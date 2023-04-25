Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Equity CEFs: An Even Better Opportunity To Own The Eaton Vance Equity CEFs (ETJ And EXG)

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In early December of last year, I wrote an article saying that it was the best time to own the Eaton Vance equity CEFs since the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • That was a result of distribution cuts declared a month earlier in November, which dropped the Eaton Vance CEFs from as high as 20% premiums to mostly discounts.
  • But I also said in that article that bringing down the fund's NAV yields back-to the 7% to 9% sweet spot after the bear market of 2022 would mean better NAV growth and performance in 2023.
  • And that's exactly what has happened as virtually all of the Eaton Vance equity CEFs are top one-third performers of the 100 or so largest and most popular equity CEFs I follow.
  • However virtually all CEFs have been losing valuation over the past year which has only accelerated with the Fed reigning in liquidity. This tends to hit smaller cap securities like CEFs of $2 billion or less, but compared to most CEFs out there, the Eaton Vance funds are a steal right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
American Stock Exchange

Pgiam

On Dec. 9 of last year, I wrote this article:

Equity CEFs: Best Opportunity To Own The Eaton Vance CEFs All Year

... and I would suggest first reading that to get an understanding of where we are today.

Since

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.   ~ Douglas Albo 

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs:  Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.72K Followers
Looking for equity CEFs with the best income and appreciation potential?

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, QQQ, EXG, ETJ, ETB, ETV, ETW, EOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.