Scott Olson/Getty Images News

ETF Overview

Mid-cap stocks do not normally receive a lot of interest with respect to large-cap stocks. As a result, its valuation may be underappreciated. Are mid-cap stocks currently undervalued? In this article, we will analyze SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) and provide our recommendations and suggestions.

MDY basically tracks the S&P 400 index. This index consists of about 400 U.S. mid-cap stocks. Following the decline of the stock market last year and despite the modest recovery of its fund price this year, MDY's valuation still appears to be relatively low to its historical average. However, earnings will likely be revised downward in the upcoming recession. The severity of the revision depends on how the upcoming recession looks like. Although MDY's fund price may decline in a recession, investors wishing to own this fund in the long run may want to take advantage of its low valuation and start accumulating shares.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

MDY is gradually recovering its loss since reaching the low in October 2022

MDY has not performed well in 2022 due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of its monetary policy. In fact, the fund has delivered a loss of about 22.4% of its total value from the beginning of 2022 to October 2022. Fortunately, the fund appears to be on its way to recover the loss. As can be seen from the chart below, since reaching the low in October last year, the fund has delivered a return of about 10.62%.

YCharts

MDY's valuation appears to be low relative to the historical average

Let us first take a look at MDY's valuation relative to the historical average. As can be seen from the chart below, S&P 400's current forward P/E ratio of 14x is much lower than the peak of about 24x reached during the midst of the pandemic in 2020. It appears that the decline in the broader equity market last year has helped lower this valuation. Although its current forward P/E ratio of 14x is now 1~2 x higher than a few months ago, it is still low relative to its historical average. There were only a few instances in the past 20 years that has a lower average forward P/E ratio than S&P 400's current forward P/E ratio. For the majority of time in the past 20 years, S&P 400's forward P/E ratios were generally above 15x.

Yardeni Research

Earnings may continue to be revised downward

In addition to multiple compression we have seen in S&P 400's valuation, we are beginning to also see its forward earnings being revised downward. A significant downward earnings revision typically occurs in an economic recession. As can be seen from the chart below, S&P 400 experienced significant earnings revision during the 2008/2009 and 2020 recessions. Our base case is that there will be a recession coming in the second half of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 due to Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy last year. The recession has not yet happened because monetary policy takes time to ripple through the broader economy. We believe the policy will eventually result in a slowdown of the economy. Once it happens, earnings will be revised downward significantly as was the case back in 2008/2009 and 2020. This may push MDY's fund price even lower.

Yardeni Research

Don't ignore the downside risk

This downward revision in MDY's earnings may cause its fund price to drop significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, in the previous two recessions in 2008/2009 and 2020, the fund has dropped over 55% and 30% respectively. Therefore, we may likely see a decline of 30% or more depending on the severity of the upcoming recession.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While one may wait on the sidelines for better entry prices, we think the better strategy may be to start accumulating shares. Since it is not an easy task to time the market to buy at the cyclical low, the better strategy is to start accumulating shares when its valuation is relatively low to its historical average. That way you will be able to accumulate enough shares and have a relatively lower average cost. Given MDY's relatively low valuation to its historical average, we think it may be a good time to start buying MDY and average down on any price weaknesses.