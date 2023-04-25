Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berkshire For Recessions: But The Time To Prepare For A Flood Is Before It Starts Raining

Apr. 25, 2023
Jim Sloan
Summary

  • Dealing with a recession requires preparing in advance with a diversified portfolio which provides defense against bad times while doing well enough in good times.
  • Diversified passive portfolios help, but knowing the idealized sequence assets follow in a market cycle helps with active decisions that enhance both safety and returns as recently buying fixed income.
  • Idealized rolling performance of sectors helps in choosing a portfolio which defends against recessions and other challenging markets while prospering in normally prosperous times.
  • Berkshire Hathaway provides an ideal offensive/defensive portfolio with uncorrelated diversified holdings, which smooths performance and may gain ground in recessions while doing well with normal economic growth.
  • This article looks at Berkshire's strong performance in the 2000-2003, 2007-2009, and 2020 recessions, which Buffett also used to put assets in place for the future recovery.

Warren Buffett Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Alex Wong

I have no idea what to buy for a recession. If you own a portfolio which is going down like a rock the only real answer is not to have gotten yourself into that position. That was the saddest thing

Intermarket Analysis

Chart of the BusinessCycle (MartinPring.com)

Sector Rotation Model

Sector Rotation (StockCharts.com)

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

