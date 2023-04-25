Natalia Rusanova/iStock via Getty Images

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL:CA) is a good choice for investors heading into a potentially turbulent summertime. Many investors have been consistently de-risking their portfolios, as staples and utilities have had a strong start to 2023. Jamieson provides the defensive characteristics of the staple sector with growth through acquisition and expansion which is quite desirable. The company was founded in 1922 so it certainly isn't an overnight success story. Rather it is one of slow and steady growth plus good governance by management. They own brands such as Jamieson Vitamins, Precision, Progressive, Iron Vegan and the recently acquired youtheory brand in 2022. The company has grown the dividend consistently since 2018 to a respectable yield of 2.1%. This is a company that is on the right trends of health and wellness that should be secular growth themes over the coming years giving it long term hold potential. The company made a major acquisition in mid 2022 and is planning on making inroads in China in 2023 as well. These should be significant growth drivers going forward. Also, since the pandemic people have had significantly increased focus on health and wellness making this area quite attractive to investors. Let's dive into the recent Q4 numbers and outlook for growth in 2023.

Q4 and 2023 outlook

The fourth quarter results were solid, with 5.6% organic growth in the quarter and 48.5% with the US Nutrawise acquisition included. You can see in the graphic below organic growth was trending down to low single digits in 2022, making it a good time to add the new US vertical for growth. They expect this brand to grow 4.5% in 2023 - a solid result but showing the maturity in the business. Margins have been on the uptrend over the past 5 years, however the expansion with the US assets are going to be a detriment to gross and operating margins. China also has a lower margin profile which will put some pressure on those, made up by much increased volume in the long run. The strategic partners segment is performing strongly with 22% growth of revenue for the full year 2022, and gross margins increased 1.7% to 15.9%. This segment is showing strong growth as other health and supplement providers increasingly outsource to JWEL. The 2023 expectation is for an additional 15-20% growth as they become increasingly important to their partners to help bolster manufacturing in the industry. At 11.5% operating margin, it is significantly less profitable to grow in this segment compared to the main Jamieson vitamin brand which has the operating margin of 24.5%. On the plus side the segment is going to see 150 basis points of margin improvement in 2023 as the company is increasing pricing and has improved product mix.

Data by YCharts

2023 should see overall earnings growth of 5-11% to around $1.67 in earnings (Canadian Dollars). Results would be better but total margins will be down due to the China and United States expansion weighing on margins by 1.75%. At today's price JWEL trades at a reasonable 19.8 times 2023 earnings with a significant boost to future growth from the 2 major moves they made recently. The debt load is reasonable heading into 2023 with $26 million in cash and $400m in debt. Total liquidity available is $126.2 million giving ample funds to push the new brands acquired from youtheory and work on China growth.

China expansion

At $20 Billion US the China market is essential to growing any global brand in the health and wellness space. Jamieson recently partnered up with an experience private equity player, DCP Capital, in order to facilitate growth in the region. DCP received both significant equity of the Chinese operations of 33.3% share and $102m in Jamieson preferred shares. DCP also received warrants to buy 2.53 million Jamieson shares $40.19 aligning their interests with common shareholders of JWEL. The deal is compelling even though the China portion of revenues is growing at a significantly faster pace than the core Canadian business which is a 5-10% growth business each year. In Q4 China grew 41.5% as lockdowns abated and marketing efforts ramped up. Jamieson continues to drive channel expansion after acquiring distributor assets in November 2022 which they took full control of starting April 1. Combined with the DCP deal this gives them a larger portion of control with strong expertise on growing a consumer business in China. Prior they had leased out the brand to a Chinese company but now they have full control in China for future expansion. The company has 175 different products in China and they are continuing to grow out that number over time for additional revenue. This segment is expected to grow revenue 25-30% in 2023 (pro-forma) with a long runway of potential growth for future years with a 30 Billion dollar total supplement market - 2nd largest worldwide after the United States.

Jamieson Wellness Feb 2023 (Investor Presentation)

Nutrawise (youtheory) Acquisition

To further expansion plans in the United States, Jamieson acquired Nutrawise and its strategic brands in June 2021. They paid $265 million CAD, plus an additional amount based on revenue and earnings targets being met over the coming few years. The price paid was reasonable at 9.3 x EBITDA considering the company had 9% revenue growth and 18% EBITDA margins prior to acquisition. The company is aiming for 11-19% growth in the US this year primarily with the youtheory brand showing the boost JWEL expects to be able to give the brand. Youtheory is a premium brand with a focus on growth areas such as adaptogens, probiotics and all natural supplements with underutilized herbs. The pricing is significantly higher than most Jamieson products which are more generic and rely on scale for profitability. While the margins are lower than JWEL's overall adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% (acquisition expenses have recently hit unadjusted margin), the revenue growth profile is superior and it allows easier expansion in the United States. From 2018 to 2022 Jamieson was able to increase that EBITDA margin 1.9%, giving potential upside in the future as they expand the youtheory product line and gain further scale. Many of the categories they are in are smaller but growing as people seek alternative supplements. They acquired significant manufacturing capability in the United States that is fully vetted and compliant to US standards as well. Cost synergies are not as important to the deal as the expanded footprint in the United States and potential innovation opportunities which should help the Canadian business.

Conclusion

For now I remain positive on JWEL with long term potential growth in the US and China. At a price to earnings ratio of under 20 for 2023, with a solid 2% dividend and reasonable growth prospects JWEL is a solid contender for any portfolio. Debt is at a reasonable level where you can feel safe in a rising rate environment and the company shouldn't need to raise funds. The defensive characteristics and beta against the Canadian market of 0.37 are intriguing here and I would add to positions anywhere in the low $30 range. At that level you can feel confident that a prudent forecast with low earnings growth for 2023 is priced into the shares due to expansion in China and the United States. The Canadian business provides ongoing stability in both margin and earnings and should continue to help paid down debt as well as fuel the growth prospects. At these levels JWEL is worth a look for investors looking for a quality company that pays a decent dividend.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.