Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Comcast's 'Super Mario' Lesson: Increase Theatrical Investment

Apr. 25, 2023 7:04 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • I offer a look at the success Comcast has had with its theatrical output following the release of the "Super Mario" film.
  • Comcast will continue to use movies as a way of powering its ecosystem and offset (to some extent) its linear challenges.
  • Movies will be important to streaming and even to Hulu, should Comcast decide to take that asset from Disney.
  • The stock is a long-term dividend play that can provide income for a media-growth portfolio.

Computer image of classic video game

ilbusca/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In light of Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) success with the Super Mario film, I want to take a look at the company's recent theatrical output.

To do so, I will utilize in part Deadline's annual estimates of ultimate

This article was written by

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.71K Followers
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, DIS, NFLX, NTDOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.