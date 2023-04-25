Tatiana Volgutova

Introduction

At Microcap Review, we like to write about micro-cap stocks on SA, and today I'm taking a look at MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB). It’s an Italian food manufacturer and distributor that says in its latest corporate presentation that it aims to become a $1 billion one-stop shop deli solutions provider (slide 4 here). The company has grown its revenues by close to 10 times over the past decade, mainly through acquisitions. I think that it's an interesting company with a lot of potential but the operating income margin seems underwhelming, and the business looks overvalued at the moment. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

MamaMancini's was founded in 2010 and is a manufacturer and distributor of a line of beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs that is based on a family recipe. The company also sells lasagna roll-ups, marinara sauce, peppers, chicken strips, salads, couscous, panini, and olives among others. In 2013, MamaMancini's got listed through a reverse takeover deal with a company named Mascot Properties and its revenues have grown significantly since then, albeit from a small base. However, it’s worth noting that much of the growth came from M&A and the TTM operating income is still negative as synergies and economies of scale have been lacking.

Seeking Alpha

There have been two significant acquisitions to date - Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises in late 2017, and T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch in late 2021. While these deals boosted FY19 and FY22 revenues significantly, I think they have failed to live up to expectations. Let’s start off with Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises. Back in 2017, this was the sole manufacturer of MamaMancini's meatball products and was owned by the latter’s president and CEO at the time, namely Matthew Brown and Carl Wolf. The deal was supposed to boost EBITDA as well as net income by $1.5 million to $2 million in the first year alone. Yet, the operating income grew by just $0.2 million in FY19 while the net income improved by only $0.2 million. T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch, in turn, are involved in the sale of chicken products and olives and savory products, respectively. When this $14 million acquisition was announced, the two new businesses were expected to generate sales of $35 million in 2022 and significantly increase MamaMancini’s net income thanks to being highly symbiotic with its existing distribution network.

Looking at MamaMancini's Q3 FY23 financials, we can see that T&L and Olive Branch had combined sales of $48.2 million and a combined net income of $1.5 million for the nine months ended October 2021 (see page 13 here). However, the revenues of the two firms had slumped to $35.7 million for the nine months ended October 2022. The silver lining is that their combined net income rose to $2 million. Yet, this means that the remainder of MamaMancini's business is struggling in terms of growth as sales for the nine months ended October 2022 rose by $37.1 million (or $1.4 million ex- T&L and Olive Branch) while the net income slumped to $0.5 million due to rapidly rising general and administrative costs.

Looking at MamaMancini's plans for the future, the company thinks it has the potential to achieve sales of $1 billion by 2030 by focusing its growth on the deli market. The idea is that grocery deli sections in the USA are rapidly becoming the dinner of choice for shoppers due to time and budget constraints. The data seems to support this thinking as a recent report from Grand View Research showed the US chilled and deli foods market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research

It seems that MamaMancini's plans to achieve a significant part of the growth through M&A once again and the company appointed Adam Michaels as CEO effective September 6, 2022. He was most recently overseeing M&A at the North American Ventures business unit of Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and the acquisitions undertaken by this unit over the past years included nutrition bar manufacturer Perfect Snacks, chocolates and snacks producer Hu Master, and cookie maker Tate’s Bake Shop. While MamaMancini's hasn’t made any new acquisitions since Michaels came on board, I expect this to change soon, and I think the $1 billion revenue target seems achievable. However, my concern here is that the balance sheet seems in a rough shape at the moment which means that inorganic growth will need to be funded through major loans or significant stock dilution in case the company pays in shares or carries out equity offerings to raise cash. As of October 2022, MamaMancini's had just $3.5 million in cash and its tangible book value was negative. Net debt, in turn, stood at $7.6 million.

Overall, I think that MamaMancini's business isn’t worth much at the moment as organic growth is anemic and net income for the first nine months of FY23 came from T&L and Olive Branch.

So, how do you play this? Well, data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate stands at just 4.5% as of the time of writing and it takes only 0.4 days to cover. However, I think that short selling could be dangerous here.

Risks

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that there are three major ones. First, the share prices of microcap companies can increase for spurious and unknown reasons. Second, MamaMancini's history of rapid revenue expansion and its ambitious plans could attract growth stock investors, which could mean that the downside potential is limited. Third, Michaels’ first full quarter at the helm resulted in a significant improvement in the financial results of the company which could continue over the next few quarters as well. In Q3 FY23, the gross profit margin more than doubled quarter on quarter to 25.5% while the net income came in at $1.1 million.

Investor takeaway

MamaMancini's is a small M&A-focused company in a growing industry that has ambitious plans. The financial results in the first full quarter under the leadership of the new CEO saw a significant improvement in the profitability of the business. Overall, I think that MamaMancini's is an interesting company that I’ll be keeping on my watchlist, but it seems overvalued at the moment in light of its weak balance sheet and anemic organic revenue growth. In my view, there is likely to be significant stock dilution as the company grows over the coming years and I’m concerned about its underwhelming M&A history. I think that risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.