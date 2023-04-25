pandemin

Due to the volatility of the oil and gas sector, analyzing companies in this line of work can be tricky. Nevertheless, stability can still be found in this chaotic energy world through Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) or (TSX:CNQ:CA). Its low breakeven point and stable dividend make it a top energy pick. Nonetheless, we remain neutral on the stock.

CNQ's Dividend Provides Baseline Stability

In a volatile world, investors need to look for stability wherever they can find it. When it comes to energy stocks, the answer is dividends. What truly separates the good from the bad is the ability to maintain some sort of baseline value during periods of economic crises.

Luckily for us, we don't need to look back that far in order to see how energy companies handled their biggest stress test ever - negative oil prices. Indeed, 2020 saw a lot of riskier oil companies cut their dividends in order to preserve cash. However, CNQ actually raised its dividend, thus, providing its investors with additional value during a period of intense stress.

Currently, CNQ offers a 4.4% dividend yield when excluding special dividends, along with a 5.8% buyback yield. As a result, investors are currently receiving over 10% in returns just in dividends and buybacks.

Can CNQ Maintain Its Dividend?

One of the things that caught our attention when looking at CNQ was its industry-leading breakeven point among Canadian peers. Indeed, the image below places it just above US$40 per barrel of WTI oil.

Investor Presentation

The company defines breakeven as the WTI crude oil price required for a project to be free cash flow neutral and defines free cash flow as funds flow adjusted for base capital expenditures and dividends on common shares. This means that dividends are included in the breakeven estimate. As a result, the price of oil could almost get cut in half, and CNQ will be able to still maintain its current dividend.

This provides an excellent margin of safety, especially when considering that OPEC+ is keen on keeping oil prices elevated, as demonstrated by their recent production cut.

Is CNQ Stock Undervalued?

To value CNQ, we need to consider the prices of the underlying commodity. Thankfully, management has done the hard part by providing us with a free cash flow sensitivity chart.

Investor Presentation

As per the image above, we can see that free cash flow per share would come in at around C$7.50 per share at US$70 WTI. When adding back the dividends (which the company subtracts when calculating free cash flow), we arrive at C$11.1 per share. At C$81.81 per share at the time of writing, this represents a yield of roughly 13.57%.

Next, we will find the required rate of return. According to simplywall.st, the discount rate is 9.03%, as demonstrated below:

Data Point Calculation/ Source Result Risk-Free Rate 5-Year Average of CA Long-Term Govt Bond Rate 1.8% Equity Risk Premium S&P Global 5.9% Oil and Gas Unlevered Beta Simply Wall St/ S&P Global 1.21 Re-levered Beta = 0.33 + [(0.66 * Unlevered beta) * (1 + (1 - tax rate) (Debt/Market Equity))]= 0.33 + [(0.66 * 1.206) * (1 + (1 - 26.5%) (14.44%))] 1.224 Levered Beta Levered Beta limited to 0.8 to 2.0(practical range for a stable firm) 1.224 Discount Rate/ Cost of Equity = Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium)= 1.76% + (1.224 * 5.94%) 9.03% Click to enlarge

However, we would prefer to adjust the risk-free rate to the current 10-Year Treasury yield, which is roughly 3.5%. Therefore, we would say that the required rate of return is 10.77%. Since the yield is greater than the required rate of return, CNQ would still be undervalued with WTI oil at US$70 per barrel and likely if it fell slightly below that level too. As a result, this provides a solid margin of safety.

Final Thoughts

As far as oil companies go, CNQ has been one of the best performers in recent years when compared to its peers. Indeed the image below shows that it's at the top of this particular list, with a 403% increase since April 2020.

TipRanks

Interestingly, CNQ has remained an undervalued stock that continues to benefit from stock buybacks while also providing a solid dividend that is well covered. For those looking for exposure to the energy sector, CNQ is likely a good candidate as long as WTI oil prices stay above US$70 per barrel.

Nonetheless, we remain neutral on the stock because we do believe a recession is on the way, and energy is not the place we currently want to be investing in.