Leon Neal

The sellers have dismantled the surge of AI-hype train C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock, as it finally came crashing back to earth.

AI is down nearly 40% from our early March update, as we revised our rating to Sell. The stock is also down almost 50% from its recent April highs.

As such, bearish investors who reloaded their bets at AI's recent highs (which was also a bull trap or false upside breakout) have demonstrated their case convincingly.

Based on the most recent report as of March 31, nearly 30% of outstanding shares were held short. Hence, the recent April spike likely took out some weak short-sellers. However, it didn't deter high-conviction short-sellers who saw a fantastic opportunity to strike at the bull trap.

Therefore, yesterday's downgrade from Wolfe Research seems a bit late (note the bull trap was in early April), even though AI fell 11% to close yesterday's trading session.

The firm highlighted that C3 could be hit more significantly by a "negative macro outlook." As such, it expects enterprise IT spending to be consolidated further within fewer vendors. As a result, its nascent consumption-based pricing model is also likely to face headwinds in adoption.

Wolfe Research's bearish tone came hot on the heels of two highly cautious tech sector updates by Baird and UBS (UBS).

Baird highlighted cloud computing companies are expected to face more significant slowdown risks in Q2. Cloud leader Amazon Web Services or AWS (AMZN) is also not spared from these headwinds, as Baird expects further cuts to consensus estimates.

UBS warned investors that "IT spending budgets saw incremental pressure" in March. As such, we believe market operators are likely positioning tech companies to potentially disappoint in their upcoming CQ1 earnings or possibly issue weaker-than-expected CQ2 guidance/outlook.

With that in mind, enterprise software companies like C3 will likely not be immune to a sector-wide slowdown.

AI quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

With the steep collapse in its stock over the past month, AI's valuation is now in the neutral zone. Seeking Alpha Quant rated AI with a C+ grade, even though its profitability grade remains highly unattractive in the D- zone.

As such, we warned investors in our past update that banking on AI hype to invest in C3 is highly risky, as the firm is not even free cash flow or FCF profitable. Moreover, consensus estimates indicate that C3 is not expected to turn FCF positive through FY25.

Moreover, the company still faces revenue concentration risks relating to Baker Hughes (44% revenue exposure for the first nine months of FY23) and potential accounting irregularities risk. However, astute sellers were patient enough as they drew more late buyers/weak short-sellers covering before slamming AI down hard.

AI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, AI collapsed nearly 50% from its recent April highs, which was a "cleverly disguised" bull trap.

As a result, it took out buyers from early February, as sellers sent AI crashing down. There's still a gap that needs to be addressed due to the surge from its December 2022 lows.

Hence, it's challenging to ascertain where buyers could return at the current levels until a more constructive bottoming process is seen.

With our thesis playing out accordingly, we find it appropriate to move to the sidelines from here.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Sell).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!