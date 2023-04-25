Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Novartis: Limited Upside Despite Strong First Quarter Results, Improved Guidance

Apr. 25, 2023 8:40 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), NVSEF
ONeil Trader
Summary

  • Novartis reported strong Q1 2023 results, beating the analyst EPS and revenue consensus.
  • Both innovative products and the Sandoz business unit performed well.
  • Novartis increased the full-year revenue and earnings guidance after the strong performance in the first quarter.
  • The existing innovative product portfolio and pipeline are likely sufficient to fill the patent cliff gap in the following years. Still, the company must do more deals to deliver higher growth.
  • Novartis stock looks fairly valued at current levels with modest upside potential in the near/medium term.
Quarterly report concept. Sheet of paper and pencils on a white background

tumsasedgars

Novartis Q1 Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had a strong start to the year and it handily beat first-quarter revenue and EPS estimates. The company also raised the full-year revenue and earnings guidance due to the strong performance in

Novartis - Kesimpta's quarterly net sales performance

Novartis investor presentation

Novartis - Kisqali's quarterly net sales performance

Novartis investor presentation

Novartis - Leqvio's quarterly net sales performance

Novartis investor presentation

This article was written by

7.35K Followers
Discovering growth and biotech stocks with significant upside potential
Former stockbroker, now an independent analyst/writer on Seeking Alpha and founder and editor of the Growth Stock Forum. Focusing on growth and biotech stocks. Looking for substantial sales and earnings growth potential and seeking the best risk-adjusted returns from my stock selection.

My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.

Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BGNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

