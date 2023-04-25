Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zions Bancorporation: The Positives That High-Anxiety Investors Are Ignoring

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • Zions' Q1 EPS miss was due to non-recurring factors.
  • Much of the deposit losses are a natural result of running down a COVID check deposit bubble.
  • Zions actually operates better in higher interest rate environments, and the rate increases are nearly over.
  • Zions has done an excellent job protecting itself against a possible recession by maintaining conservative lending standards.
  • Zions will build an already healthy capital ratio.

Utah city street with Zions Bank and cars on road in town near Dinosaur National Monument

krblokhin

Yes, Zions Bank (NASDAQ:ZION) and its fellow regional banks have their issues today. But Zions has a number of positives investors seem to be overlooking.

I know they are being overlooked because of Zions' valuation. The stock is $28, and updated EPS estimates (Seeking

Quarterly changes in U.S. banking industry deposits

Federal Reserve

Vomparing Zions' interest margin and fed funds rates

Zions financial reports and the Federal Reserve

Zions loan loss provisions and charge-offs

Zions financial statements

Risk-weighted capital ratio

Zions earnings release

This article was written by

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.41K Followers
Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZION either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.