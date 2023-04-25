Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Wetherspoon: World-Class Operator

Apr. 25, 2023 5:59 AM ETJ D Wetherspoon plc (JDWPF)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • British pub chain Wetherspoon has passed pre-pandemic revenues and is profitable again.
  • I think its business model is unsurpassed and it stands to gain not lose from a contracting pub sector.
  • The shares are up over half in 2023 but still look cheap given the proven potential of the business model.

Pub Chain Lowers Price Of Beer To 99p A Pint

Matt Cardy/Getty Images News

I continue to see Wetherspoon (OTCPK:JDWPF) as a world-class business in the U.K. stock market that is not fully understood and so offers substantial value. I maintain a buy rating.

My last piece on the

Wetherspoon first half revenue by source

Chart: first half revenue by source (chart compiled by author based on data in company report)

Wetherspoon EPS and cash flow

chart compiled by author based on data in company report

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.83K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JDWPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.