash rates in the last 3 years

XMR and BTC hash rates in the last 3 years (BitInfoCharts)

Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research.  Long-horizon research will focus on blockchain-native assets, American real estate, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Derivatives are a wonderful tool when used correctly and probably the best way to take on positions for the short term.  Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

