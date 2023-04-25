Is It Still Hard To Lose Money In Income? A 6-Month Update

Darren415

About six months ago, just as things looked especially miserable for income assets, we published an article recklessly entitled "It's Getting Harder To Lose Money In Income". Our point wasn't that returns were guaranteed to zoom higher but that the margin of safety on offers across a wide range of income assets looked pretty strong for long-term investors. With a couple of quarters behind us, we thought it made sense to revisit the concept, its conclusions and, once again, take the pulse of the income space.

Our key takeaway is that the broader income market presents a less appealing backdrop for new capital allocations. Lower yields, a smaller income impulse from higher short-term rates for floating-rate securities and stubbornly tight credit spreads present investors with a lower margin of safety. In our allocation we have been selling rallies and reallocating towards more resilient, higher-quality, modest-duration securities.

How Far We Came

Let's first take a look at what returns look like across the income space since our original article six months ago. Apart from the mortgage REIT sector, which saw a double dip this year on the back of elevated interest rate volatility, all the other sectors are up.

Systematic Income

There are a number of key factors that have supported the income space over the last 6 months. One, yields were at historically elevated levels. For example, the HY corporate bond market was trading at a yield of around 9%. This offered a high level of carry (i.e. coupon income) in investor portfolios to offset potential capital losses. Investors earned 4.5% on HY bonds over six months just by being in the market.

This high level of carry also meant that yields would have to move higher by 1% over 6 months in order to wipe out all coupon income for that period. And over a year, investors were given a cushion of a 2% rise in yields. In other words, if yields moved from 9% to 11%, investors wouldn't lose money on their holdings as carry would more than offset mark-to-market losses. That annualized 2% cushion was much higher than what we saw in 2021 when it was just 0.65%.

Second, income markets are highly mean-reverting so the higher the yield on offer the more likely we are to see a stabilization or even a retracement lower. This meant that adding new capital at high single-digit yields is more likely to result in positive returns than vice-versa.

Three, the downside from defaults was also significantly less. Six months ago the weighted-average bond price was around $86 versus around $105 in 2021. With the historic recovery on corporate defaults around 40%, it means that the downside is 30% less by buying at $86 (i.e. downside of $46 = $86 - $40) than by buying at $105 (i.e. downside of $65 = $105 - $40) for the average default.

Four, there was a large increase in dividends baked into floating-rate securities that was not yet visible. This was due to the sharp rise in short-term rates over the second half of 2022 as well as the fact that there is a significant lag with which rising short-term rates actually show up in coupon income. This increase in dividends was very likely to continue to support the prices of floating-rate securities or investment funds holding them. This is one reason why we saw significant outperformance by floating-rate sectors (such as BDCs and loan funds) and by floating-rate securities within their respective sectors such as the floating rate mortgage REIT preferreds shown in red below over the year.

Systematic Income

Where We Stand Now

With six months behind us, the market backdrop is now less appealing across these metrics.

The overall yield cushion is lower than it was six months ago. The difference doesn't seem massive at around 0.9% for HY corporate bonds but it's around a tenth of the previous level and around 17% of the total rise in yields from 2021. This yield drop lowers the margin of safety on offer across various income sectors.

FRED

Two, as the Fed has dialed down the pace of hikes, the impulse to higher distributions from floating-rate securities has leveled off. This means the price support these securities have enjoyed has been removed.

Both the market and the Fed expect short-term rates to move lower, which means we could see a reversal of the previous outperformance of floating-rate securities.

Chatham

Credit spreads on corporate bonds are at about the same level where they were last November despite a more obvious recessionary environment on the radar as well as a Fed that is clearly impatient to drive inflation lower even at the expense of a sharp macro pullback. This is another point against the income space, particularly those sectors with a lower-quality profile.

Bond prices are around 4-5% higher which increases the loss for future defaults.

What does this mean in terms of our allocation?

Given the drop in longer-term Treasury yields as well as an increasing likelihood of a Fed pivot, we have turned more cautious on both longer-duration securities as well as floating-rate securities. This does not mean a wholesale exit but it does mean a continued rotation at the margin towards modest duration assets. These include medium-duration baby bonds as well as TIPS.

Floating-rate assets that we continue to allocate to are there for either portfolio diversification purposes such as non-agency and agency residential mortgages exposure via CEFs like the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) and preferreds like the mortgage REIT Annaly Series F (NLY.PF), both of which remain attractive holds at 11.7% and 10.5% yields.

Another type of floating-rate security that we continue to find attractive are those with a high yield or coverage cushion that will keep yields at attractive levels even when short-term rates start to fall. This includes securities like the First Horizon Bank preferred (FHN.PD) due to reset to a floating-rate next year at a double-digit expected yield (i.e. factoring in expected Fed cuts) and BDCs like Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) with a 10.2% yield (and 14.4% NII yield) which boast very high dividend coverage levels and whose dividends should remain either high and/or stable as the Fed cuts.

Overall, our recent focus has been to top up our bucket of relatively resilient and modest-duration assets. These include TIPS funds like (STIP) with a mid-single-digit yield as well as baby bonds like the Ready Capital 7% 2023 bond (RCA) and Saratoga 8.125% 2027 bonds (SAY), trading at high single-digit yields.