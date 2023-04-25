Gilead Sciences Q1 2023 Earnings Preview - Keeping The Faith

Sundry Photography

Investment Overview: Gilead's Long-Term Post-HIV Franchise Decline Reverses Thanks To HIV, Oncology

Foster City, California headquartered Pharma giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces its Q1'23 earnings this Thursday, 27th April.

I last covered Gilead for Seeking Alpha back in January, shortly before FY22 earnings were announced, and in that note, I provided some detailed product by product revenue forecasting to 2030, then used discounted cash flow and EBITDA multiple analysis to calculate a target stock price of $112, revised down from my previous target of $125 set in another Seeking Alpha note from July last year.

Gilead's stock price performance had become something of a frustration for shareholders. The stock traded >$155 in 2015, hitting its all-time peak thanks to the double-digit billion dollar sales of its Hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi, but since they functionally cured patients, demand for these drugs fell off a cliff and in 2022, the HCV franchise earned just $1.8bn of revenues.

As HCV franchise revenues declined, so did Gilead's share price, falling <$60 per share on numerous occasions, between 2019 and the beginning of 2023.

As we can see above revenues and operating income declined substantially between 2015 and 2019, before growth within the flagship HIV division and the development of COVID antiviral Veklury drove some growth. Meanwhile, despite Gilead's appointment of a new CEO, Daniel O'Day, who joined from Swiss Pharma Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which he had helped it turn into an oncology superpower, Gilead's attempts to pivot into oncology have been largely unsuccessful.

Gilead had invested $12bn acquiring Kite Pharmaceuticals prior to O'Day's arrival in 2019, which has yielded 2 drug approvals, the cell therapies Yescarta and Tecartus, which drove combined revenues of $1.37bn in 2022, while $5bn was subsequently spent acquiring Forty Seven and its anti-CD47 therapy Magrolimab - not yet approved - and $21bn spent acquiring Immunomedics and its Trop-2-directed antibody drug conjugate Trodelvy - $680m of sales in 2022.

$38bn spent for a return of ~$2bn in annual revenues does not look like great business and Gilead looked to be in some trouble as its valuation fell way below $100bn, falling to ~$77bn in September last year, before shareholders were finally given something to cheer as the stock price embarked on a rapid bull run, rising from $62 to $89 over a 2 month period between late September and late November last year.

Analysts at JP Morgan (JPM) upgraded the stock from neutral to overweight in October last year, setting a price target of $80 based on the promise of Gilead's HIV franchise - most notably Biktarvy and Lenacapavir - and pegging the oncology franchise to deliver ~$5bn of revenues annually by 2030.

After its surge, Gilead's share price has held firm so far in 2023, despite a slide to $77 in mid-March when, as part of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the Pharma was highlighted and fined for raising drug prices faster than the rate of inflation. The share price has swiftly recovered, however.

In February, Gilead released its FY22 earnings with revenue growth more or less flat year-on-year - $27.305bn in FY21, versus $27.281bn in FY22. With Veklury revenues declining 30% year-on-year, however, to $3.9bn last year, the remainder of the portfolio drove 8% annual growth. Encouragingly, the strongest growth was achieved by Biktarvy, whose revenues increased by 21% to $10.4bn, and within the oncology division, with Tecartus, Yescarta, and Trodelvy revenues growing respectively 70%, 67%, and 79%, to $360m, $1.2bn, and $680m respectively.

As we can see above, however, declining Veklury sales means Gilead's top line is expected to shrink in 2023. Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which was $7.18 in 2021 and $7.26 in 2022, is expected to decline to $6.6 - $7.0.

Q1'23 Earnings Preview - Metrics To Expect From Gilead Sciences

Q1 and Q2 are traditionally weaker quarters for Gilead, owing to seasonality in relation to its HIV division, as mentioned in the slide above - last year Gilead reported revenues of $6.6bn in Q1, and EPS was just $0.02, owing to a $2.7 billion in-process research and development ("IPR&D") impairment related to the Immunomedics acquisition, and a delayed launch of Trodelvy in third-line-plus HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.

It's highly likely, then, that EPS will improve substantially year-on-year - analysts are forecasting for EPS of $1.54 per quarter, and revenues of ~$6.3bn - but Gilead's share price will not necessarily rise as a result, given the IPR&D charge incurred last year.

Provided there are no nasty surprises in store for shareholders - perhaps related to Inflation Act issues, or pipeline setbacks, Gilead stock looks reasonably attractive, based on a forward price to sales ratio of ~4x, and a forward price to earnings ratio of ~13x. I would expect Q1'23 earnings to reinforce this view. Year-on-year comparisons for Biktarvy and the oncology division may not be quite as flattering as last year, but I would still expect to see growth.

Pharma companies tend to drive high profit margins, and although Gilead's net profit margin of 17% in FY22 was the lowest of the "Big 8" US Pharmas, at 17%, it is still impressively high. Added to the strong net profit generation is a generous dividend, which currently pays $0.75 per quarter, and yields nearly 3.5%, and in 2022, Gilead also repurchased 18.9m shares - spending $1.4bn, and repaid $1.5bn of debt - although the debt to equity ratio remains >100%.

Pharma companies however tend to be in a state of constant flux, as patent protection only lasts so long, before generic versions are allowed to enter the market and contest for market share at much lower price points, devastating the original drug's earning ability.

Q1'23 Earnings - Updates To Look Out For

As a result, analysts tend to study a company's drug development pipeline very closely when deciding how to value a Big Pharma company, and there is some good news here for Gilead.

In December, Gilead won approval for its long-acting HIV drug lenacapavir, which will be marketed and sold under the brand name Sunlenca. The drug is long-acting, requiring administration only twice per annum, although it is only approved to treat a small subset of the HIV population - the ~2% of patients whose HIV-1 infection is multi-drug resistant. Analysts have therefore suggested a peak sales target of ~$1.5bn.

Many of the products within Gilead's HIV franchise are experiencing substantial declines, owing to patent expiration, new and better products entering the market, and changing treatment trends, therefore the responsibility for growth lies mainly with Sunlenca and Biktarvy.

It will therefore be important to check on the progress of Sunlenca in Q1'23 - granted, it is very early days for the therapy, and Gilead is taking the long view, looking to find more indications for the drug, and attempting to develop more long-acting therapies, but if Sunlenca were to strongly outperform in Q1'23, for example, analysts could be revising their price targets upwards.

Of even greater importance given it drove 38% of Gilead's total revenues in 2022 - is the performance of Biktarvy. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Dickinson had this to say on the Q4'22 earnings call.

As always, Biktarvy sales will continue to track hospitalization rates and will remain highly variable depending on the frequency and severity of surges. Notably, we have seen a decline in hospitalization rates in recent weeks, and we'll continue to monitor the landscape carefully. As a result and similar to last year, we will update you on our Biktarvy expectations on a quarterly basis.

It is no exaggeration to say that the performance of Biktarvy is closely correlated to the performance of Gilead, therefore this warning seems a little ominous - after its poor performance in Q1'22, the Pharma probably does not want to kick off its 2023 earnings with a profit warning or bad earnings miss.

CFO Dickinson also warned that R&D spending is likely to increase in 2023, as the company is currently funding 8 Phase 3 studies, and expects that number to increase to 23 by the end of the year. Great news from a pipeline perspective, but in the short term profitability may be affected.

The other key product performance to keep a close eye on would be Trodelvy. The drug's label was expanded in February, to include patients with hormone receptor ("HR") positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 ("HER2") -negative breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting. Analysts have speculated that Trodelvy sales could reach $1bn in 2023, and that $4bn in peak sales is achievable.

As we can see above, Gilead's pipeline certainly reflects the fact that it is determined to become an oncology powerhouse, although the outlook is not overwhelmingly positive.

The late stage pipeline is dominated by Trodelvy - or sacituzumab govitecan to give it its non-brand name, and by Domvanalimab / zimberelimab. While Trodelvy is making some serene progress, and being evaluated in large markets such as Non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC'), Dom / Zim is also looking at taking on Merck's $17bn per annum selling Keytruda in NSCLC, but its target, TIGIT - an immune receptor present on some T cells and natural killer cells - is unproven, and data to date does not suggest Dom / Zim can carry a best in class profile into the lung cancer market, and claim a substantial slice of market share.

Meanwhile, Magrolimab, a blood cancer therapy, is progressing through late stage studies in some large indications, but key data is still unavailable, and not likely to be available until the second half of this year. Two Phase 2 stage inflammatory drugs, Jyseleca and Cilofexor, offer some hope that lucrative autoimmune markets can be targeted, but frankly, in these highly competitive markets, Gilead looks to be behind the curve while the likes of companies like AbbVie (ABBV) have developed new drugs that could drive ~$25bn in peak annual revenues.

Conclusion - Q1'23 Earnings Ought To Reflect Progress Of Sorts - I'm Keeping The Faith

After studying Gilead's progress since my January note, and taking in 2022 earnings, I have opted to be substantially more cautious with my forecasts - except where Trodelvy is concerned.

Gilead projected revenues (my table and assumptions)

The table above reflects some ballpark forward product sales, and factors in new product approvals, and as you can see I am still confident that Gilead's business will grow, although I have slashed my peak revenue expectations for Magrolimab from $4bn, to $2bn, and my estimated for the autoimmune assets to $3bn, from $4bn.

Across the divisions, I am not expecting the HIV division to grow, but I am expecting Biktarvy and Sunlenca to be very successful and maintain revenues >$16bn, and to drive strong profit margins. I am expecting COVID revenues and HCV revenues to shrink, and the "Other Products" segment to dwindle away, while the autoimmune divisions awakens.

Most of all, however, I am showing faith in CEO O'Day's ability to finally succeed in oncology, and am forecasting for more than 2x the $5bn figure that analysts have been predicting, driven by the promise of Trodelvy, Magrolimab, and the cell therapy division.

Perhaps that is simply too optimistic, but then again, a company that drives as much cash flow as Gilead does - >$10bn in 2022 and I forecast >$8bn in 2023 - that is increasing its R&D spend - has a good chance of being successful, in my view.

Gilead income statement forecast (my table and assumptions) Gilead target share price using DCF analysis (my table and assumptions)

I am sharing my income statement forecasts and discounted cash flow / EBITDA multiple analysis again to reflect the changes to my forecasts, but due to Gilead's better than expected performance in 2022, and my continuing belief that the oncology franchise can succeed, strongly supported by an HIV division that dominates in its markets, with more development to come, my price target remains the same - $112.

Unfortunately, I don't anticipate that Q1'23 earnings will be an upside trigger for Gilead stock, and not only does my price target remain speculative, I am anticipating that there may well be more pain before the gains.

As mentioned, Biktarvy and Sunlenca sales performance plus Veklury revenues, and Trodelvy progress will be the keys to determining whether Gilead share price rises or sinks on Q1'23 earnings. Later in the year, when the oncology data arrives from the likes of Zim / Dom and Magrolimab, will be when the real tests start to come for Gilead. I remain long-term bullish but I don't view Q1'23 earnings as a potential upside catalyst, and potentially it could be a speed-bump.