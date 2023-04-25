FangXiaNuo

The investing environment has changed dramatically in the last 3 years. Inflation, rising rates, and now a weakening economy, have complicated the investing calculus for many individuals. Income and dividend investors have been impacted more than most individuals by the rising rates that have forced many funds borrowing and using leverage to make distributions to make tough choice.

One of the more well-known income-based investments are Real Estate Investment Trusts. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is a leading REIT in this sector.

Data by YCharts

This fund has performed well over the last 19 years. The ETF is up 244.94% during that time period when including total returns.

Still, this Vanguard fund is down 21.74% in the last year even including total returns, and this ETF has also gone nowhere over the last 2 years.

Data by YCharts

Today the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund is a sell. The fund's current yield of 4.15% is barely above the yield of the 10-year Treasury bill and this ETF has shown no substantive dividend growth in the last 10 years. This fund has also exposure to the weak commercial real estate sector, and as the economy continues to slow, industrial real estate should face added risks as well.

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund has $32.37 billion in assets under management. The expense ratio is .12%. This fund currently yields 4.15%. The holdings of this fund are 99.15% real estate, .76% communication, .06% technology, .03% financials, and 1.05% cash and cash equivalents. This fund invests primarily in large cap stocks, with the average market cap of the ETF being $22.6 billion. This exchange traded fund has 169 holdings. The real estate portfolio of this fund is invested in 7.6% Data Center REITs, 13.4% in Industrial REITs, 7.7% in Health Care REITs, 8.8% multi-family residential REITs, 4.5% in office REITs, 6% in other specialized REITs, 12.7% in retail REITs, 7.7% in self-storage REITs, 4.7% in single-family residential REITs, 14.7% in Telecom Tower REITs, and 2.5% in Timber REITs.

The main reason this Vanguard fund performed so well over nearly the last 2 decades was that real estate prices and leases were going up and rates remained low. That economic environment enabled this fund to increase dividend payments and offer investors both solid income and total returns. Rising rates have put pressure on this fund in multiple ways. First, most REIT's carry a significant amount of debt, and the cost to refinance and grow their real estate portfolio has gone up significantly in the last 3 years. Many REIT's carry debt level close to 55-85% of the assets on their books. Second, the primary appeal of REITs is income, and the spread between the 10-year Treasury and the yield this Vanguard fund pays is now just nearly a half of a percent, with the 10-year currently yielding 3.51%. The increased yields that the fixed income market is now offering makes investors less willing to pay up for yield. This fund's dividend growth over the last 10 years of 3.85% has also been minimal.

This ETF is also facing some significant additional headwinds as the economy continues to show signs of weakening. Several leading companies including Disney have recently announced major layoffs, and the ISM manufacturing index has remained below 50 for 4 consecutive months. The April initial jobless claims report also showed rising unemployment claims. This Vanguard's fund core exposure is to the industrial sector, and multiple leading economic indicators suggest these assets are likely to be under increased pressure. The majority of economists are forecasting a recession this year, and for inflation rates to remain above 4% in 2023. The Fed also continues to emphasize their goal for an inflation rate of 2%, suggesting Powell isn't likely to pause the current plan for rate increases anytime soon.

The commercial real estate sector continues to remain weak as well, and office space vacancies also remain very high in multiple parts of the country. San Francisco currently has a record high occupancy rate of 34.6%, and Blackrock, the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, recently reported a 58% plunge in year-over-year earnings in this segment. Morgan Stanley also recently suggested that Commercial real estate prices could fall by as much as 40% this year alone. Even though the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund is invested primarily in the industrial sector, this fund also has exposure to commercial real estate, and this ETF also has some office space holdings as well.

Many REITs performed very well over the last 20 years as real estate prices were rising and rates remained low for extended periods of time, but today the economic and investing environment have changed significantly. The commercial real estate market currently continues to weaken, and there are additional signs of an extended slowdown that could weaken the industrial real estate sector as well. Rising rates are also putting added pressure on REITs, the higher yields in the fixed income market make the income many of these funds offer seem minimal as well. While many REITs performed very well over the last two decades, dividend investors should today be able to find lower risk investments that offer better income in the market today.