March 2023 Passive Income - 36% Year-Over-Year Increase

3 sources of passive income

$1,072.17 from dividends

15 stocks/units dripped in March

Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return -1.00%

S&P 500 12-Month Total Return -7.73% for March 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12-Month -5.84% March 15, 2023

April 22nd..... Man, am I ever falling behind?

Better late than never though, right? The market seems to have moved on from the banking crisis and keeps chugging on. It continues to amaze me that interest rates have shot wayyyy up and yet a lot of interest-sensitive stocks are still at prices from before the hikes.

The world is a crazy place though. As much as I think a recession is coming, people are still spending money at incredible levels. As a landscaper, we are booking into October already and looking at jobs with 300k plus pool houses and 80k driveways. Meanwhile, the poor are getting poorer. From what I understand here in Canada, food banks are in the highest demand they have ever been. Pretty sad state to be honest.

The wealth gap is getting larger and larger and I don’t see that changing. I feel for the people who are struggling now but it also highlights how important it is to invest for your future. Cost of living will only increase, you really can’t afford not to be saving.

Alright, Let’s Get To Our March 2023 Passive Income

Raises/Cuts

I don't think there were any raises or cuts in March, but April has brought a couple so far.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2023 - Negative $97.46

Still bruising a bit from that Algonquin (AQN, AQN:CA) cut....

March 2023 Dividend Income

10 companies paid us this month.

Stocks March 2022 Income March 2023 Income RIT ETF 66.76 (3 Drips) sold Manulife Financial (MFC, MFC:CA) 59.73 (2 drips) sold SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF, SRU.UN:CA) 33.76 (1 Drip) sold Microsoft (MSFT) 11.78 usd 33.32 usd Stanley Black & Decker (SWK, SWJ) 0 21.50 usd Home Depot (HD) 0 20.90 usd Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 71.02 usd 75.71 USD LMT 89.60 usd 66.00 usd Canadian National Railway (CNI, CNR:CA) 70.32 86.11 Suncor (SU, SU:CA) 157.50 (3 Drips) 216.32 (5 drips) Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEP.UN:CA) 92.24 (1 Drip) 151.57 (3 Drips) Fortis (FTS, FTS:CA) 94.16 (1 Drip) 129.95 (2 Drips) Enbridge (ENB, ENB:CA) 251.98 (3 Drips) 270.69 (5 Drips) Totals 998.86 1,072.17 Click to enlarge

15 stocks/units Dripped in March.

Breaking the 1k mark. Very nice as it feels like we haven’t done that in a little while. I like the mix of US stocks and Canadian we got going here and actually plan on beefing up that Home Depot position this month. (Although I liked it more at 285 than 300…)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added a very nice $38.16 in future dividends. Gotta get that drip!

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In February (We always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 252 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTCPK:HRNNF, H:CA) deposited $72.86 into our chequing account this month.

Last February, the system generated $70.27, so we are basically in the same ballpark. Pretty amazing.

Total Income for 2023 - $112.12

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $12,284.41

_____________________________________________

Amount to Break even - $ -20,112.05

The sun is shining these days! Should be good next month.

Total March 2023 Passive Income - $2,145.03

March 2022 Passive Income - $1,569.13

A great 36.70% year-over-year growth rate. Adding it all up and seeing the real numbers is super motivating. Let’s go!

Totals For 2023

Dividends Year To Date Total - $2,241.91

Other Passive Income Year to date - $3,875.96

Total Passive Income for 2023 - $6,117.87

Year-End Goal - $26,000 (23.53%)

Over 2k a month on average in the first quarter, gotta love that. We need to bump those numbers up a bit to hit our goal, but Solar should do that this summer.

March Stock Purchases

We took advantage of the banking turmoil and made a couple purchases in March.

Bell Canada - We added 29 more shares of Bell early March at $59.83 per share. I thought we would now have enough to get 3 drips per quarter but the price shot up, and unfortunately, we only got 2 in April.

TD Bank (TD, TD:CA) - We continue to rebuild our position in Td Bank adding 41 shares at 79.16 per share. I sold this position back in the fall as I thought the banks would be in trouble by early spring. I was kinda right. I bought these cheaper than I sold them but National (OTCPK:NTIOF) is still way up. One thing to think about though. The financial crisis in 2009 showed cracks in the banking sector but didn’t really crash until 6 months later.

Will that happen again? who knows....

Total added forward dividend income - $269.67

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has continued to do very well for us since we started buying in the fall. Just remember all these scandals and stuff is always these crap coins... Personally, I’m only sticking with Bitcoin. I put 20 bucks a week into this investment, money, we can afford to lose. (for some reason, we didn’t put much into Bitcoin).

Total invested - $430

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 0 more units of XAW ETF (XAW:CA, XAW.U:CA).

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

We didn’t add this month and put the dollars into TD Bank.

March 2023 Passive Income Conclusion

A great month overall. The income continues to grow. How did you make out in March? Do you think inflation is starting to cool down?

