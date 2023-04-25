Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

2023 Active Management Outlook: Why We Believe Active Is Attractive

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • We believe fixed income markets present fundamental advantages that enable active managers to outperform benchmarks. These include market inefficiencies, index rules and reconstitutions, participant motivation, and trading inefficiencies.
  • In fixed income, we believe the environment of higher rates volatility, an unclear rates regime, and recent market dislocations is ripe for fixed income active management.
  • In equities, we think global small cap and emerging markets managers unlock additional opportunities in a multi-manager approach by operating in markets with favorable dynamics and diverse opportunity sets.

Candlestick cryptocurrency growth graph chart uptrend of price of stock market or stock exchange trading, investment and financial concept.

primeimages

As 2023 hits its stride, is active attractive?

Midway through last year, we highlighted our optimism around the active management environment, the ability of a skilled manager to outperform peers, and the potential benefits investors receive from using a

MSCI World - Cross-sectional correlation: February 1999 - February 2023

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.43K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.