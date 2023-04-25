J. Michael Jones

Dear readers/followers,

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is a great company - absolutely no doubt about that, let me assure you. I've been covering and making money with this company for years. The company was in fact one of my original Coronavirus discounts. When I sold, my RoR for the final portion was over 170% total RoR. While the total RoR since my initial COVID-19 article is higher at this time including dividends...

Seeking Alpha article (Seeking Alpha AMP)

...the capital I've invested since selling has multiplied even more than the variance between my RoR and the RoR you see above. Hence, why I am an active manager of my investments - not a "Buy and Hold" forever investor. At least, not anymore.

My recent article detailed why I considered AMP a hold. This was exactly the right choice to make at the time. Why?

Because Ameriprise Financial is down 12.08% since the time, with the S&P essentially flat.

So, with that out of the way - let's get back into it.

Updating on Ameriprise Financial - The results were good, let's look forward to the valuation

So, no surprises about AMP's quality. It's one of the Fortune-500 companies, and the largest banks and finance companies across the United States, as well as the world. It's also one of the largest broker-dealers based on AUM, and this set of offerings included, when I started writing on AMP, wealth management, asset management, insurance annuities, and estate planning. The lion's share of the company's profitable operations is centered around wealth management.

Its history is short - prior to 2005, it was actually, believe it or not, a division of American Express (AXP) but was spun off at this point to become its own entity.

And this journey has gone really quite excellent. How do I know this?

Because Ameriprise Financial, in terms of the ever-important Return on Equity, is at the 98th percentile in terms of asset management companies. This includes peers like BlackRock (BLK), Blackstone (BX), Investor (OTCPK:IVSXF), T. Rowe (TROW), and others, even including Swiss banks such as Julius Baer. Furthermore, AMP has very consistent historical growth. Even with my negative view of the company in my last article, AMP's ability to consistently grow its revenues and profits over time has never been in question.

But the core for my investing is always; What price am I paying, and what am I getting?

Take AMP for instance. At the current share price, the company is still 324% above its 10-year high and only 12.78% below its high. While it may look in the short term that you're getting a deal, that may not be so sure.

Results, first.

Let's begin with some high-level and longer-term ones to give you a feel for why I'm generally "always" positive about this company's prospects. Company EPS is 4x since 2012. That's 4x in less than 11 years. In that same time, AMP has returned over $21B to shareholders, and works with a 48.1% RoE, excluding AOCI - those are some absolutely superb numbers. The company in its current iteration splits between two segments, as follows.

AMP IR (AMP IR)

It's diversified, but at the same time, fully integrated. It's high-level, but at the same time, can work with small accounts and customers. It combines wealth and asset management into an appealing structure where WM drives over 85% of the company's revenue - this is important, as Wealth management is far less cyclical than Asset management, as it depends on very long-term deep client relationships that can tolerate downturns and upsides alike.

Asset persistency is a keyword you want to remember when you look at Ameriprise Financial, and its ability to across market cycle capture not only assets but appealing fees.

From 2012 and up to 2012, the mix has changed from 44% RIS to 21% Retirement and protection, to be over 57% pre-tax Wealth management & advice earnings. And this relatively new, in its current iteration, segment, is delivering superb results after superb results. Client assets? over $758B, which includes so-called wrap assets, which is a finance term for accounts where a "wrapped" sort of fee/fees cover all the management/brokerage/admin expenses for an account, a fairly popular solution.

To say that Ameriprise is well-regarded in the industry would be a definite understatement.

AMP IR (AMP IR)

And also, despite how the company has expanded, there's plenty of more room to grow. U.S. household assets are projected to actually grow at a 3-5% annual rate going forward (Source: Federal Reserve), even with the way the market looks at this time.

Unlike many other asset management and brokerage companies, AMP's focus is and has been for a long time, to form long-term relationships based on trust and conservative approaches.

AMP IR (AMP IR)

That's why the company's primary target audience has a net worth of $500k-$5M, the demographic with an attractive growth trajectory, and with 45% of the demographies are under the age of 45, meaning there's plenty of relationship potential here. Actually, as things stand, I am personally part of the company's target audience.

And as I've said before in multiple articles if I was US-based and looking for this sort of service, then AMP would probably be on the top of my list of stops.

While client assets are actually down YoY compared to 2021, that year was a record for any business in the segment - and compared to 2020, the 2021 client assets are up impressive. Client flows are up 43% to 2020, and more important metrics, like TTM revenue on a per-advisor basis is up 23% since 2020. While it's easy to field the argument that things are becoming more challenging due to the market, the interest rate tailwind and the company's underlying qualities are, I believe, enough to offset any negativity here.

My investment portfolio has done better than Ameriprise Financial - on every basis.

AMP IR (AMP IR)

But I also don't manage billion-sized funds with 4-5 star ratings from Morningstar, so the comparison is really lacking. AMP does the job its clients expect, and it provides clients with something I cannot - safety and accessibility. If you manage your own capital, as I do, great. However, if your returns are lower than what is presented above, the use of a company like this can be considered. While the company doesn't have the best industry margins - that honor goes to BLK and TROW - the company comes in 3rd place, and the outlook going into 2023 is positive.

What risks to consider at this particular point in time? WM businesses have seen impressive growth rates in certificates. AMP sees the same, which is consistent across the sector - the question is how high these growth rates will stay, and if this is a consistent shift, and if it's sustainable. There's also the question of what that new business mix will have on the deposit beta, given that this strategy can be synonymous with higher betas (requiring the bank to pay more). What I like about AMP is that it's not really a new business that's driving growth though, rather its revenue is on a per-advisor basis based on expanding existing clients. Risks to AMP are macro - not granular to AMP. We're talking about things like market dislocations, which are essentially financial markets under stressful conditions (read: now) that cease to price assets correctly on both a relative and absolute basis. This can be an asset bubble, persistent deviations from things like covered interest rate parities (for instance when two BNP Paribas announced that they could no longer value three hedge funds back in -07) and other things. If some of these sound familiar, this sort of dislocation is what I am typically looking for on a daily basis, only usually on a smaller basis (such as for one company or a sector, not an entire market or the globe).

So, all in all, I'd say specific AMP risk is relatively low.

AMP is a great investment. If you invested in 2005, you would have made annualized returns of almost 14.5%, which means you would have outperformed most things on the market here, on average. No matter how you spin or slice that, that's a great RoR.

If you're a more active manager of your portfolio, as I am, and willing to take the short-term risks of divesting, buying, and rotating, then there are improvements to be made.

Let's take a look.

Ameriprise Financial - The valuation

I'm a firm believer in the stance that any company has a valid trading range. A price where it is "cheap", and a price where it is "expensive". What can be used to determine this are a number of factors - and I use over 30 in my work, some of which I present in my articles here.

An asset and wealth manager like AMP is a company I generally want to place at a 10-15x P/E. Anytime it's at single-digit price-to-earnings, that's a call to action on your part - at least it is on mine. You only need to look at the last 7 years to see times when you could have bought, and when I did, or times when it would have served you well to say "Okay, enough".

AMP Articles (F.A.S.T graphs)

While it can't be said that the company has reached ridiculous levels of overvaluation, anyone who pays attention and gives credence to historical trends knows that above 13x is when this company is starting to look a bit stretched, and when the downside is there. That is, by the way, regardless of earnings trends. Between 2017 and 2019, the company's earnings grew by over 25% per year - but the share price still plummeted from a high of almost 17x P/E in 2017 to a low of 11x P/E in 2020, before finally crashing and burning to the tune of COVID-19 at around 5-6x P/E. The notion that could have bought AMP at 5-6x P/E - an A-rated company like this - at over a 3% yield, is ridiculous. But take it from someone who was at the computer that day when the company fell.

It happened, and all you had to do was recognize quality.

That's what I do.

The current upside? It exists. For a top-quality WM/AM business like this, in a rising interest environment with a volatile market with a tradition of 10-15x, I forecast at 11-13x P/E, with a tendency towards the lower part of the range - so 11x. That gives us an upside of 12% annually.

F.A.S.T graphs AMP Upside (FA.S.T graphs)

Realistic, though this also takes into consideration that in the latest few years, we've seen average P/E's of closer to 11 than to 15x. So by forecasting 11-12x, you're far more realistic than someone expecting 15x. Higher upsides are possible, but I'd be careful, and actually target it closer to 10x P/E.

My last target was $335/share. That means we're at a "BUY" here. I'm changing my rating. But I'm not jumping up and down, and I certainly am not rushing to deploy capital. The company is good - but there is plenty of "good" out there today. "Good" is enough for a "BUY", but it's not good enough for me.

I'm looking for great - and there are plenty of great companies out there.

Still, there is a lot to like about Ameriprise Financial. That's what drew me to investing in the business in the first place after all. Looking at analyst forecasts and valuations as of April of 2024, S&P Global calls the company a "BUY," with a 15% upside to an average PT of around $360 from a range of $287 and $402 at the highest. Remember, when I last wrote about the company, these same analysts were forecasting a higher upside with a 3-5% further way to go. By listening to my stance, you would have avoided that 12% downside, and like me, invested it in a better potential opportunity.

Remember, analysts here have the unfortunate tendency to overshoot quite a bit once this company goes into positive territory. My own PT as of my last article was $335 - that was the midpoint 12.5-12.6x P/E. I'm sticking to that target here. I don't see a reason to lower or raise it. It essentially represents an 11x 2023E P/E, but I'm very comfortable with that. I believe the company has the potential to grow at a rate of 5-7% going forward. A reverse DCF w/o NRI gives us an implied share price of $335-$350, depending on where you put the terminal growth rate. This puts me in a very comfortable conservative price range here.

The thesis for the company comes here as of April 2023.

Thesis

My thesis for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the following:

This is an excellent company provided you can buy AMP at a conservative 11.5X-12.5 2022E midpoint P/E - the annualized RoR at such a scenario is over 12%, and this would be buy-worthy.

The company has moved down 12% in valuation. While this does not make it one of the best "BUY"s on my list, it nonetheless changes how I view the rating for AMP at this time. PT for AMP as of April 2023 is $335/share.

I now consider AMP a "BUY", here moving my rating up a notch.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call AMP "cheap" here, but I believe you can make a profit here. I say "BUY".