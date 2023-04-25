Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

How To Identify Stocks With High-Quality Dividend Growth

Apr. 25, 2023 9:49 AM ETHRGLF, HRGLY
John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • High-quality dividend growth can be broken down into three components - sustainability, speed and consistency.
  • We now have four factors that drive sustainable dividend growth, and they operate very much like a flywheel.
  • One simple way to measure the consistency of dividend growth is to count how many times the dividend went up in the last ten years.

Hand of businessman using smart phone with coin icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

This is the third in a series of blog posts where I take a detailed look at how I’m investing

the high-quality dividend growth flywheel

hargreaves lansdown's dividend growth

hargreaves lansdown's dividend growth

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.65K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.