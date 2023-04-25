pixelfit

Thesis

This post is to give an update on the 1Q23 quarter for my previous Comerica (NYSE:CMA) post. Lower provision expenses contributed heavily to 1Q23 core EPS of $2.37, which came in better than expected. In my previous post, I mentioned that it would be worrisome if the percentage of non-interest bearing deposits fell below the anticipated level. As it turns out, this is exactly what happened, with average deposits decreasing by 20% annualized. The decline was largely due to non-interest bearing deposits, which fell at a rate of 37% annualized. Additionally, the bank's decision to take on an average of $4.7 billion in borrowings contributed to a sequential decline of 17 basis points in NIM. What has caught me by surprise is that deposits decreased at a sharper 38% annualized pace while non-interest bearing deposits decreased at a 68% annualized pace. Consequently, CMA revised their guidance, now guiding to declines in 2023 average deposits in the -12 to -14% range, which is roughly double the decline from previous guide. Based on the company's latest report, it appears that their average loan growth has been strong, with an annualized rate of 8%. Looking ahead to 2023, the company has revised its loan growth outlook to a range of 8-9%. However, it's worth noting that the outlook for net interest income has been significantly reduced, now projected to be in the 6-7% range compared to the prior guide of 17-20%. As a very macro driven decision, I can foresee two outcomes for CMA, neither of which is easy to underwrite. If rates were to drop, CMA would benefit because the likelihood of earning asset yields resetting lower, which puts downward pressure on NIM, would be reduced. On the other hand, if rates remain high for a longer period of time, Comerica's earning asset yields will have less room to reset higher as deposit costs continue to rise. Given the new guidance and outlook, I am not changing my recommendation toward a more neutral rating.

Average deposits

The decline in average deposits was 19.7% vs last year; the sequential drop was driven largely by a 9.3% drop in non-interest bearing deposits; savings deposits, money market deposits, and NOW deposits also fell. The decline in deposits of 37% in 1Q23 was sequentially driven by the Technology & Life Sciences sector, Corporate Banking, and Middle Market California. As I had feared would happen after the industry events in March, customers' efforts to diversify their excess balances had a negative effect on deposits. The effects of CMA were most noticeable in the days following the event, particularly among a subset of customers whose account balances significantly exceeded their daily requirements. The last two weeks of March were the beginning of normalcy. According to management, the largest outflows were concentrated in certain portfolios, while the effect was muted across the rest of the businesses. This makes me wonder if there is another leg to the story (having other customers finished reviewing or are they delaying for whatever reasons?). TLS deposits also fell even as it continued to attract new customers. Even the excess funds in portfolios with more substantial deposit relationships have seen diversification. Finally, management did anticipate that non-interest bearing deposits would account for roughly half of total deposits by the end of 2H22. While management is positive that the reduction in core deposits is mostly over as 95% of current non-interest bearing balances are connected to treasury management and are expected to remain stable for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, I believe CMA will need to make a considerable effort to maintain the current slightly above 50% level of NIB as a percentage of deposits as the competition for deposits intensifies within the banking industry.

Liquidity

The percentage of uninsured deposits fell to 54% from 64% in the previous quarter. Short-term borrowings rose by $7.8 billion sequentially, while period-end deposits fell by a staggering $6.7 billion. Meanwhile, cash rose by $4.6 billion sequentially to reach 10% of total assets. Total liquidity for CMA stands at $42 billion as of the 1Q23 quarter. Overall, I find the development here to be quite mixed. While CMA added many new customers in 1Q23, customer churn was present too. There is churn in part because CMA has late-stage TLS customers with lots of deposits but not much credit. In general, the churn was largely from TLS and large corporate customers, but has largely settled. This has led to a decrease in the share of uninsured excess deposits in the CMA deposit franchise and a corresponding reduction in the share of price-sensitive customers, which is, in my opinion, a net negative.

Risks

If the Fed decides to maintain or increase rates, I predict that it will be significantly difficult for CMA to increase its earning asset yields, while the bank's costs of interest-bearing deposits, which were at 1.5% in 1Q23, may increase and negatively impact NIM as the bank experiences deposit outflows. This is particularly important because CMA's non-interest-bearing assets make up a considerable proportion of 51%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comerica's 1Q23 earnings report showed a better-than-expected core EPS due to lower provision expenses, but also revealed concerning trends in average deposits and liquidity. The decline in average deposits was largely due to a decrease in non-interest bearing deposits, which fell at a rate of 37% annually and caused CMA to revise their guidance to a decline in the -12 to -14% range. Additionally, if the Fed maintains or increases rates, it may be challenging for CMA to increase earning asset yields while facing rising deposit costs and pressure on NIM. Overall, given these factors, I shifted my recommendation to neutral.