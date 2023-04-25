The Value Of The Historically Floating Dollar

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

The value of the U.S. dollar in foreign exchange markets is being hit. Here, we see a look at a "broad" index of the value of the U.S. dollar. The chart runs from September 1, 2022, to the present time.

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

Now, we look at the value of the U.S. dollar against the Euro for the same period of time. Again, we see the value of the U.S. dollar declining during this period of time.

U.S. Dollar to Euro Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

Both of these charts begin on September 1, 2022. Two explanations are given for the decline in the dollar. The first has to do with inflation and central bank efforts to fight inflation.

The Federal Reserve System moved more strongly against inflation earlier than the Bank of England and the European Central Bank and, as a consequence, the value of the dollar rose against the pound and the Euro.

However, in the summer of 2022, both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank got into the fight against inflation and as a result, the pound and the Euro rose against the dollar.

Early on, the Federal Reserve was "relatively tighter" than the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and the U.S. dollar rose. However, as these latter two central banks began to move, market players took the position that they were now "relatively tighter" than the Federal Reserve System and the U.S. dollar fell.

So, relative bank actions seem to be connected with the decline in the value of the dollar.

Sanctions

The second factor that has been identified as impacting the value of the U.S. dollar has to do with the sanctions that the U.S. government has imposed upon Russia as a result of the invasion made by the Russians into Ukraine.

Numerous articles have been published in recent weeks examining this fact. Many of these articles tie the falling value of the U.S. dollar with the rise in the price of gold. Many of the discussions are about the role of the U.S. dollar in the world as a reserve currency and the challenges to the dollar that are rising, especially in countries that have relatively close ties to Russia.

I have recently written about how the price of gold has been rising as the value of the U.S. dollar has been falling. There has been an increasing study of how this behavior is tied to the imposition of sanctions over the past year or so.

Note in the following chart that on September 26, 2022, the price of gold hits a near-term low of $1,633.40, consistent with the statistics reported above beginning September 1, 2022.

Gold Futures Price (Wall Street Journal)

The price of gold trading on Monday morning, April 24, 2023, is around $1,990.00.

Ruchir Sharma writes in the Financial Times,

"Surging demand (for gold) is not led by the usual suspects.... Central banks are buying more tons of gold now than at any time since data begins in 1950 and currently account for a record 33 percent of monthly global demand for gold." "Look closer at the central bank buyers, and nine of the top 10 are in the developing world, including Russia, India, and China. Not coincidentally, these three countries are in talks with Brazil and South Africa about creating a new currency to challenge the dollar. Their immediate goal: to trade with one another directly in their own coin."

Right now, these countries are storing their wealth in gold... and the price of gold rises.

It is reported that the number of countries with central banks looking at ways to launch their own digital currency has tripled since 2020 to more than 110, representing 95 percent of the world's gross domestic product."

"Many are testing these digital currencies for use in bilateral trade--another open challenge to the dollar."

Daria Mosolova, also writing in the Financial Times, reports that central bank gold purchases are at the highest level on record.

But, The Dollar Forges Ahead

Still, the U.S. dollar rules the roost. According to data from the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. dollar accounted for 58 percent of all central bank reserves during the fourth quarter of last year. The Euro accounted for just over 20 percent. The renminbi came in at 2.7 percent. The ruble is nowhere to be seen.

Niall Ferguson gives us additional numbers to think about: he cites statistics from the Bank for International Settlements to show that every three years since 1989, U.S. dollar's share of global transactions ranged between 80 percent and 90 percent.

"There has been no downward trend."

And, other figures can be added to the list.

The U.S. dollar has been strong. The U.S. dollar is strong. And, for the time being, there seems to be no really good narrative that can show that this is going to change.

The Floating United States Dollar

The thing we keep forgetting as we look at the daily, weekly, or monthly statistics is that when we just look at these data we are losing focus in the longer run. This is one of the things that is especially important about floating exchange rates.

Over the longer run, things change and you get some factors in charge of the markets in one period and other factors come to dominate another time. As these periods change over time, the price of a currency will change.

But, we see that for a time the price of the U.S. dollar may rise and at another time the price of the U.S. dollar will fall. The value of the U.S. dollar was floated in August 1971 and has remained floating ever since.

Here is a chart of the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the British Pound since August 1971.

U.S. Dollar to U.K. Pound Sterling Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

Notice that there are some pretty wide swings in the exchange rate. But, also note that what goes up, comes down. That is we find that there is some relative horizontal continuity in the exchange rate. And, this is what, in this age of variable exchange rates, often happens.

Niall Ferguson presents us with the historical data of the "trade-weighted real effective exchange rate of the dollar since Nixon froze wages and prices."

From July 1971 to October 1978, the dollar plunged in value by 32 percent. From November 1978 to March 1985, the dollar rallied by 49 percent. From April 1985 to August 1992, the dollar plunged by 36 percent. From September 1992 to February 2002, the dollar rose by 33 percent. From March 2002 to July 2011, the dollar plunged by 26 percent. From August 2011 to October 2022, the dollar rose by 53 percent.

Mr. Ferguson concludes that the value of the dollar "sure is bouncy"!

Then Mr. Ferguson goes on,

"it is precisely this lack of rigidity that explains the persistence of the post-1971 monetary system."

The price of the "fiat" dollar, the supply of which is primarily determined by domestic economic considerations, floats. And, that is exactly what it is supposed to do. This is a major reason why the U.S. dollar has been able to maintain its position in the world despite all the shocks and disturbances it has to deal with.

And, this is one reason why the U.S. dollar can remain the number one reserve currency in the world. Unless, and until... the government really completely loses its wits.