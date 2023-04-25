Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Marathon Petroleum: Higher Gasoline And Distillate Sales, But Risks

Apr. 25, 2023 11:50 AM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
SM Investor
Summary

  • Due to higher demand for gasoline and distillate from European Union, I believe Marathon Petroleum’s sales can increase further.
  • MPC’s cash and current ratios were on an increasing path in 2022 and reached 1.76x and 0.59x, respectively, in 4Q 2022.
  • The company’s leverage condition is healthy, and the ratios are far lower year over year compared with 4Q 2021.
  • The stock is a buy. However, the incremental vehicle electrification and the company’s high debt obligations can hurt MPC’s revenues and put its financial health at risk.

In my previous article on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), I mentioned that as gasoline and distillates accounted for 86% of the company’s total refined product yield in 2022, the changes in the U.S. gasoline and distillate consumption, play an important role

SM Investor
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

