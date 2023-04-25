Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Summary

  • Cobalt spot prices were up slightly for the month, LME inventory was down for the month.
  • Cobalt market news - Cobalt market to stay volatile after record mine output in 2022.
  • Cobalt miners news - CMOC gets Congo deal to free stockpile of copper and cobalt. Federal Court approves BHP takeover scheme of arrangement for OZ Minerals.
  • Jervois suspends final construction at Idaho Cobalt Operations, pivots Kokkola refinery expansion BFS to U.S. Electra will require additional capital to complete the final commissioning of their Ontario Cobalt Refinery.
Cobalt Co Periodic Table

jcrosemann

Welcome to the April 2023 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw continued low cobalt prices and some negative news from two of the leading cobalt juniors.

Cobalt price news

As of April 24, the cobalt spot price was at

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart

Mining.com

Cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits growing from ~2025 (as of April 2022) by Cobalt Blue and Wood Mackenzie

Cobalt Blue and Wood Mackenzie

BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020

IEA

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (38 if include recycling)

BMI

Glencore Q1, 2023 production report showing cobalt production increased by 8% to 10.5kt

Glencore

Trend Investing

