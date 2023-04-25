Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Stock Market Has Reached A Fork In The Road

Apr. 25, 2023 11:41 AM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPLX, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, VXX, VIXY, VIXM, UVXY, SVOL, SVXY, TVIXF, TLT, TBT, UUP, TMV, IEF, RINF, SHY, TBF, EDV, UDN, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, PST, USDU, VGLT, IEI, TLH, PLW, BIL, VGSH, VGIT, UST, UBT, GOVT, TYO, SHV, SPTL, SCHO, GSY, SCHR, VUSTX, TBX, TYD, SPTS, SPTI, EGF, FIBR, GBIL, CLTL, OPER, USTB, GOVZ, FLGV, BILS, TBJL, TFJL, SGOV, BBSA, SCHQ, TUA, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • The month of April has seen the S&P 500 move within less than a 100-point range during regular sessions, adding only a few points more if one were to include overnight futures trading.
  • It is absurd for the Fed to be hiking interest rates next week into an inverted yield curve when nearly every market-driven Treasury yield over 6-months maturity is below the Fed funds rate.
  • The coming debt ceiling showdown is likely to increase volatility in the stock market, resulting in a spike in the VIX index, as it did in 2011.

Fork in Road

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

The month of April has seen the S&P 500 move within less than a 100-point range during regular sessions, adding only a few points more if one were to include overnight futures trading. This is precisely why

Volatility Index Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary. (The Stock Market Has Reached A Fork In The Road)

United States Government Debt to Gross Domestic Product Ratio Bar Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary. ( The Stock Market Has Reached a Fork in the Road)

Japan Inflation Rate Versus Japan Ten Year Government Bond Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary. ( The Stock Market Has Reached a Fork in the Road)

Japanese Government Debt to Gross Domestic Product Ratio Bar Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary. ( The Stock Market Has Reached a Fork in the Road)

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.41K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.