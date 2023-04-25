Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2023 4:22 AM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY), PGPEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.11K Followers

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCQX:PUBGY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Sadoun - Chairman & CEO

Michel-Alain Proch - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lina Ghayor - BNP Paribas

Julien Roch - Barclays

Christophe Cherblanc - Societe Generale

Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America

Arthur Sadoun

Thank you Sherri. Bonjour, and welcome to the Publicis Groupe First Quarter 2023 Revenue Call. I am Arthur Sadoun and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch. As usual, we'll take your questions together after this presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your question offline after the session.

I will start this call by sharing our Q1 highlights. Then Michel will provide more details on our numbers, and I will conclude with the outlook for the rest of the year.

But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter.

Okay. In an increasingly uncertain global macroeconomic context, the strengths of our offering with our revenue mix, our go-to-market and our platform organization gives us full confidence to deliver the 2023 guidance we set in February. I would like to start by actually giving you a broader context about what we have delivered. After two years of double-digit growth, we posted a strong start to 2021. Our Q1 net revenue was up plus 10% on a reported basis. Organic growth was ahead of expectations at plus 7.1%. It is important to note that this performance came on the top of a very solid plus 10.5% organic growth in Q1 last year.

If we start to deep dive deeper into our Q1 highlights, in a market that will continue to change dramatically we were able

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.