ATI: Investments In Aerospace And Defense Make It Undervalued

Apr. 25, 2023 8:18 AM ETATI Inc. (ATI)
Summary

  • ATI is an American company registered in Dallas and oriented to the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty materials with high degrees of scientific knowledge.
  • The recent sale of subsidiaries related to the standard stainless sheet products and more exposure to higher-margin products and aerospace & defense end markets will likely bring more FCF margins.
  • I am quite optimistic about the fact that ATI expects to increase its titanium production by up to 35% from existing assets. The titanium market is experiencing a period of expansion.

Portrait of female aircraft maintenance engineer in aircraft hangar

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) continues to exit production of lower-margin standard stainless sheet products, and invests significantly in high margin activities or the aerospace and defense end markets. As a result, ATI is expecting to deliver significant FCF

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
900 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

