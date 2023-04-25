luza studios

Thesis

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has two of the top three best-selling game franchises of all time in its portfolio and many more in the top 50. In fact, I think it is fair to say that they probably have the best portfolio of any games company, which is an incredible competitive advantage.

Yet they are priced like a very basic company, even though they are a very high quality business. I think part of that is due to the way business is done in Japan and the fact that a lot of investors don't believe in Nintendo at the moment.

But in my view, given the future growth opportunities and the things that are currently priced into the share price, this company is undervalued and has huge potential to deliver market-beating returns for long-term shareholders.

Analysis

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Looking at EV / EBIT, which I think is a very good indicator of whether a company is cheap or not, we can see that Nintendo is trading close to its 5-year low and at a multiple of 8.79x. This is definitely cheap, as normally companies with a multiple below 12-13x are in the investable category for most value investors, and Nintendo's multiple is almost 40% lower.

And such a low multiple could be justified for a struggling company with little or no growth ahead, but in my opinion this does not apply to Nintendo. They have a fantastic catalogue of franchises like Mario, Zelda and Pokémon, plus their console business, where the Switch has sold 107 million units and is the third best-selling console of all time.

The only argument at the moment could be that they haven't announced a new generation of consoles, but there are enough rumors and hints that the Switch 2 will be available in the near future.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

If we look at the gross profit margins, we see a strong improvement from 40% to 55% over a five year period, which clearly shows that they have made progress, and they have done so while increasing sales over the same period.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Net profit margins paint the same picture. A strong improvement over the last 5 years to a really strong net profit margin of 27.33%. Nintendo is clearly a better company than it was 5 years ago. And the net profit margin is really strong across the board.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Existing shareholders also need not fear dilution as the company has reduced its outstanding shares by nearly 100 million over the past 10 years. But Nintendo is not a stock cannibal, so most future returns will come from dividends + improving business metrics or multiples.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Return on equity and return on assets have also improved significantly over the last five years. As shareholders often focus more on ROE as a measure of performance, the 22.28% ROE should be of real importance to them. And if they can keep it above 20% for the next few years, which I expect, shareholders should be well rewarded.

The return on capital, on the other hand, is down slightly to 16.19%, although I normally prefer a 5-year average in the 20% range as it shows that they can use their capital efficiently.

But because of the huge success of the new Mario movie, I think it will be a kind of blueprint for new Nintendo movies, because they have a lot of interesting franchises. I could see Zelda definitely having a lot of potential for a film or series.

With Super Mario Bros. currently being the highest grossing movie in 2023, and just today seeing Mario merchandise being sold in European supermarkets right at the entrance in a premium location within the market, I think the future growth potential is definitely there.

And I would also argue that the Mario movies, given their low costs and high revenues, should lead to an increase in ROC. The opportunity to invest in growth with perhaps over 20% ROC again should lead to really favorable circumstances.

Long-term growth opportunities include Switch 2, movies, theme parks, new games based on the old recipe for success, and all of this coupled with a strong management team that thinks long term and does not want to please analysts and their over-reliance on quarterly estimates.

Reverse DCF

Author

To see what is priced into the stock, we take the TTM diluted EPS of $2.98 and see what growth rates we need to achieve to get to the current share price.

Currently, EPS needs to grow by 11% over the next 10 years to justify the share price. The 5-year realized average was 22.28%, almost double that figure. And with the new generation of consoles and movies, I think EPS could be in line with the 5-year average or even higher in the next few years. So I would argue that the shares are undervalued.

A really important factor for Nintendo is its very strong balance sheet. Zero debt and a cash position of 13 billion is about as good as it gets.

Risks

Nintendo has tried making movies before, and the first Super Mario Bros. in 1993 was not really a big success. It only has a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I think that might have been a factor in why they waited so long to make the new Mario movie.

But I think the biggest risk is that shareholders are not the number one priority in Japan. There are some cultural differences, and Japanese companies often put the welfare of their employees before profitability, as older people are highly respected in their culture. So it could happen that shareholder returns are a by-product of a well-performing company and not a priority.

There is a small risk that Nintendo's future games and consoles will not be as good as in the past, but I do not think that will be the case. A company that has produced high quality content for almost 40 years should, in all likelihood, be able to do so again.

Conclusion

Given the very strong balance sheet and the undervaluation, I think Nintendo could be a very promising investment for long-term investors. Multiple expansions are quite likely, and coupled with growing revenues, this could lead to double-digit returns in line with the return on capital over a ten-year period.

The downside potential should be very small, given the skill and caution of the management, and the upside potential is still large enough to beat the index returns comfortably or even by a wide margin.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.