Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) marked one of our quickest turns in the market. After a bunch of "neutral/hold" articles, we briefly turned bullish on the company. Fortunately, we ran to the other side quickly when it appeared we got the wrong message.

Based on everything we have seen here, we have to go the old quote route. When the facts change, you change your mind. We were wrong here. Not just slightly wrong, but really, really wrong. The couple of pieces of solace here are the fact that we were not wrong for long and the suggested covered call approach would have dampened losses significantly. Nonetheless this was a horrible call and we failed at every level. We are downgrading this to a hold.

That's never fun to admit but admission of errors is as necessary as breathing. That admission saved us a ton of pain as well as our buy to hold pivot came just before a massive decline.

Returns Since Last Article

We review more recent developments in the company and tell you why we are not even interested after a near-50% off sale.

Recent Developments

The bulk of LUMN's drop came straight after the results. As we had penned before, they were a miss from every angle. LUMN's stock price problems got compounded as it got evicted from the S&P 500 (SPY).

Fair Isaac & Co. (NYSE:FICO) is moving into the S&P 500 index, part of the index's quarterly rebalancing, indicating the company is now more representative of the large-cap market space. It's moving up from the S&P Midcap 400. And in the 500, it's displacing LUMN, which will move down to the S&P Small Cap 600 to replace Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), set to be deleted from that index.

It is never a proud moment for management when you skip the midcap index and go straight to the small cap space to displace a meme stock. This move has also created a lot of selling pressure.

The company also came up with a refinancing offer which had some interesting terms.

Specifically, the Issuer has commenced offers to issue up to $1,100,000,000 principal amount (the "New Notes Cap") of new 10.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 of the Issuer (the "New Notes") in exchange for validly tendered outstanding senior notes issued by Lumen listed in the table below (collectively, the "Lumen Notes") upon the terms and conditions set forth in the offering memorandum, dated March 16, 2023 (the "Offering Memorandum").

The whole document is worth reading but the key point is that LUMN is moving these investors up the chain.

The New Notes will be unsubordinated and secured obligations of the Issuer, ranking equal in right of payment with all existing and future indebtedness of the Issuer that is not expressly subordinated in right of payment to the New Notes.

The notes LUMN is buying back, have a coupon rate way below the 10.5% it is offering on the new issuance. We found out the tendered amounts on March 31, 2023.

What is notable here to us is not the tendered amounts, but how the near term bonds are trading after the exchange.

Interactive Brokers April 24, 2023

The April 2025 bonds have a bid yield of 16.88%.

That is less than 2 years away and the market is pricing this below (as in higher yield) CCC's.

It only gets worse from there. The January 2028's have a bid yield of almost 23%. Investors must recollect how perplexing it seemed to us that LUMN had the audacity to do buybacks in Q4-2022.

What makes this even more perplexing is that LUMN actually bought back shares during the past three months. They must have some vision into that 2023 outlook as they frolicked around repurchasing shares at an average price of $6.06. That makes no sense. This is cash that they should have kept on hand. Especially since their bonds have still not been given the green light.

Source: To Catch A Falling Knife

Their bonds are now appearing on life support. Fitch's downgrade has a lot of color on this. While they are as usual, shutting the barn door after the horse is on another planet, they have identified some key issues why LUMN bonds are so distressed.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'B' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The rating action results from continued secular challenges and its effect on the company's revenue profile posed by migration to newer products and services from legacy offerings. Additionally, the increased investments over the next year under growth and optimization programs, and to some extent, inflationary factors will impact expected results. ... Under this approach, Qwest Corp.'s senior unsecured instrument rating was unchanged at 'BB' and the recovery rating was revised to 'RR1' from 'RR4' given its structural seniority.

After that there should be very little left for LUMN unsecured bonds.

For Qwest Corp., after restructuring we assume that EBITDA margins contract to approximately 46% from 56% in 2022, producing GC EBITDA of approximately $2.7 billion, reflecting Fitch's view of a sustainable, post reorganization EBITDA level upon which we base the EV. Fitch applies a 5.0x EV/EBITDA multiple at Qwest Corp. to arrive at the GC EV of $12.0 billion. Fitch has applied a lower multiple to reflect the secular pressures in the local part of the business. The allocation of GC EV under the liability waterfall results in the senior unsecured debt achieving a 'RR1'/100% recovery. The unsecured debt at Qwest Corp. is structurally senior within Lumen's capital structure, leading the 'RR1' recovery rating. There is approximately $9.8 billion of residual value at Qwest Corp. Fitch assumes there is no EBITDA at Lumen, as Level 3 and Qwest Corp. generate a substantial majority of consolidated EBITDA and certain corporate costs offset EBITDA generated by the small level of operations outside of the two largest subsidiaries. ... Lumen's first lien senior secured debt, including the full draw on the revolver, achieving a 'RR1'/100% recovery. ... Thereafter, the remaining value in the liability waterfall is available to Lumen's senior unsecured debt, leading to a 'RR5'/26% recovery.

Outlook And Verdict

There is a lot of information to swallow here but the key points are simple enough. The notes issued under Quest Corp and Level 3 communications will be getting the bulk of the booty. That is of course as things stand today. If LUMN turns things around, recovery prospects obviously expand for other tiers. But as things do stand, even LUMN's unsecured debt is expected to have a 25% recovery. As in they will get 25 cents on every dollar. Now think about the math behind how much that needs to improve before you have a cent coming to the common equity.

A further takeaway is that whatever silly buybacks you saw previously will stop. The company has so many hurdles ahead to avoid restructuring that all cash flow will go towards buying back bonds or making sure they can pay the upcoming maturities.

While we were impressed with the resume and growth mindset of the new CEO, we think she is the wrong person for the job. Spending capex for growth is extremely dangerous with the high probability of an upcoming recession and near term LUMN bonds yielding 17%. The only hope here for survival is a liquidation, which is the exact opposite of what the new CEO was brought in to do. We hope that the optimistic projections from bulls on net asset value were remotely in the ballpark and that creates the best hope of salvaging something for equity holders. Despite the long standing suffering here, we unfortunately don't have much good news for the shareholders.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.