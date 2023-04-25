Jeremy Poland

Overview

As I stated previously, Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) is a long-term play on several long-term structural themes in oilfield services. The gameplay is straightforward here, SAPMF has huge backlogs which eventually will be translated into earnings growth - consensus has SPAMF EBITDA 2.5x from FY22 levels to around EUR1.2billion in FY26. The combination of a strong earnings outlook and balance sheet (post refinancing) makes this an attractive buy. The 1Q23 results for SAPMF were outstanding, exceeding expectations across the board. Due in large part to better results in Offshore Drilling, SPM's 1Q23 print surpassed my expectations. In particular, offshore Drilling margins came in at 38%, which was significantly higher than expected. No changes were made to FY23 guidance, but I anticipate that this 1Q23 result will persuade consensus to raise their FY23 EBITDA to the €850 million that management has guided (consensus currently has FY23 EBITDA at €807 million). Investors' concerns about PFC's recent warning about incremental costs on the Thai Oil Clean Fuels project, in which SPM participates as a joint venture partner, have been allayed, in my opinion, by the reaffirmation of guidance. All in all, I reiterated my buy rating given a strong 1Q23 quarter.

1Q23 results summary

While 1Q23 revenues of €2.58 billion fell slightly short of expectations, adjusted EBITDA of €191 million beat forecasts by 3%. This led to a higher adj EBITDA margin of 7.4% vs the 7.0% expected consensus. Consequently, net income broke even. The Offshore Drilling division's improved results were the primary factor in the EBITDA beat, with the division's EBITDA margin increasing to 37.8%. The Asset Based Services segment's EBITDA margins also shot up significantly in 1Q23, from 7.9% to 9.8%. Other operational metrics also exceeded projections. Book-to-bill ratio was 1.04x compared to the consensus of 0.83x, and backlog was €24.13bn compared to the consensus of €23.4bn for 1Q23. The 1Q23 result was a huge win for shareholders, in my opinion, with the exception of revenue.

FY23 EBITDA guide

The FY23 EBITDA guide seems very plausible to me, and I anticipate a 6% increase in the consensus EBITDA numbers. My belief stems mainly from the offshore drilling division, in which 2023 contracting of several new leased vessels will contribute to an increase in offshore drilling's already robust EBITDA margins, which are expected to remain close to 40%. One Deepwater and three Jackups will make up the upcoming fleet. While it's a common understanding that Jackups have thinner profit margins, management said on the call that they've seen rate increases. The phenomenon is not limited to Jackups. It was also mentioned during the call that some of the deepwater fleet's long-term contracts include escalation clauses. That's why I think daily rates will keep climbing all through the year. All of these developments bode well for the EBITDA forecast for FY23. From a demand standpoint, management has confirmed that they anticipate a full booking of the drilling deepwater fleet for the remainder of this year and the next few years. What's more is that even the departments without firm contracts are still subject to LOIs from potential customers.

E&C

I anticipate a positive impact from E&C on EBITDA for FY23 and on long-term profitability as well. The call confirmed that E&C's new acquisitions have much higher margins than the company has seen in the previous three to four years. In particular, it is mentioned that Offshore business margins are in the double-digit range and Onshore business margins are in the high-single-digit range. Both of these figures are better than the margins expected for FY22 and FY23.

In 1Q23, E&C Offshore still has idle vessels, so revenues from this sector have the potential to grow sequentially, with margins staying close to the double-digit levels seen in 1Q. I believe my assessment is supported by management's reiteration during the call that they have not noticed any shifts in the Offshore trend. As a matter of fact, the company is still fielding requests to take part in tenders and is wrapping up the last details of its recent acquisition. By combining this new acquisition's double-digit margin (which has been highlighted) with the current momentum, we can almost guarantee a rising trend over the next few quarters.

Backlog

SAPMF backlog continues to stand at an attractive amount of €24 billion. After installing the final 114 jackets with its flagship vessel Saipem 7,000, SAPMF has officially concluded the Seagreen project in Scotland. The steady progress being made on these backlogs is also noteworthy in my opinion, as it means that the execution risk associated with the backlog is much lower now than it was in the past. This means that there is "higher visibility" into how these queues will be converted into revenue and profit.

Thai oil project

The management team reported that the Thailand Oil project did not suffer any new losses in 1Q23. The loss was already factored in at the 2022 projection stage.

Conclusion

SAPMF remains a solid long-term investment opportunity, driven by several favorable structural themes in oilfield services. I reiterate my buy rating given the impressive 1Q23 results. The offshore drilling division's robust EBITDA margins, expected to remain close to 40% with the upcoming fleet of new leased vessels, provide a strong foundation for the company's FY23 EBITDA guide. Additionally, the E&C segment's recent acquisitions with higher margins and the steady progress being made on the backlog provide further growth potential for the company. While concerns were raised about the Thailand Oil project, the reaffirmation of guidance and absence of new losses in 1Q23 allay investors' fears.

