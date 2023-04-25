skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pool Corp's (NASDAQ:POOL) share price is roughly flat since my previous buy coverage in July last year, but I do not think the company is as compelling as before. While its fundamentals remain solid, the overall macro backdrop has deteriorated meaningfully and will likely continue to put immense pressure on the business. As shown in the recent earnings, the macro impact is now being felt as revenue growth was the weakest in the past decade while the bottom line also dropped substantially. The current valuation remains discounted and should provide some downside protection, but the near-term upside should also be limited due to the weakening financials. I do not think the current price point looks particularly attractive therefore I rate POOL stock as a hold.

Macro Headwinds

In the past few months, the inflation rate has come down significantly while the strength of the economy also weakened meaningfully. Unlike other companies, the decline in inflation will likely be a headwind for Pool Corp. In the past two years, the company was able to raise prices significantly amid high inflation, which boosted sales growth. In many cases, the price increases at an even higher rate than inflation. For context, roughly 10 percentage points of growth were contributed by higher pricing in FY22, while volume only contributed around 2 to 4 percentage points. As inflation eases, the company's pricing power should also drop accordingly.

Besides pricing, the weakening economy is also impacting volumes. Pool construction, which accounts for roughly 15% of total sales, was impacted the most by the macro headwinds as the housing market slows and the cost of borrowing increased. According to the management, the overall pool permit number is down 30% while the demand for new pool construction is down from the high teens to over 50% in some markets. This subsequently impacts both the equipment and chemical segments, which saw sales drop by double digits. Due to tighter budgets, some customers are also delaying their renovation and remodeling plans, which further weighs on demand.

Weak Q1 Earnings

Pool Corp announced its first-quarter earnings last week and the results are very weak, as both the top and the bottom line missed expectations. The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, down 15% YoY (year over year) compared to $1.4 billion. This is the first revenue decline since the great financial crisis from 2008 to 2010. The decline is mainly attributed to macro headwinds, unfavorable weather, and tough comps, as the company reported revenue growth of 32% in the prior year.

As mentioned above, pool construction was impacted the most by macro headwinds, with sales down roughly 25%. The chemical and equipment segments were also weak, with sales down 14% and 11% respectively. The commercial swimming pool product segment, which is non-discretionary, was the best-performing segment with sales up 12%.

Despite the decline in revenue, spending actually increased as the company continues to make investments for long-term growth. Operating expenses for the quarter were up 5.9% YoY from $211.5 million to $224 million, mostly due to an increase in rent, facility, and personnel costs. The higher spending resulted in the operating income plummeting 38.2% YoY from $235.7 million to $145.7 million. The operating margin also contracted 460 basis points from 16.7% to 12.1%. The diluted EPS was $2.58 compared to $4.41, down 41.5%.

Due to ongoing deterioration in the macro environment, the company also lowered its guidance for FY23. The diluted EPS is now expected to be between $14.62-$16.12 (including a tax benefit of $0.12), vastly below the range of $16.03-$17.03 announced previously.

Valuation

Pool Corp's current valuation is not expensive but I struggle to see much upside potential in the near term. The company is trading at a PE ratio of 20.4x, which remains discounted on a historical basis, as shown in the first chart below. This multiple represents a meaningful discount of 35.2% compared to its 5-year average PE ratio of 31.5x. However, the multiple is expected to move up to roughly 22.5x in the coming year as earnings continue to shrink. While this is still discounted, the declining sales will probably weigh on valuation. As shown in the second chart below, the company's latest growth rate of negative (14.6)% is the weakest in the past decade, and substantially lower than its 5-year average of 17.9%. Considering the deteriorating financials, the upside will likely be limited until growth rebounds.

Investors Takeaway

While I still like Pool Corp's fundamentals and its leading position in the pool industry, the stronger-than-expected macro headwinds will inevitably impact its financials in the near term. The latest earnings showed a meaningful slowdown in sales and the guidance suggests further deterioration in the coming quarters. Despite the valuation being discounted, the ongoing weakness in growth will likely limit the near-term upside potential. Considering the change in the macro environment and the weak financial performance, I am downgrading the company from a buy to a hold.