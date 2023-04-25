Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Confidence Crisis: Implications Of Bank Failures On The Industry

Apr. 25, 2023 11:35 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, XLF, IYF, IXG, IYG, VFH, KCE, KIE, IAI, IAK, RYF, PFI, FXO, EUFN, PSCF, KBWD, KBWP, BIZD, FNCL, BDCZ, DFNL
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
613 Followers

Summary

  • Considering the pace and magnitude of interest rate hikes over the last year, it’s not surprising that issues in the banking industry have resulted in a confidence crisis.
  • The swift and aggressive intervention by regulatory and private sector authorities in March might have been sufficient to extinguish the immediate fires seen in the market, but embers are likely to remain, and additional measures may be needed to avoid further crises.
  • This crisis will continue to shift the banking landscape in meaningful ways, creating opportunities within the industry for investors to identify winners and losers.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

By Jonathan Perez, CFA, Sr. Analyst, Fixed Income, and Mary Brown, CFAAnalyst, Equities

Recent bank failures have understandably dominated much of the news cycle, with many waiting with bated breath for the next shoe to drop. Considering the pace and

Large bank assets times larger than small bank assets, number of small banks, 2013 to 2022

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Principal Asset Management. Data as of December 31, 2022

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
613 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.