INDA: The Future Locomotive Of The Global Economy With A High Valuation

shylendrahoode

Introduction

In recent years, the Indian economy has seen noticeable progress in the financial and technological sectors, so the fund primarily contains exposure to these sectors. There are also issuers from the energy and consumer sectors. The Indian economy is growing rapidly, and it has the resources to become one of the three world leaders. First of all, getting into the top three global leaders is possible through investments in production. India, for example, has been increasing its capital investments year after year. Also, Moody's raised India's economic growth estimate for 2023 to 5.5% from 4.8% just on the background of a sharp increase in capital spending in the budget. The IT sector, particularly services and digital solutions, as well as the financial sector, are becoming drivers of the economy. In general, iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) stands out against most other emerging market funds for its corporate earnings growth rate and financial and technological bias. But the outlook for India's economy has affected one significant weakness of Indian companies: their overvaluation. And that is pretty much the only flaw. We can also add that many Indian companies, especially technology companies, face stiff competition both at home and abroad, which already has a negative impact on their profitability. And on top of that, they are under pressure from the Indian Central Bank's tight monetary policy.

Financials (refinitiv)

Fund Information

It follows the MSCI India Index, which covers 113 mid- and large-cap companies listed on the Indian stock market.

99.71% of assets are invested in index securities, 0.29% in the BlackRock bond fund (dollars + U.S. treasuries maturing in 1 year or slightly more) and cachet in Indian rupees;

Asset value $4.5 b$ (-15% y/y);

Fee - 0.64% (management fee - 0.64%; for fund expenses - 0%);

Rebalancing - every six months.

In order to know the prospects of the fund, we need to understand what it is based on. Below we will take a closer look at the industry on which the fund is based.

revenue growth forecast (refinitiv)

Financial. Forecast for revenue growth in 2023: 8.3%, earnings - 8.5%, but in 2024 expect a drop in revenue growth to 2.1%, due to the exhaustion of the potential to increase interest income. This is also appropriate for India - the Central Bank has been raising the rate since May 2022, the rate of increase will be slower further on, as inflation is already near the upper limit of the Central Bank's target range, and there is no point in raising it intensively.

S&P500 (Refinitiv)

Technology, IT services and consulting. The forecast for revenue growth in 2023: 4.3% which is associated with a slowdown in demand for products on the background of recessionary sentiment. For 2024, the forecast is slightly better: revenue growth of 5.6% and profits growth of 9.4%, all in line with the 10-year average. Growth is constrained by competition with U.S. and Chinese competitors.

S&P sector (Refinitiv)

Energy, oil and gas production. The outlook for the next 2 years for earnings and revenue growth is negative due to continued inflationary pressures, continued tightening of ACP, putting pressure on business activity. In addition, India is characterized by significant oil imports (75-77% of the country's consumption), so the growth rate of Indian oil and gas is still not comparable with that of Russia or the United States and is mainly aimed at oil refining.

S&P500 (Refinitiv)

Consumer, automakers. Revenue growth forecast for 2023: 6.9%, profits minus 12.8%. On revenue, the 10-year average, profits at the lows of the last 10 years, due to a drop in product demand in a difficult macroeconomic environment, as well as rising vehicle production costs. Continued economic recovery in 2024, characterized by a new cycle of growth in demand for cars, is embedded in a more positive earnings outlook for 2024 (+18.6%).

S&P500 (Refinitiv)

Market Overview

The Indian economy is growing rapidly and has the resources to become one of the top three in the world. Moody's raised its estimate of India's economic growth for 2023 to 5.5% from 4.8% just on the background of a sharp increase in capital spending in the budget. For 2023-2024, capital spending is budgeted at 10 trillion rupees, or 3.3% of GDP. The GDP growth forecast for 2024 is 6.5%. Barclays also raised its 2023 GDP growth forecast from 6% to 6.3%, but linked it to lower global interest rates and cheaper commodities. The attractiveness of the Indian economy, as well as the ETF itself, can be indirectly determined by record foreign investment: for 2021-2022, foreign direct capital inflows of $84.8 bn were the highest ever. Add the advantages of the abundance of cheap labor, the low cost of production in the country, which makes multinational corporations consider India as an option to locate their production facilities.

The IT sector, particularly services and digital solutions, as well as the financial sector, are driving the development of the economy. The country is a world leader in the availability of financial services; in 2021, for example, it provided more than 40% of the world's real-time payment transactions. Therefore, the presence of companies from these two sectors in INDA is justified. The 10% share of Reliance from the energy sector is somewhat surprising, but here the hidden potential of Indian oil producers and refiners is implied. The country is the 3rd largest consumer of oil in the world; the forecast demand for black gold by 2030 will grow by 50% against 2019 (up to 7.2 million barrels per day); the demand for natural gas during the same period will double to 133 billion cubic meters. Currently, local oil companies provide about 23% of the demand, being in the third top ten in terms of global production, the rest is imported. The growth of the economy and the goal of increasing the share of gas in the country's energy balance to 15% by 2030 open up opportunities for the development of Indian oil and gas.

Disadvantages and Valuation

The outlook for India's economy has affected one significant disadvantage of Indian companies - their overvaluation. The forward P/E of the MSCI India index is 19, nearly twice as high as Chinese stocks, twice as high as the MSCI EM index. That's expensive even compared to the S&P 500 (FWD P/E 2023 17.3). And that's despite the fact that the local index has rolled back from its 2021 highs by more than 25%. The Reserve Bank of India raised its key rate to 6.5% in February for the sixth consecutive time, as consumer inflation moved back out of its 2-6% target range. The government has instructed the Central Bank to maintain retail inflation at 4% over a five-year period ending March 2026. To that end, the Central Bank intends to keep raising the rate to control inflation. This is good for banks earning interest income, but stressful for businesses experiencing rising costs. Many Indian companies, especially technology companies, face stiff competition both at home and abroad, which is already hurting their profitability. And on top of that, they are under pressure from the Indian Central Bank's tight monetary policy.

Bottom Line

Overall, INDA stands out from most other emerging market funds for its corporate earnings growth rate and financial and technological bias. The key drawback is the high valuation, which can be seen both at the macro level and by looking at individual companies. INDA is now at $38-$40 support and is unlikely to go lower without a massive U.S. recession. At any rate, it is one of the best options among EMs.