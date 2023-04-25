Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Wesdome Mines: A Better H2 Ahead

Apr. 25, 2023 4:45 AM ETWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO:CA), WDOFF1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.26K Followers

Summary

  • Wesdome Mines was one of the worst-performing precious metals stocks in 2022, down 39% vs. a 15% decline in the Gold Juniors Index.
  • The significant share price decline was attributed to a kitchen sink year with everything that could go wrong having gone wrong, combined with little help from the gold price.
  • Fortunately, 2023 is off to a better start & the violent decline in the stock has put a dent in sentiment, making this one of the better turnaround stories sector-wide.
  • That said, I don't see enough margin of safety baked into the stock following its recent rally, so I remain focused on more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector for now.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was a year to forget for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with several producers seeing 20% plus share price declines and margin compression felt across the sector. However, perhaps the most disappointing performance of

Kiena Deep - 3D View Looking West & Ramp Development

Kiena Deep - 3D View Looking West & Ramp Development (Company Presentation)

Wesdome Mines - Quarterly AISC

Wesdome Mines - Quarterly AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Wesdome Mines - Quarterly Gold Sales, Revenue & Operating Cash Flow

Wesdome Mines - Quarterly Gold Sales, Revenue & Operating Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Wesdome - Quarterly Production by Mine

Wesdome - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kiena Exploration Success

Kiena Exploration Success (Company Presentation)

Kiena Mine & Surrounding Mines

Kiena Mine & Surrounding Mines (Company Technical Report)

Alamos Gold - Manitou Gold Acquisition

Alamos Gold - Manitou Gold Acquisition (Company Presentation)

Wesdome - Share Count

Wesdome - Share Count (Company Filings)

WDOFF Weekly Chart

WDOFF Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.26K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.