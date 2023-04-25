Urupong

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) provides advertising and communications services. They offer various services in media, commerce and brand consulting, and healthcare. Their services include branding, crisis communications, data analytics, entertainment marketing, field marketing, healthcare marketing, marketing research, multicultural marketing, organizational communications, product placement, search engine marketing, and event marketing services. OMC recently announced its Q1 FY23 results. In this report, I will analyze its financial performance and talk about its growth potential. I believe it is valued slightly higher than it should be. Hence I assign a hold rating on OMC.

Financial Analysis

OMC recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. The revenue for Q1 FY23 was $3.4 billion, a rise of 1% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe their revenues grew due to the organic growth of 5.2% in Q1 FY23. In the U.S., their organic growth was 5.1%, and I believe it was mainly due to strong performance in advertising and media, and public relations. Global organic growth in Q1 FY23 was 5.4% which I think was led by strong growth in their experiential businesses and precision marketing. Although they reported positive revenue growth in Q1 FY23, I don't think it was all that impressive because, to me, a 1% revenue increase is the same as flat revenue growth. I believe the revenue growth was impacted by the negative foreign currency translation and due to the disposition of its businesses in Russia. Due to negative foreign currency translation, their reported revenues were reduced by 3.2% in Q1 FY23.

The net income for Q1 FY23 was $243.9 million, a rise of 25.3% compared to Q1 FY22. I believe the main reason behind the rise was increased interest income. In my opinion, the financial performance of OMC in Q1 FY23 was disappointing; their revenue growth was stagnant. However, if they manage to boost the revenue growth in the coming quarters, then it might be a solid buy because the stock is looking technically strong. But based on current financial performance, I believe it is best not to make any new positions in the stock.

Technical Analysis

Above is the monthly chart of OMC, and it is trading at the level of $94. The stock is trading near its all-time high of $96.5. In February 2023, the stock broke out of its then-all-time high of $87. It has been trying to break the level since 2016 but failed four times, but it finally gave a breakout this February, which is huge because I believe now the stock will aim for a new all-time high and might reach $100 in the coming times. But I would advise not to buy the stock at current levels as the stock is near its all-time high, and generally, when a stock breaks out of a resistance zone or its all-time high, it comes back to retest the levels. So, in my opinion, one should wait for the stock to come back to the level of $87, and when the retest is done, one can buy the stock because I believe it has great potential and might provide significant returns to its shareholders in the coming times.

Should One Invest In OMC stock?

OMC recently acquired Dark Horses, which is one of the leading agencies for the world of sport. It is based in the United Kingdom and works in a high-growth area. So it has great growth potential; in addition, Dark Horses has strong international clients and works with several influential sports organizations around the word. Considering these facts, I think this acquisition will enhance OMC's brand experience expertise, especially in the United Kingdom. Therefore, I believe this acquisition strategy might boost its revenue growth.

Furthermore, I believe it is important for them to grow the business because they announced the disposition of its operations in Russia, and the management anticipates a decline in sales in the next quarters as a result. Therefore, it becomes important to continue growing its business to maintain its revenue growth. So I believe they might achieve their revenue goals due to the acquisition strategy. The revenue estimate for FY23 is around $14.75 billion, which is around 3.2% higher than FY22 revenue. But even if they achieve the revenue targets, it won't be enough to convince me to buy the stock. If we look at the quarterly results, their revenue growth was just 1%, and their FY23 revenue guidance is just 3% higher than FY22 revenues which is not attractive to me. Furthermore, when we look at its historical performance, we can see there is nothing significant they have three-year revenue (CAGR) of -1.29% and diluted EPS three year (CAGR) of 3%. Hence, considering the company's growth rate, I would advise not to make any fresh entries in the stock and hold it for now.

Now talking about its valuation. I will be using PEG and Price / Sales ratios to judge its valuation. The PEG ratio of a firm is calculated by dividing the P/E ratio by the annual earnings per share growth rate. OMC has a PEG (FWD) ratio of 1.98x compared to the sector ratio of 1.58x. OMC has a Price / Sales (FWD) ratio of 1.27x compared to the sector ratio of 1.23x. After analyzing both ratios, I think OMC is valued slightly higher than it should be.

Risk

Their top 100 clients accounted for almost 53% of their total income in 2022. In general, clients have the freedom to quickly and, for any reason, reduce or cancel current or upcoming advertising, marketing, and corporate communications projects at any moment. Therefore, if their biggest customers significantly cut back on their spending on their services or if several of their biggest customers leave and aren't replaced by new customers or more business from existing customers, it would negatively impact its revenue and could have an adverse effect on its business and financial position.

Bottom Line

Even though the stock is looking technically strong, I wouldn’t advise anyone to invest in the company at such a high price. In addition, after looking at their poor growth rate, I believe the current price is not justified, and the valuation is on the higher side. Hence I assign a hold rating on OMC.