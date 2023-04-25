JHVEPhoto

Q1-23 earnings- Key Discussion Points

Biotechnology major Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will publish its Q1 results in a couple of days, followed by an earnings call post-market hours.

Results season hasn't been too stressful for investors, as AMGN has typically fared quite well over recent periods. For context, over the last 12 quarters, the company missed bottom-line estimates just once (during Q1-21, where earnings came up -8% shy of the consensus number), although, it must be noted, that the magnitude of the beat has been dipping over time (incidentally in Q4-22, the company's EPS was bang in line with street estimates).

In the upcoming earnings event, the two key numbers to watch out for are a revenue forecast of $6.18bn, and an EPS of $3.85.

If we get that revenue figure it would represent a -1% YoY decline. However, that is to be expected as AMGN won't have the benefit of COVID antibody collaboration revenues with Eli Lilly (this had added around $300m of revenue in FY22 as a whole with Q1-22 alone accounting for 75% of the total sales). In addition to that, also consider that Q1 has traditionally been the weakest quarter for AMGN.

Another crucial aspect to watch out for will be the forward guidance for FY23, which management may scale up, given that the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition will likely close before H1-23. I bring this up, as it appears as though sell-side analysts have already baked this in with their FY23 estimates already trending well over AMGN management's guidance provided during the announcement of the Q4-22 results. Back then, management had stated that group revenue for FY23 would be between $26bn and $27.2bn, whereas consensus is currently already 5.5% ahead at $28.72bn.

TNF blocker- Enbrel is a notable component of AMGN's overall product sales (17% of product sales) and sales trends here will be scrutinized closely, particularly on account of potentially higher competitive pressures from other biosimilars in FY23. AMGN management had previously noted that they hope to maintain volume declines at the 3% mark and it remains to be seen if they have curtailed pricing even further to maintain those volume dynamics. In Q4 we can see that sales only declined by 1% (compared to the double-digit levels in Q3) but this was abetted by higher year-end inventory levels which may not quite be the same in Q1.

The general medicine portfolio (Prolia, Evenity, Aimovig, Repatha) of AMGN is likely to be a beacon of light yet again. Note that the overall sales growth of this portfolio has been coming in at strong double-digit levels, backed by very strong volume, but interestingly enough in Q4, this portfolio also witnessed some pricing strength of +2%.

Amongst all these products, it would be important to watch out for trends with Repatha (Q4 volume growth of 22%). Repatha's prospects will be enhanced by the results from the FOURIER open-label extension study which showed that lowering LDL cholesterol levels would reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in the long term. For the uninitiated, Repatha is an antibody that targets the gene (PSCK9) that is instrumental in regulating cholesterol in the bloodstream.

With regards to overall product sales, investors should keep an eye out on the pace of pricing de-growth which was down by 5% last year, a figure that management noted would linger through FY23.

AMGN's product gross margins could face some pressure in Q1 on account of some new tax law regulations in Puerto Rico that will see excise tax that was previously capitalized being charged to cost of goods sold.

On account of timing-related issues, AMGN could likely face a higher threshold of OPEX in Q1 which could bring the non-GAAP operating margin below the 50% mark (AMGN is targeting a 50% figure for the whole of FY23).

Closing Thoughts- Other Considerations

In FY23, AMGN may likely only deliver subdued earnings growth of 1% or so, but in FY24 things look a lot more promising at an expected EPS of $19.54 which would translate to earnings growth of almost double-digits. In that regard, Amgen's forward P/E (based on the FY24 EPS) of 12.5x comes across as rather attractive, more so when you consider that it represents an 8% discount to the stock's long-term forward average of 13.6x.

AMGN has also been paying dividends for 11 years now, and at the current share price, you'd get a rather tasty yield of 3.25%, around 50bps higher than the average yield you normally get (the 5-year yield range is between 1.85% and 3.54%).

Then if one looks at how the AMGN stock is positioned relative to its peers from the Biotechnology sector, we could have stated that things were looking overbought at the start of 2023 with the relative strength ratio at 2.2x, around 20% above the mid-point. Now that ratio has mean-reverted to the mid-point of the long-term range, the situation looks a lot more palatable.

Finally, if we switch over to Amgen's standalone weekly chart we can see that since 2018 it has been chopping around within a healthy ascending channel. After a brutal correction since November last year, the stock appears to offer attractive risk-reward of 2.33x at current price levels (using the upper and lower channel boundaries as guideposts).

To conclude, we rate AMGN a BUY.