Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gilead Sciences Q1 2023 Earnings Preview - Keeping The Faith

Apr. 25, 2023 11:22 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gilead's Q1'23 earnings will be announced this coming Thursday, April 27th.
  • Last year's Q1 performance was weak, owing to impairment charges relating to key oncology asset Trodelvy.
  • I am expecting better this year - sales of HIV drugs Biktarvy and newly approved Sunlenca will be key to unlocking upside, as will Trodelvy's progress.
  • Nevertheless, Gilead is not forecasting top line revenue growth this year and I'd be surprised if Q1'23 earnings drove upside.
  • Long-term, Gilead must deliver in oncology but most of the key pipeline updates will read out data later this year. I still maintain a long-term price >$110, but realistically, I am hoping to see GILD stock remain >$85 post earnings.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Haggerston BioHealth. Learn More »

Gilead Sciences, Inc. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Overview: Gilead's Long-Term Post-HIV Franchise Decline Reverses Thanks To HIV, Oncology

Foster City, California headquartered Pharma giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces its Q1'23 earnings this Thursday, 27th April.

I last covered Gilead for Seeking Alpha back in

Gilead revenues and operating income

Gilead revenues and operating income historic (Seeking Alpha)

Gilead Sciences 2023 guidance

Gilead 2023 Guidance (FY22 earnings presentation)

Gilead Sciences pipeline and catalysts

Gilead pipeline & catalysts (Gilead Q422 earnings presentation)

Gilead Sciences projected revenues

Gilead projected revenues (my table and assumptions)

Gilead Sciences Income Statement forecast

Gilead income statement forecast (my table and assumptions)

Gilead Sciences share price using DCF analysis

Gilead target share price using DCF analysis (my table and assumptions)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GILD, ABBV, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.