March 2023 Passive Income - 36% Year-Over-Year Increase

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • The market seems to have moved on from the banking crisis and keeps chugging on.
  • I don't think there were any raises or cuts in March, but April has brought a couple so far.
  • We took advantage of the banking turmoil and made a couple purchases in March.

  • 3 sources of passive income
  • $1,072.17 from dividends
  • 15 stocks/units dripped in March
  • Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return -1.00%

S&P 500 12-Month Total Return -7.73% for March 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12-Month -5.84% March 15, 2023

April

March 2023 Dividends

March 2023 Passive Income

This article was written by

In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

