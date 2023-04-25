Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With the slowdown in demand decreasing revenues and a weakened outlook by the management, I wanted to have a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) and argue that the recent resurgence of the geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan is making a lot of investors hesitant, which can present a very good long-term buy in my opinion as I believe that China is not going to risk it all for the unification of One China. In my opinion, it is too late for China to take over Taiwan as TSM has become a dominant player in the semiconductor sector and is too intertwined in the global advancement of technology that depends on the company to produce advanced products for the whole world.

Latest Quarter Results

We have seen slowdowns in the semiconductor sector for a while now and I was not surprised that the company reported not the greatest results and gave a weakened outlook for the next couple of quarters. Initially, the stock price shot up on these results but since has drifted lower than before the earnings announcement, which is mainly due to the sector's monthly declines in sales so far this year.

Margins have also contracted quite a bit, but these inefficiencies will be short-lasting as once the demand and the love for the sector returns, the company is going to experience real growth once again for years to come, unless something like an invasion finally happens. So, let's see why I don't think that is what's going to happen.

The Everlasting Threat of China

Ever since Putin invaded Ukraine over a year ago now, talks of China taking their threats to the next level have also emerged. This threat is not new, it has only been more prominent now because of Western media. The threat of a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan has been there since the late 40s, ever since Mao Tse Tung won China's Civil War and the losing anti-communist side fled to the little island of Taiwan. It is not a new threat. It's been over 70 years now since then and it looks like the invasion, although not unlikely, is less likely because TSM is such a powerful company in this day and age. China should have done something decades ago, and I think they missed that opportunity.

TSMC Too Important

The company is intertwined with so much of the world that I think if China invaded, it would be very ignorant of how big of a player TSM is in the semiconductor sector and it knows how big it is. TSM has 58% of the foundry market share in the world, followed by Samsung Electronics which only takes up around 18%. That is a crazy competitive advantage.

Although only 10% of revenues come from China, China is still very heavily dependent on imports of semiconductors. China is not ready to be cut off from the world of semiconductors. The country is trying to be less dependent on international companies like TSM, but still, over $300B of chips were imported by China. The country does not have the capabilities to be self-reliant on the production of the chips yet. The 5-year plan that the country revealed a couple of years back is still going to take a long while to match an established company like TSM, which is also still expanding aggressively and is becoming more intertwined with many different countries that depend even more on it as time goes by. This is an advantage to TSM. Gaining many allies through economic partnerships. This penetration cannot be ignored by China, and it will think twice before abruptly invading the little island.

Even after the 5-year plan analysts still say that China will only be able to supply around 35% of the domestic demand. It will be very hard to compete with TSM, which is more advanced and way ahead of the competition, especially when talking about the competition that China presents, which may not be as advanced as the Taiwanese company. In 2020, China took in around 80% of international chips for their production needs. Are they going to risk losing most of its supply of chips? This would slow down their technological advancement immensely and may not recover for a while. The country is not self-reliant yet and will not be for quite some time.

Many big players around the world are connected to TSM in one way or another. From small international companies to major players like Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), AMD (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA). Many countries depend on the production of semiconductors by TSM. I don't think that China will pull a Putin any time soon and invade Taiwan. The Chinese have many businesses in the US and the whole world is buying Chinese-made products for decades now. An invasion would not end well economically for the whole world, especially China. These companies will pull their operations from China, leaving many people unemployed, just like many international companies pulled their operations from Russia because of what they decided to do. Most of the above-mentioned international companies are on that Russian list also, so I wouldn't be surprised if the same happens.

In my opinion, TSM is just too important globally and Taiwan is safe from any invasion for as long as China is not able to produce for itself. Even when that day comes that it is self-reliant, I doubt the chips will be superior to the more established companies like TSM that have been in this business for decades and have amassed quite a competitive advantage.

Financials

The company at the end of FY22 had around $44B in cash and $8B in short-term investments against $27.3B in debt. This is a very healthy position to be in. Debt for the company is not an issue as they have more than enough cash to cover it and cash from operations and EBIT also easily cover any interest expense the loans bear. Furthermore, the company is also receiving interest income on their investments, which is much higher than the interest on loans.

The company also has a very good cash ratio, which looks at the company's liquidity in a more stringent manner. The cash ratio only takes into account cash and short-term investments and checks if the company can pay off its short-term obligations instead of the usual current ratio to check for liquidity.

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

Naturally, once the more stringent cash ratio check is passed, the current ratio is usually well above 1, which means the company has no short-term liquidity problems.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

The company has been generating very decent unlevered free cash flow, even during the pandemic when everything halted for a few months. The company has recovered quite well since then.

UFCF (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the company is also very good at rewarding its shareholders, with ROA and ROE well above my minimum thresholds. This shows that the management can invest in productive assets that produce higher returns and is quite efficient.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Return on invested capital is one the most important metrics in my opinion because it helps to see how well the company is using its capital for its operations. It helps shareholders to see how well the company is using its capital to generate profits. Here TSM also shines. It is currently around 19%, which is very good in my opinion. This shows that the company does indeed have a competitive advantage over other companies and has a strong moat.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

The company has a really strong balance sheet, and I don't see any red flags that it would not be able to withstand an economic downturn that we are going to experience a little further down the road, although, we may be in it already as the demand has slowed, revenues started to decrease, and inflation is still quite high. The company is going to be just fine during what is supposed to be a mild recession.

Valuation

I decided to implement an 8% decrease in revenues for '23 in the base case. This would bring around $68B in total revenue, which is more conservative than what the analysts are predicting, which is around $71B. For next year revenues will see a nice rebound of 18% bringing in a total of $80B, while analysts predict $86.4B. After these two years, I will linearly grow the revenue increases from 18% to 5% by '32. This will bring revenues from $73.8B in '22 to around $180B by '32, which to me looks reasonable and on the conservative side still.

For the optimistic case, every period will be 200bps higher, and vice versa in the conservative case.

For margins, I wanted to be conservative also. For the first two years, the margins will be worse by around 200bps to reflect the slowdown in demand, but after that, the margins will start to improve back to the margins seen at the end of '22. So, what this essentially means is the company will be just as efficient and not more in a decade, which in my opinion is a conservative take.

In terms of further margin of safety, I will discount the final intrinsic value by 25%. The company has a very solid balance sheet, and 25% is the minimum I like to use when calculating the intrinsic value of the company. If there were some red flags in the balance sheet, I would have discounted the value by 35%+.

With that said, the intrinsic value of the company is $95.64 a share, implying a 13.5% upside from current valuations.

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

Everywhere I see, comments are saying that the invasion is inevitable. It is of course a very valid concern. I just don't think that's what's going to happen. TSM is too big in global terms, and I do not think China would sacrifice its economic recovery by invading and subsequently getting sanctioned from all around the world. It's not going well for Russia; it won't go well for China either. China is too dependent on international chips and will be for quite some time. TSM will continue to be a dominant player in the sector and further advance technologically, while China will be playing catch-up for years to come.

TSM is a very solid company to hold for a long time. The company generates very good FCF, has a decent dividend, and has a very healthy balance sheet that will withstand any economic headwinds over the next year or two.

I would be looking in opening a position in the next couple of months because right now, it seems like there is not going to be much love for the semiconductor industry and I would like to wait out the demand slump for now as I believe this will bring an even more attractive entry point in the near future.