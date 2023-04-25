Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Five Below Has Run Its Course

Apr. 25, 2023 4:39 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)DG, DLTR1 Comment
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Five Below has proven itself to be an amazing business that has captured tremendous growth on its top and bottom lines.
  • Long term, I fully expect this trend to continue as the company reaches its goal of 3,500 locations.
  • The stock does look a bit too lofty to warrant much optimism at this point in time.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage

For the most part, I do not consider myself a fan of retail. This is especially outside of grocery retail. But every so often, I will find a special company that I believe offers attractive upside. One of the players that fits this description

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Store Data

Five Below

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Trading Multiples

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.74K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.