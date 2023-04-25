Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

XHLF: 6 Month Treasuries In A Fund Format

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund.
  • The vehicle aims to provide investors with the total return of six month treasuries, and falls in the cash parking vehicles box given where the yield curve is.
  • The fund is extremely cheap by any standards, charging only 0.03% in fees.
  • The 4-month and 6-month points in the yield curve provide the highest dividend yields currently.
Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

As treasury rates have risen to levels which were reserved for high yield not so long ago, we continue to investigate funds which provide investors with exposure to the treasury space and implicitly rates. The BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.41K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.