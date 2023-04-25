Alex Wong

I have no idea what to buy for a recession. If you own a portfolio which is going down like a rock the only real answer is not to have gotten yourself into that position. That was the saddest thing I had to tell new clients when I was a Registered Investment Advisor, and it's still the hardest thing I have to tell friends who ask for my advice in a crisis. It's a little like medical practice. People who aren't experienced in medical matters tend to visit a doctor only when symptoms are obvious and advanced. It's the same way with financial matters. Unfortunately, by the time I take the first glance at a portfolio it's often too late to take action. if I am asked for advice at an earlier and more random moment, I can tell them four things:

Know your risk tolerance - your true risk tolerance. Have a portfolio that diversifies in such a way as to mitigate the potential damage of most risks. Dismiss the idea that buying a single stock, sector, or other specific asset will save you when things go bad - with maybe one exception. Don't overemphasize a single risk.

Consider the above title. No, there is nothing wrong with the verb tense. It says what I intended for it to say. What to do about recessions is one of the questions which has hung over the markets for the 65 years I have been aware of the economy and the financial markets. The answers are all tricky and come with downsides. Many start with the concept of sector performance and occasionally move on to individual stocks. This can lead to a search for the single perfect stock. If this is the way you want to run your portfolio, I wish you luck.

Ask yourself a few questions. How deep is the recession likely to be? How long is the recession likely to last? Has a recession already started or will it start in a couple of quarters? The answers to these question are frequently wrong. Even if you had the right answers, would it make sense to take a major action? Do you want to be decisive and greet the next bull market with a portfolio full of utilities?

To think rationally about recessions you have to first ask what kind of investor you are. Are you truly an investor or are you more of a trader? Is your approach to investing active, passive, or somewhere in between?

Active, Passive, Or In Between?

There are few successful traders. One of them was Ben Graham who bought cheap stocks with hidden assets and then sold them after they had gone up, perhaps, 50%. At that point most Graham value stocks had fully realized their fair price. Then he was forced into trying to find another cheap value stock. As time passed, Graham found fewer and fewer stocks like this. There was also the question of taxes, which had to be paid when you sold. What bailed Graham out was finding a stock which he held for decades as it kept doing well and going up in price. That stock was GEICO, which Warren Buffett also held for decades until he finally bought the whole company. I wrote about Graham, Buffett, and GEICO in this article.

There are many stories of successful active traders but you have to ask yourself how many unsuccessful traders are out there that you don't hear about? How much trading success is random? How often does a second story appear down the road about a formerly successful trader who ultimately blew up?

The passive approach was more or less invented by John Bogle. You buy a diversified index of stocks with low expenses - the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) perhaps - add money when you have it, and hold on forever or until you reach the age of periodically taking money out. There are a few flaws in this approach, including the tendency of capitalization weighted indexes to become seriously overweight in successful growth companies of the past as the S&P 500 did over the decade leading up to 2022. I have written about this in several articles over the past few years and included some alternatives which avoid or reduce the impact of cap weighting. You just have to seem silly for a while as large cap growth stocks rule.

There is, however, another alternative which is in-between and involves timing broad market actions on a basis of value rather than popularity. In my experience it works best in broad market shifts and is the approach that deals best with particular seasons of the market such as inflation, deflation, bubbles, crashes, and recessions of all kinds. It has been a little-recognized element of Buffett's success at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), which is the main focus of this article. The goal is a portfolio that maximizes for safe return and which also succeeds in almost all market conditions including recessions.

A Market Cycle Approach With Asset Classes

Most market phases appear with idiosyncratic elements which disguise what is going on. Recessions are only identifiable after the fact as criteria as simple as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP change are weighed against other less measurable factors. Recognizing a recession when it's probably already over does little for an investor. Getting out in front of a recession involves recognizing a sequence of events and taking advantage of secondary effects such as changes in the pricing of assets. Sometimes the right action is to sit it out passively. When action is called for it's usually buying rather than selling and buying things which are suddenly priced for good value.

Starting last October, I began buying longer duration fixed income - bonds and CDs. I hadn't owned either in two decades because their yields were just too low, but by October 2022 fixed income yields had approached their longer term (100 years up to 2010) average. It was not a trade but a matter of establishing a long term position. It would have been nice to nail the absolute top, but I wasn't quite sure that rates had stopped going up. My approach was to buy Treasuries and perhaps CDs at rates that were good enough.

Here's a chart which describes the business cycle including the idealized order of market leadership leading to a recession. It uses the simple terms Expansion and Contraction. Those terms are particularly relevant for the present environment as it is thus far unclear how deep or shallow the probable downturn will be, when it will appear, and how long it will last. Most important, it tracks the three major asset classes which rise and fall during various stages of expansion and contraction. Take note and remember the word "idealized." No two business cycles are exactly alike. That being said, it's easier to take advantage of the differing prospects of broad asset classes than to single out specific sectors or stocks.

Chart of the BusinessCycle (MartinPring.com)

The key element of the above chart is the behavior of bonds. Bonds tend to lead both recessions and recoveries. This was important to me starting in October 2022 when bonds generally peaked because I had a large cash position which I had been holding to add to either bonds or stocks. Stocks appeared too expensive to buy, and I had been drastically underweighted in bonds for two decades. What interested me was not price movement but its inverse, which is rates, and my goal was to extend maturities. When interest rates on Treasuries pushed well above 4% then began to fall back from their highs I began looking at CDs and snapping up five to seven year maturities which were available on the Vanguard site at yields around 5%. That was 100 basis points higher than Treasuries of the same maturities. The above cycle chart was always in the back of my mind.

The idealized pattern is that bond yields increase as the economy heats up and the Fed raises rates. This eventually leads to a softer economy or outright recession and the Fed begins to ease rates to fight the recession. Rates then decline as bonds rally. This time prospects of Fed easing may have come early as rising rates produced the several bank failures in March. One consequence was that the period of buying fixed income at a good rate was brief. The high money market rate available at Vanguard (4.75%) allowed me to take my time buying CDs but the continuing decline in rates forced my hand and I used most of my remaining cash to lock in CDs around 4.5%. My decisions were all prompted by the context of the business cycle.

A Market Chart Helpful In Assembling A Portfolio

A similar chart for sectors has always seemed to me less useful for active buying (or selling). First put forth by Sam Stovall, it goes beyond the model for broad asset classes and proposes an idealized sequence of stock sectors. There's nothing wrong with the sequence, as long as you remember the disclaimer that it's an idealized sequence which the market doesn't always follow exactly. It is, however, helpful in putting together a permanent stock portfolio which defends against most market conditions, including recessions.

Sector Rotation (StockCharts.com)

Directly or indirectly I own stocks in each of the above categories. That's the important thing. You have to realize that unless you engage in frenetic trading you are going to hold your stocks through every phase of the business cycle. Just because you think a recession is currently getting underway you don't want to rush to a computer Monday morning and load up on utilities. My own utility, by the way, is contained within Berkshire Hathaway, and is in fact its fastest growing subsidiary and not the slow-growth, high-debt, dividend-oriented utility which pops into your mind. I own real estate in the same way, a part interest in an actual tree farm. When it comes to recessions, the thing to accept is that nobody actually gets through them unscathed. The thing to remember is that the market and economy both spend most of their time going up and the way to win the overall game is simply to avoid major damage in recessions and bear markets. A little bit of consumer staples, health care, and utilities is just fine.

The best portfolio provides a reasonable amount of growth with relatively low risk. It should not be doomed during certain market environments. A few market sectors help blunt the effects of stocks which do badly in recessions, but no single stock or ETF should be expected to perform well enough to assure outstanding returns during a recession. It's especially unwise to buy recession protection when a recession is already under way. Others will have noticed that too and run up the prices. And what will you do when the economy picks up and the anti-recession stocks become a drag.

Berkshire Hathaway Can Serve As A One-Stock Defense For Recessions And Severe Bear Markets

While I own an insurance stock, two consumer staples stocks, two health care stocks, and two defense stocks - none of them are highly correlated to the other sectors - my ultimate defense against recession is Berkshire Hathaway, which is also my largest position. I am comfortable owning six times as much Berkshire as my next largest position because Berkshire is internally diversified and possessed of both an excellent credit rating and a fortress balance sheet. While Berkshire has single-stock risk and key-man risk, both these risks are well known and accepted by sophisticated investors, including many who have left comments on my many SA Berkshire articles. Berkshire's leadership has a deep bench and succession has been dealt with in a way that inspires confidence. One other virtue is that the winners overpower the impact of less successful acquisitions just as they do in cap weighted index funds,

In an SA article published on January 28, 2022, entitled "How Would Berkshire Hathaway Fare In A Severe Bear Market? Here's A Stress Test," I examined Berkshire's business and stock performance during the three most recent economic and market crises. In his 2020 Shareholder Letter Buffett stated that the four largest business units were Berkshire's "crown jewels." They consequently come first among units to be stress-tested notwithstanding the fact that by some measures the aggregate Manufacturing, Service and Retailing subsidiaries are larger. So for that matter is the Cash position, at times, as well as the Publicly Traded Stock Portfolio, both of which I added to Buffett's list. Berkshire thus has the following business units in order of significance:

Berkshire Hathaway insurance businesses Apple (AAPL). Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad subsidiary. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which is comprised of a number of utilities and energy companies and also incongruously includes a major real estate brokerage. Manufacturing, Service and Retailing subsidiaries. It should be noted that a major part of this group is housing, which does well in an expanding economy. It also follows an 18-year cycle of its own (The Long Cycle, after its discoverer Clarence Long) so that it has vulnerability when a recession combines with a trough in the Long Cycle as happened in the financial crisis of 2007-2009. Cash. Publicly traded stock portfolio.

My stress test for a recession and bear market is focused on the performance of the leading Berkshire units over the three most recent recessions. The recession of 2000-2003 was accompanied by the narrowly focused but devastating crash ending the dot-com bubble. The 2007-2009 Great Financial Crisis which resulted from the Mortgage Backed Securities/Housing collapse came close to brining on an extended economic collapse like that of the 1930s Depression. The brief but severe recession of 2020 resulted from the COVID Pandemic lock down. In all three events Berkshire proved its strength as a survivor and an opportunistic buyer.

Berkshire In The Mild Recession of 2000-2003

In the 2000-2003 Crash Berkshire's was virtually unaffected. You can see this clearly in this comparison of Berkshire's change in book value (then the criterion Buffett used) to the price change in the S&P 500:

Berkshire BV % Change S&P 500 % Change Relative Return 2001 (6.2) (11.9) 5.7 2002 10.0 (22.1) 32.1 2003 21.0 28.7 (7.7) Click to enlarge

For an apples to apples comparison, a stock price chart may be an even better indicator. You will see in the below chart that Berkshire initially went down with the rest of the market, in part correcting its own bubble during which Berkshire had sold at a price to book value of 2.0 in the late 1990s, one of the rare moments when Berk was so overpriced that Buffett himself advised investors not to buy it. It bottomed on the same day the dot.coms peaked and took off on an uninterrupted seven-year run along with other value stocks. As Buffett and Munger have often said, it's in bad markets that Berkshire pulls ground on the rest of the market in its performance. Here's the chart:

Data by YCharts

Operational results were little affected. The insurance group performed poorly in 2002 because of an idiosyncratic problem with underwriting at Gen Re, but other groups held up well. BNSF, not yet acquired, showed slightly slowing revenues in 2002 and 2003 before bouncing back to a new high in 2004. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a growing utility, forged ahead. Not yet assembled into a unit, the many other elements of Berkshire in aggregate did well.

Berkshire In The Severe Recession Of 2007-2009

The Mortgage Backed Securities/Housing Crash put the entire financial system to the test. For the entire market it was a question of survival and resilience with Berkshire being one of the last to decline. Once again Berkshire stood up much better in operational terms than in terms of stock performance, although in this instance the stock price initially held up well then fell hard as investors overestimated the risk to Berkshire as a financial. Operationally insurance underwriting profits fell in half due mainly to emerging competitive problems with GEICO. Apple and BNSF were not yet part of Berkshire but BNSF had results suggesting that it would do well in hard times. Manufacturing, Services, and Retail also had earnings drop by half, while the publicly traded stock portfolio took a temporary hit with the rest of the market. Berkshire Hathaway Energy held its own while the large cash position provided ballast. Still measured by book value growth, Berkshire again trounced the S&P 500 despite having a rare decline in book value in 2008. Here's the table:

Berkshire PB % Change S&P 500 % Change Relative Return 2007 11 5.5 5.5 2008 (9.6) (37.0) 27.4 2009 19.8 26.5 (6.7) Click to enlarge

Berkshire's stock price performed less well than in 2000-2003 but still managed to do better than the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

An important element of Berkshire's performance in the 2007-2009 Crash/Recession was its ability to capitalize on its cash position and fortress balance sheet to make sweetheart rescue deals providing cash to GE (GE), Harley-Davidson (HOG), and Goldman Sachs (GS). Most important was its ability to provide $15.9 billion in cash (plus $10 billion in stock to buy the shares of Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad that it did not already own. The deal settled in 2010 and BNSF, which had performed well in the recession, became its second largest holding. It has since turned out to be one of Berkshire's strongest performers. Buffett's October 2008 op-ed article in the New York Times saying that he was buying American stocks played a key role in restoring confidence to the market. A final deal was struck with Bank of America (BAC) in 2011 in which Buffett provided $5 billion at 5% interest in order to shore up BACs finances and add his important personal imprimatur to a bank still struggling from the MBS/Housing Crash. The terms included warrants to buy 700 million shares at a bargain price of $7.14 per share. The warrants were exercised in 2017 and became the foundation of Berkshire's profitable Bank of America holdings.

Berkshire In The COVID Pandemic Lock Down Of 2020

The pandemic/lock down decline in February-March 2020 which lasted about a month was a genuine bear market with the S&P 500 falling 34%, and it was accompanied by a real-world economic crisis. Neither the two world wars of the 20th Century nor the previous pandemic of 1918 produced such an absolute locking of the economy. In some ways it produced the hardest challenge conceivably for Buffett and Berkshire. At the time of the virtual Annual Meeting in April 2020, it was clear that Buffett had concerns as to the impact of the lockdown on a number of Berkshire businesses, especially those in the Manufacturing, Service and Retail cluster. With one exception the "big four" businesses were not impacted in any threatening way. Their major problem was the necessity to continue service with fewer customers. In the 2020 Annual Report Buffett put it this way:

BNSF is an important component of the national and global supply chain and, as an essential business, has continued to operate throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic caused significant economic disruptions that adversely affected the demand for transportation services."

Another specific concern was that businesses forced to shut down were pressing insurance claims for "business disruption." Berkshire had a relatively small exposure to the business disruption niche and had carefully written contracts excluding events like pandemics, but a number of disrupted businesses were in the process of bringing lawsuits against Berkshire and other property/casualty businesses stretching definitions (germs damaged the surface of tables, some said) and attempting to get courts to impose business disruption clauses ex post facto. Buffett was clearly worried at the time of the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Many Berkshire units suffered from the same problem as BNSF, essentially having zero revenues. This was principally felt in the Manufacturing, Service, and Retail area. If the Pandemic Lock Down persisted for many months, serious losses would mount. Buffett also sold at a loss his positions in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and four airline stocks both of which he had recently purchased. At the time of the May annual meeting he came in criticism for both moves, but at the time they were logical rational responses to fundamental changes - the collapse of air travel and the price of oil - which changed assumptions behind his purchases in a potentially long term way. He later reversed his view of OXY as energy prices recovered, but stuck by his shift on airlines as the lock down had exposed a threat to airlines which had to be regarded as long term. His large buy during the lock down was Berkshire's own shares. He spent $25 billion on Berkshire's shares, around 5%, at a price at least 40% below the price at which it currently trades. The ability to do that amidst an economic shut down underlines the virtues of cash and a fortress balance sheet.

In A Recession It's Hard To Match Berkshire For Defense, Diversification, Balance Sheet, And Cash

The goals of investing for recessions are survival and opportunity. Both require the same thing: preparation in advance. The three very different recessionary events described above demonstrate the ability of Berkshire to do well in a variety of downturns. The one additional thing an investment should provide is the ability to do well in normal times. It would little serve an investor to do well in a recession by hiding cash permanently under a mattress. The chart below shows that Berkshire pulled ahead of the market in hard times but did well enough in prosperous times to beat both the S&P 500 ETF and the growth oriented Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) growth in the more than two-decade period starting in 2000.

Data by YCharts

Berkshire receives exceptional ratings from the Seeking Alpha Quantitative System. It is ranked 1 of 4 Multi Sector Holdings. Being a conglomerate of sterling quality is one of the ingredients enabling it to perform well in a recession. It is ranked 4 of 708 Financials, having a dual placement as Conglomerate and Financial. It is 37 out of 4735 total stocks on the site, a truly astonishing ranking for a conglomerate/financial. Its single quant number is 4.94 out of 5.

Its Factor Grades are below:

Valuation D+

Growth B+

Profitability A+

Momentum A-

Revisions A

The only weak Factor Grade is Valuation at D+. It would have been nice to buy or add Berkshire a few months ago when it was trading below $300, particularly when it provided brief moments trading around $275, and I recommended doing so in earlier articles, but Berkshire rarely sells at an extravagant price and, who knows, if a recession arrives and precipitates a resumption of the bear market, Berkshire B might become available closer to $300. The important thing is that you can have high confidence that Berkshire will emerge from any recession in good shape. The current price did not deter the Seeking Alpha Quant System from rating it a Strong Buy. I agree: it's a Strong Buy.

